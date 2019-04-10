Solskjaer on limiting Messi: “Wasn’t a night for chances”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not many players can set up the lone goal of a match and be considered “quiet,” but Lionel Messi is a different breed.

The Argentine swept a cross to Luis Suarez that produced an own goal and Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Old Trafford, but that was all Barca’s GOAT could manage in Manchester.

That keeps Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the tie, which will conclude Tuesday in Spain. From ManUtd.com:

“He’s a fantastic player and you see the cross for the goal, his awareness and his technique. We did as well as we could against him and we kept our shape well at times. It could have gone both ways. “It wasn’t the night for chances, I don’t think we hit a shot on target once and that’s one of the disappointments because Rashy had a decent chance, Diogo had a chance there. When Anthony came through towards the end normally he takes a touch but he toe pokes it.”

Solskjaer also said he’s confident United can score in Barcelona, which is obviously an imperative part of the game plan.

Barca’s defense is stingy but not as tight as years’ past, having allowed 31 goals in 31 league matches this year, but has been very good in the Champions League. Through nine matches, opponents have scored six goals.

Only two of those have come at the Camp Nou.

