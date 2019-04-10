UCL Live: Messi, Barca visit Man Utd; Ajax host Juventus

Day 2 of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are upon us, and Wednesday is set to serve another pair of mouth-watering first legs upon which me are fortunate enough to feast.
After three Premier League sides were in action on Tuesday, Manchester United are set to enter the fray when they host Lionel Messi and Barcelona. Somehow, it’s the first time Barcelona have visited Old Trafford in nearly 11 years (April 29, 2008), when Messi was just 20 years old and was still only in the ascent toward taking his place as the world’s best player. Man United were victorious that day, and in that semifinal tie. Paul Scholes‘ stunning volley was the only goal scored over 180 minutes. These two institutions have met twice more over the last decade, with the Blaugrana taking a pair of Champions League trophies off the Red Devils, in 2009 and 2011.
In the day’s other quarterfinal, Juventus will visit a young Ajax side which shocked the world by trouncing Real Madrid in the round of 16. Juventus only reached the quarters by staging an incredible comeback and erasing a 2-0 deficit to Atletico Madrid in last round’s second leg.
Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, and PST will have you covered with recaps, analysis and reaction from both games.
Wednesday’s UCL quarterfinal schedule
Manchester United v. Barcelona – 3 p.m. ET kickoff
Ajax v. Juventus – 3 p.m. ET kickoff