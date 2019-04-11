More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

CCL Rewind: Monterrey too much once again for Sporting KC

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 11:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The odds were never in their favor.

Sporting KC scored two first half goals but they couldn’t defend against mighty Monterrey, falling 5-2 on the night and 10-2 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. Monterrey showed what MLS is missing with clinical finishing on the counter attack and for the most part, strong, resolute defending.

[READ: Top Premier League storylines for Week 34]

While the result was expected, after Monterrey’s thumping 5-0 first leg win, it showed that even when Monterrey had little to play for, they could still put one of MLS’ best teams to the sword.

Sporting KC opened the game with attacking vigor and it resulted in a pair of goals from Gerso. In just the sixth minute of the match, Gerso chopped home a cross from Johnny Russell on the volley to put Sporting KC in front on the night, and in the 29th minute, Gerso was quickest to the ball after a shot was parried towards him by Monterrey goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero.

But even with the goals and the forward momentum, Sporting KC had no answers for the likes of Rogelio Funes Mori, Aviles Hurtado and Rodolfo Pizarro. Funes Mori finished with two goals with Hurtado, Pizarro, and Miguel Layun each scored one goal.

The defeat, in embarrassing fashion, is another stark reminder of how far off MLS clubs are from those at the top of the Liga MX table. Last year’s CONCACAF Champions League final between even a struggling Chivas de Guadelajara side and Toronto FC showed that MLS was even a ways off in that battle. This time, it wasn’t even close.

It’s unclear what has to change moving forward. Should MLS start their season earlier? Should they allow for more DPs? Should teams be able to spend as much money as they want? Obviously, MLS has the long-term view on the growth of soccer, and it would be unwise to burn this shining star out quickly instead of creating sustained success. But without any changes, it will be more of the same as Mexican clubs continue to improve along with MLS sides.

Must-See: River Plate fan gets tattoo of Copa Libertadores triumph over rivals Boca Juniors

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fans have been known to get their favorite team’s logo, or a legendary player tattooed on their body. One fan in Brazil, of the club Flamengo, even got his entire torso tattooed to make it look like he was always wearing the club’s kit.

Now, one River Plate fan took the art of the tattoo and combined it with modern technology to take trolling your rivals to the next level.

Argentine journalist Ariel Cristofalo posted a video on Thursday on Twitter of a River Plate fan who got a new tattoo. But it’s not just any tattoo. It’s a QR code that when scanned, takes users to the Youtube video featuring highlights of the fan’s beloved River Plate beating rivals Boca Juniors in last fall’s Copa Libertadores finals. River beat Boca, 5-3, on aggregate with the second leg of the final played in Madrid after the shocking displays of fan violence on the streets in Buenos Aires suspending play and forcing the match to be postponed.

Getting a tattoo of a QR code that seems innocent, only to taunt your rivals is a pretty cool troll these days. The kicker? Since the person got that tattoo, that video has been pulled from YouTube for copyright infringement, making the tattoo completely worthless.

At least it was worth something at the time. That’s all that counts.

Report: Liverpool in talks with Nike for big-money apparel deal

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Apparel and sponsorship deals continue to break records every year, and Liverpool appears on the verge of breaking another one.

A report in ESPN states that Liverpool is close to signing an apparel deal with Nike, one that is worth reportedly more than the $979 million deal Manchester United recently signed with Adidas. The report states Liverpool is heading into the last season of its nearly $60 per season deal with New Balance, which began in 2015 and would pay out only around $300 million over the life of the deal.

When signed in 2015, a $300 million kit supplier deal was one of the best in the world, but deals have skyrocketed in recent years as brands look to push their products on successful teams and brands, such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

Barcelona has a reported $130 million per season deal with Nike since 2018, which is considered the most-expensive deal in the world, barely beating out Real Madrid’s $128 million deal with Adidas signed in 2015. While Liverpool’s deal reportedly won’t come close to those two clubs, it still could be a substantial increase and provide the club with either more profits to enjoy, or more money to spend towards new signings and youth development.

As revenues continue to rise, one hopes that it could remain in soccer, with more transfer fees going to lower-level clubs as Liverpool signs some of the top youngsters, instead of more big transfer spending with money going to agents.

With Liverpool back in the title picture under Jurgen Klopp, this is a great move in the short term for Nike but it’s unclear how it will look in the long term. Man United has continued to be a name brand across the world, despite struggling in recent seasons in the Premier League, and Liverpool, due to its history, should still carry that weight. However, who knows how Liverpool will be in the coming years, should ownership or the front office fail on some signings.

At the same time, it could force other major apparel brands, such as Puma, New Balance, and Under Armour to invest even more in soccer sponsorships, both in the Premier League and elsewhere.

Report: Dutch-American outside back Pierie undergoes medical at Ajax

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time since the days of John O’Brien, an American will be in Ajax’s first team.

According to reports in the Netherlands, Heerenveen outside back Kik Pierie traveled to Ajax to speak with manager Erik Ten Hag and undergo a medical ahead of a transfer this summer. Pierie was born in Boston while his father was studying at Harvard Medical School, but Pierie and his family moved back to the Netherlands after his father’s year-long stay in the U.S. came to an end.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

So far, Pierie has appeared for Netherlands youth national teams, but he has also reportedly been contacted by U.S. Soccer. Pierie still has plenty of time before he locks in with one team or the other, though a move to Ajax certainly puts him on a bigger stage for both the Netherlands National Team and clubs across Europe.

Ironically, Pierie isn’t the only Dutch-American wing back on the books at Ajax. Sergino Dest, who is a regular for U.S. youth national sides and could start for the U.S. this May at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, is a member of Jong Ajax, the Ajax reserves side, and has a professional contract. The signing of Pierie certainly adds a barrier for Dest, though since both are 18, they have time to battle and break into the first team.

Next season, Dest could perhaps go out on loan and gain some first team minutes in the Eredivisie.

Europa League: Alonso gives Chelsea advantage over Slavia Prague, and more (video)

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In what had been a quiet affair, it was Marcos Alonso of all people who popped up late to score the winning goal.

Chelsea defeated Slavia Prague, 1-0 on a header in the 84th minute by Alsonso, latching onto a terrific cross from Willian to find the breakthrough. The win puts Chelsea in the driver’s seat to advance to the Europa League semifinals, with a lead and an away goal.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The goal is a big boost for Marcos Alonso, who has struggled mightily at times this year and has been benched in recent Premier League games for Emerson as the team’s left wing back. In addition, it cools the coach’s seat ever more for Maurizio Sarri, who could still secure a top-four finish and even potentially win the Europa League.

Slavia Prague was lively and energetic in the opening half hour, putting pressure on Chelsea’s defense and pinning the Blues back in their own half for long stretches. However, Slavia never managed to get a good shot on target, with strikes either right at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa or wife of the net.

Willian, who was dangerous all night along the wings, hit a shot off the crossbar in the 25th minute, but that was the extent of Chelsea’s dangerous chances. That is, until Eden Hazard was introduced 14 minutes into the second half. Hazard’s dribbling ability and skill on the ball forced Slavia to shade his way, which led to more Chelsea chances down Willian’s side, and eventually may have played a role in the winner.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Elsewhere, Benfica’s 19-year-old budding star Joao Felix had himself a day, scoring a hat-trick as Benfica topped Eintracht Frankfurt, 4-2. Felix scored a hat-trick, fired home a laser into the bottom corner, and then scored on a low strike in the box. Felix also had an assist off a corner kick that was headed in. It was a heck of a match for the teenager, and if Europe’s biggest clubs weren’t already on his radar, they are now.

In Spain, former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla scored a penalty kick but it wasn’t enough as Valencia picked up a confidence-boosting 3-1 win on the road over Villarreal. Portugal international Goncalo Guedes finished with two goals for Valencia.