CCL Rewind: Monterrey too much once again for Sporting KC

The odds were never in their favor.

Sporting KC scored two first half goals but they couldn’t defend against mighty Monterrey, falling 5-2 on the night and 10-2 on aggregate in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. Monterrey showed what MLS is missing with clinical finishing on the counter attack and for the most part, strong, resolute defending.

[READ: Top Premier League storylines for Week 34]

While the result was expected, after Monterrey’s thumping 5-0 first leg win, it showed that even when Monterrey had little to play for, they could still put one of MLS’ best teams to the sword.

Sporting KC opened the game with attacking vigor and it resulted in a pair of goals from Gerso. In just the sixth minute of the match, Gerso chopped home a cross from Johnny Russell on the volley to put Sporting KC in front on the night, and in the 29th minute, Gerso was quickest to the ball after a shot was parried towards him by Monterrey goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero.

¡GOOOOOOOOLLL DE GERSOOOO! Los locales abren el marcador rápidamente @SportingKC 1-0 @Rayados (1-5) Disfruta del partido EN VIVO 👉 https://t.co/p5l3uYTodE pic.twitter.com/3EXYSKOhwr — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) April 12, 2019

But even with the goals and the forward momentum, Sporting KC had no answers for the likes of Rogelio Funes Mori, Aviles Hurtado and Rodolfo Pizarro. Funes Mori finished with two goals with Hurtado, Pizarro, and Miguel Layun each scored one goal.

¡GOOOOOOOOOOLLLL! Doblete de Gerso y los locales no se rinden.@SportingKC 2-1 @Rayados (2-6) Disfruta del partido EN VIVO 👉 https://t.co/p5l3uYTodE pic.twitter.com/EsXxYzIDWo — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) April 12, 2019

The defeat, in embarrassing fashion, is another stark reminder of how far off MLS clubs are from those at the top of the Liga MX table. Last year’s CONCACAF Champions League final between even a struggling Chivas de Guadelajara side and Toronto FC showed that MLS was even a ways off in that battle. This time, it wasn’t even close.

It’s unclear what has to change moving forward. Should MLS start their season earlier? Should they allow for more DPs? Should teams be able to spend as much money as they want? Obviously, MLS has the long-term view on the growth of soccer, and it would be unwise to burn this shining star out quickly instead of creating sustained success. But without any changes, it will be more of the same as Mexican clubs continue to improve along with MLS sides.