Costa suspended 8 games for ref insult, arm grab

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mothers are off limits.

Diego Costa will miss the rest of Atletico Madrid’s season as a result of the red card he received for verbal abuse of a referee in a loss to Barcelona last week.

[ MORE: Smalling, McTominay okay with result ]

The referee’s report claims Costa told official Gil Manzano that he’d do something to disgusting to his mother.

The 8-game ban includes four for insulting Manzano and four more for touching his arm receiving the red card, according to Marca, which says:

Costa and the club had fought against the punishment, with the player insisting that he had said “I (expletive) on my mother”, but the Committee have consulted Manzano for clarification and reached their decision.

Have to love the “no, no, you misunderstood. I was saying I’d do something gross to my mother. Not your mother. My mother.”

If it makes Costa and Atleti feel better, just pretend the suspension is for any number of awful thing he’s done on the field which have gone unpunished.

Costa has five goals and three assists in 21 matches this season.

Atleti can appeal the ban, sitting nine points back of leaders Barcelona and two in front of rivals Real Madrid.

Follow @NicholasMendola