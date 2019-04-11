More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Europa League: Arsenal takes control of tie with win over Napoli (video)

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal took one major step towards qualification for the UEFA Europa League semifinals with one of its best performances of the season on Thursday evening.

Unai Emery’s tactical gamble paid off as Arsenal took an early lead and never let off, defeating Serie A power Napoli, 2-0 at Emirates Stadium. Midfield duo Aaron Ramsey and Lucas Torreira produced the goals, with Ramsey scoring early and Torreira having a shot re-directed in.

Emery chose to start the trio of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette together up top, going for gold against a Napoli side know for its defending and quick counter attacks. It could have left Arsenal vulnerable defensively but the attention paid to the front-three opened up space for Arsenal’s players making late runs into the box.

That was how Ramsey scored in the 13th minute. Ozil found Lacazette in space down the wing. On attacking the box, Lacazette passed to Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the box, who spun around and found an open Ramsey. Ramsey collected the pass and chipped past Alex Meret to put Arsenal ahead.

Torreira, the little bulldog in central midfield, then forced a turnover in the 25th minute, chased it down and bore down on goal. Torreira then switched the ball to his weaker left foot and fired a strike on goal. To Kalidou Koulibaly’s dismay, the ball deflected off his leg and in for another goal to Arsenal.

Napoli came out in the second half with more energy and intensity, but they couldn’t find the way past Arsenal’s suddenly resolute defense, led by Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis. Ramsey nearly had another chance to score, with a cracking strike tipped over the bar by Meret.

At the end, Arsenal held on to secure a massive clean sheet ahead of next Thursday’s return leg in Napoli.

Europa League: Alonso gives Chelsea advantage over Slavia Prague, and more (video)

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In what had been a quiet affair, it was Marcos Alonso of all people who popped up late to score the winning goal.

Chelsea defeated Slavia Prague, 1-0 on a header in the 84th minute by Alsonso, latching onto a terrific cross from Willian to find the breakthrough. The win puts Chelsea in the driver’s seat to advance to the Europa League semifinals, with a lead and an away goal.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The goal is a big boost for Marcos Alonso, who has struggled mightily at times this year and has been benched in recent Premier League games for Emerson as the team’s left wing back. In addition, it cools the coach’s seat ever more for Maurizio Sarri, who could still secure a top-four finish and even potentially win the Europa League.

Slavia Prague was lively and energetic in the opening half hour, putting pressure on Chelsea’s defense and pinning the Blues back in their own half for long stretches. However, Slavia never managed to get a good shot on target, with strikes either right at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa or wife of the net.

Willian, who was dangerous all night along the wings, hit a shot off the crossbar in the 25th minute, but that was the extent of Chelsea’s dangerous chances. That is, until Eden Hazard was introduced 14 minutes into the second half. Hazard’s dribbling ability and skill on the ball forced Slavia to shade his way, which led to more Chelsea chances down Willian’s side, and eventually may have played a role in the winner.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Elsewhere, Benfica’s 19-year-old budding star Joao Felix had himself a day, scoring a hat-trick as Benfica topped Eintracht Frankfurt, 4-2. Felix scored a hat-trick, fired home a laser into the bottom corner, and then scored on a low strike in the box. Felix also had an assist off a corner kick that was headed in. It was a heck of a match for the teenager, and if Europe’s biggest clubs weren’t already on his radar, they are now.

In Spain, former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla scored a penalty kick but it wasn’t enough as Valencia picked up a confidence-boosting 3-1 win on the road over Villarreal. Portugal international Goncalo Guedes finished with two goals for Valencia.

Tottenham confirm Kane suffered ‘significant’ ankle ligament injury

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time this calendar year, Tottenham are set to be without captain and talisman Harry Kane for an extend period of time.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

On Thursday, the club announced in a statement that Kane suffered “significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle,” during Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. Tottenham also stated that they will continue to assess Kane before announcing a timetable for his return.

In a similar injury to his left ankle in January, Kane wound up missing five weeks, returning faster than expected.

Ultimately, even if Kane misses another five weeks, it would leave Spurs without their star for the return leg at Manchester City, as well as the stretch run in the Premier League. There’s only a month left of matches in the league, which means Kane could miss the rest of the season as Tottenham looks to remain in the top four. It’s the latest bit of drama in a drama-filled Premier League season.

In addition to the announcement about Kane, Tottenham stated that Dele Alli suffered a broken left hand. However, they’re still assessing his hand to see if he can be available to play against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Ironically, even without Kane and Alli in January, Tottenham had a decent run of results, as Heung-Min Son turned into a goal-scoring machine. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be relying on Son even more down the stretch.

At the Half: Ramsey, Torreira help give Arsenal early lead, Chelsea still scoreless

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal started Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil together for one of the few times all season.

So of course, Arsenal’s two central midfielders have found the scoresheet so far.

At halftime, Arsenal holds an impressive 2-0 lead over Napoli at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening, with Aaron Ramsey and Lucas Torreira both finding the back of the net. Ramsey scored in the 14th minute off a great pass in the box from Ainsley Maitland-Niles while Torreira created his own goal almost out of nothing.

Torreira forced a turnover at midfield and then ran at Napoli’s defense before switching the ball to his left foot and unleashing a low strike. The shot deflected off Napoli star centerback Kalidou Koulibaly and wrong-footed goalkeeper Alex Meret for a goal. The goal has been listed as an own goal, but it may have been on target before the deflection.

In the Czech Republic, Chelsea is holding strong to a scoreless tie with Slavia Prague.

Here’s a look at Arsenal’s two first half goals.

Live, Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal aim for semis

Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea and Arsenal are among eight clubs hoping to take the next step toward silverware and an automatic place in the UEFA Champions League group stage when the Europa League quarterfinals kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Europa League Last 16 ]

The Blues will be favored but are on the road against a Slavia Prague club which knows how to score, while Arsenal is hosting Napoli in the easy highlight of the round (unless you’re a La Liga fanatic).

Schedule

Slavia Prague v. Chelsea — 3 p.m. ET
Arsenal v. Napoli — 3 p.m. ET
Villarreal v. Valencia — 3 p.m. ET
Benfica v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 3 p.m. ET