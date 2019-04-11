More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Former France midfielder Florent Malouda fired on Twitter

Associated PressApr 11, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ZURICH (AP) Former France midfielder Florent Malouda has learned via Twitter that he was fired by Swiss soccer club FC Zurich.

Malouda wrote “really I didn’t know that..??” after Zurich’s announcement was posted.

[ MORE: Andy Carroll to NE Revs? ]

The 38-year-old Frenchman, who helped Chelsea win the Champions League title in 2012 and played in the 2006 World Cup final loss to Italy, had coached Zurich’s forwards since February.

It’s not Malouda’s first setback in Switzerland. Last year, he lost a Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal against French Guiana forfeiting a 2017 Gold Cup game because he played while ineligible.

The French Guiana soccer federation had hoped Malouda, who was born in the South American territory, could switch allegiance from France because it is not a FIFA member.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Top Premier League storylines: Week 34

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is plenty of intrigue as the Premier League returns beginning Friday with Newcastle United’s visit to Europa-hopeful Leicester City (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

[ PL PREVIEW: Leicester v. Newcastle ]

Weary Chelsea seeks revenge against relatively rested Reds
Liverpool v. Chelsea — 11:05 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com [ STREAM ]

With all due respect to the Reds’ remaining opponent, it’s not crazy to say this is the last match in which a logical argument could be made for the hopeful champions losing points in league play. Maurizio Sarri‘s back line is pretty calm under pressure, and the Blues have the dogs to put the Reds in unhappy places. But Liverpool has two more days rest than the Blues, who play Thursday in the Czech Republic.

Red Devils aim for response to poor midweek attacking
Manchester United v. West Ham United — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com [ STREAM ]

West Ham has lost three of four, all by 2-0 score lines, and now visit a wounded Manchester United seeking to regain its form ahead of a big trip to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Man City seeks form rebound in visit to Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace v. Manchester City — 9 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com [ STREAM ]

Roy Hodgson‘s Palace men have challenged Man City before, and the reigning Premier League champions have not been in top form for some time. Can Hodgson help his former side Liverpool inch closer to a first Premier League crown?

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Away-challenged Arsenal meets confident Watford
Watford v. Arsenal — 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com [ STREAM ]

Every few steps forward seem to meet a step back for Arsenal, who will have to deal with Europa League play in trying to overcome last week’s loss to Everton. The Hornets, for their part, are brimming with confidence in their bid to win the PL’s seventh place.

Cardiff City takes its safety hopes to Turf Moor
Burnley v. Cardiff City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com [ STREAM ]

Sean Dyche‘s improving Clarets can clinch Premier League safety with a victory against desperate Cardiff City, who would’ve circled this match as a prime chance to surge toward a great escape.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 33

By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Who has the momentum heading into the final five (or six) matches of the Premier League season?

Let’s revisit our power rankings for a proper evaluation (as proper as power rankings can be, of course).

[ PL PREVIEW: Leicester v. Newcastle ]

It’s been a while since we last ranked ’em up and down, so look out for swings.

20. Huddersfield Town — Four points since the start of December.
Last week: 20
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

19. Fulham — Three points in 2019.
Last week: 19
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

18. Cardiff City — Wins away to Burnley and Brighton and absolutely necessary if the Bluebirds are to put legitimate pressure on anyone currently outside the relegation picture.
Last week: 17
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

17. Brighton and Hove Albion — A huge few days ahead for Chris Hughton‘s Seagulls, with Bournemouth and Cardiff City on the dial. A pair of losses would have them firmly in the mix to go down.
Last week: 14
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

16. Bournemouth **New season low**The Cherries have now lost consecutive matches on six separate occasions this season.
Last week: 13
Season high: 6
Season low: 14

15. Southampton — Five points above the drop and improving with a strong Wolves visiting this weekend.
Last week: 16
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

14. Newcastle United — The Crystal Palace loss stings, as safety could’ve felt assured even with a point.
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 19

13. Burnley — Sean Dyche has done it again.
Last week: 18
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

12. Crystal Palace — Same as above, but substitute Roy Hodgson‘s name.
Last week: 15
Season high: 6
Season low: 17

11. West Ham United — Manuel Pellegrini is fine to feel aggrieved with the club’s injuries during his first spell in charge, but we bet he’d accept another season like it if Felipe Anderson stays in London.
Last week: 9
Season high: 6
Season low: 20

10. Watford — Will the remarkable FA Cup comeback drive Watford toward a 7th place finish?
Last week: 7
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

9. Leicester City — Brendan Rodgers can’t be blamed for an easy start to life as Foxes boss, something probably planned in the timing of Claude Puel‘s firing anyway, but the tests are coming very soon. Now in seventh, can he guide them through a gauntlet?
Last week: 10
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

8. Everton — Marco Silva‘s men very much delivering on investment and promise and just may deliver a Europa League spot.
Last week: 12
Season high: 5
Season low: 15

7. Manchester United — Moral victories won’t be feeling too positive across a fierce run-in.
Last week: 4
Season high: 3
Season low: 14

6. Wolves — The Burnley loss and FA Cup exit sting, but Nuno Espirito Santo has Manchester United’s number.
Last week: 8
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

5. Arsenal — League speed bumps (away to Watford, home to Palace) surround tough UEL fixtures versus Napoli.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

4. Tottenham Hotspur — Things are again looking up for Spurs in both leagues — Premier and Champions — as their new building bays for more wins and some silverware.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

3. Chelsea — How long will success-driving Eden Hazard stay? And could the Blues handle life without him, given their mercurial seasons with him?
Last week: 5
Season high: 1
Season low: 7

2. Liverpool — The schedule looks better than Man City’s but their rivals remain in the driver’s seat.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 4

  1. Man City — This week’s visit to Palace is the easiest fixture for the next few weeks, and it isn’t easy!
    Last week: 1
    Season high: 1
    Season low: 3

WATCH: Game of Thrones star tricks Kimmel audience into Leeds support

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Forget King of the North, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau just wants his club to be promoted to the Premier League.

The Danish actor, 48, was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week to preview the return of “Game of Thrones” this weekend on HBO, and was asked about fan theories for the end of the show.

[ MORE: Andy Carroll to NE Revs? ]

After discussing one option, Coster-Waldau slipped into a story about the magical hero “Bielsa.” Readers of this site will instantly make the connection with the Leeds United manager, beloved by fans of the club and soccer hipsters everywhere.

Hear how Coster-Waldau gets the audience to chant up some good karma in favor of his manager. And if you hate Leeds, at least know that the actor has done good in the name of the game for the United Nations Development Program.

It’s fitting that Coster-Waldau used a little bit of trickery to fool the audience, as Bielsa and the Lannisters don’t mind a bit of gamesmanship.

Rafa’s Newcastle plea: With investment, we can improve like Napoli

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 11, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Hearing Rafa Benitez spell it out, it’s difficult to imagine why anyone wouldn’t take a swing on making big investments in the transfer market.

[ PL PREVIEW: Leicester v. Newcastle ]

It’s also certainly not as cut-and-dried as the Newcastle United manager makes it sound — players can, after all, flop and devalue — and it’s worth noting that most skeptics would note that Magpies owner Mike Ashley is incredibly stubborn with the club’s money.

Yet as Benitez and Newcastle discuss a new contract and record signing Miguel Almiron reinvigorates the Magpies attack, it’s worth noting that Rafa is recalling one of the great success stories this decade, and his involvement with it. From Sky Sports:

“When I signed for Napoli the president Aurelio De Laurentiis had ambition and he wanted to improve. He wanted to go to Europe and be there every year. So we signed Reina, Higuain, Albiol, Mertens, Callejon with money from Cavani. Selling Cavani got us around £60m.

“The year after we signed Koulibaly and Jorginho. Just by selling Higuain and Jorginho, the club got 140m so it was a massive profit. And they still have Koulibaly and all these players and you know the prices of these players.

“They have guaranteed in the last four years to be in Europe – either in the Europa League or the Champions League. That means when you have the potential you can do that. You can see the potential here. That is what you are looking for.”

Like Newcastle, Napoli had a fall from grace. Unlike Newcastle, the Neapolitan side has reclaimed its status in Europe.

Rafa’s convinced the fans, but has he convinced Ashley? Because there’s a lot more money in European competition than there’s dough in a failing relegation scrap under a lesser manager.