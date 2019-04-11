Live, Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal aim for semis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who has the momentum heading into the final five (or six) matches of the Premier League season?

Let’s revisit our power rankings for a proper evaluation (as proper as power rankings can be, of course).

It’s been a while since we last ranked ’em up and down, so look out for swings.

20. Huddersfield Town — Four points since the start of December.

19. Fulham — Three points in 2019.

18. Cardiff City — Wins away to Burnley and Brighton and absolutely necessary if the Bluebirds are to put legitimate pressure on anyone currently outside the relegation picture.

17. Brighton and Hove Albion — A huge few days ahead for Chris Hughton‘s Seagulls, with Bournemouth and Cardiff City on the dial. A pair of losses would have them firmly in the mix to go down.

16. Bournemouth **New season low** — The Cherries have now lost consecutive matches on six separate occasions this season.

15. Southampton — Five points above the drop and improving with a strong Wolves visiting this weekend.

14. Newcastle United — The Crystal Palace loss stings, as safety could’ve felt assured even with a point.

13. Burnley — Sean Dyche has done it again.

12. Crystal Palace — Same as above, but substitute Roy Hodgson‘s name.

11. West Ham United — Manuel Pellegrini is fine to feel aggrieved with the club’s injuries during his first spell in charge, but we bet he’d accept another season like it if Felipe Anderson stays in London.

10. Watford — Will the remarkable FA Cup comeback drive Watford toward a 7th place finish?

9. Leicester City — Brendan Rodgers can’t be blamed for an easy start to life as Foxes boss, something probably planned in the timing of Claude Puel‘s firing anyway, but the tests are coming very soon. Now in seventh, can he guide them through a gauntlet?

8. Everton — Marco Silva‘s men very much delivering on investment and promise and just may deliver a Europa League spot.

7. Manchester United — Moral victories won’t be feeling too positive across a fierce run-in.

6. Wolves — The Burnley loss and FA Cup exit sting, but Nuno Espirito Santo has Manchester United’s number.

5. Arsenal — League speed bumps (away to Watford, home to Palace) surround tough UEL fixtures versus Napoli.

4. Tottenham Hotspur — Things are again looking up for Spurs in both leagues — Premier and Champions — as their new building bays for more wins and some silverware.

3. Chelsea — How long will success-driving Eden Hazard stay? And could the Blues handle life without him, given their mercurial seasons with him?

2. Liverpool — The schedule looks better than Man City’s but their rivals remain in the driver’s seat.

Man City — This week’s visit to Palace is the easiest fixture for the next few weeks, and it isn’t easy!

