Must-See: River Plate fan gets tattoo of Copa Libertadores triumph over rivals Boca Juniors

Fans have been known to get their favorite team’s logo, or a legendary player tattooed on their body. One fan in Brazil, of the club Flamengo, even got his entire torso tattooed to make it look like he was always wearing the club’s kit.
Now, one River Plate fan took the art of the tattoo and combined it with modern technology to take trolling your rivals to the next level.
Argentine journalist Ariel Cristofalo posted a video on Thursday on Twitter of a River Plate fan who got a new tattoo. But it’s not just any tattoo. It’s a QR code that when scanned, takes users to the Youtube video featuring highlights of the fan’s beloved River Plate beating rivals Boca Juniors in last fall’s Copa Libertadores finals. River beat Boca, 5-3, on aggregate with the second leg of the final played in Madrid after the shocking displays of fan violence on the streets in Buenos Aires suspending play and forcing the match to be postponed.
Getting a tattoo of a QR code that seems innocent, only to taunt your rivals is a pretty cool troll these days. The kicker? Since the person got that tattoo, that video has been pulled from YouTube for copyright infringement, making the tattoo completely worthless.
At least it was worth something at the time. That’s all that counts.