Rafa’s Newcastle plea: With investment, we can improve like Napoli

Hearing Rafa Benitez spell it out, it’s difficult to imagine why anyone wouldn’t take a swing on making big investments in the transfer market.
[ PL PREVIEW: Leicester v. Newcastle ]
It’s also certainly not as cut-and-dried as the Newcastle United manager makes it sound — players can, after all, flop and devalue — and it’s worth noting that most skeptics would note that Magpies owner Mike Ashley is incredibly stubborn with the club’s money.
Yet as Benitez and Newcastle discuss a new contract and record signing Miguel Almiron reinvigorates the Magpies attack, it’s worth noting that Rafa is recalling one of the great success stories this decade, and his involvement with it. From Sky Sports:
“When I signed for Napoli the president Aurelio De Laurentiis had ambition and he wanted to improve. He wanted to go to Europe and be there every year. So we signed Reina, Higuain, Albiol, Mertens, Callejon with money from Cavani. Selling Cavani got us around £60m.
“The year after we signed Koulibaly and Jorginho. Just by selling Higuain and Jorginho, the club got 140m so it was a massive profit. And they still have Koulibaly and all these players and you know the prices of these players.
“They have guaranteed in the last four years to be in Europe – either in the Europa League or the Champions League. That means when you have the potential you can do that. You can see the potential here. That is what you are looking for.”
Like Newcastle, Napoli had a fall from grace. Unlike Newcastle, the Neapolitan side has reclaimed its status in Europe.
Rafa’s convinced the fans, but has he convinced Ashley? Because there’s a lot more money in European competition than there’s dough in a failing relegation scrap under a lesser manager.
Forget King of the North, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau just wants his club to be promoted to the Premier League.
The Danish actor, 48, was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week to preview the return of “Game of Thrones” this weekend on HBO, and was asked about fan theories for the end of the show.
[ MORE: Andy Carroll to NE Revs? ]
After discussing one option, Coster-Waldau slipped into a story about the magical hero “Bielsa.” Readers of this site will instantly make the connection with the Leeds United manager, beloved by fans of the club and soccer hipsters everywhere.
Hear how Coster-Waldau gets the audience to chant up some good karma in favor of his manager. And if you hate Leeds, at least know that the actor has done good in the name of the game for the United Nations Development Program.
It’s fitting that Coster-Waldau used a little bit of trickery to fool the audience, as Bielsa and the Lannisters don’t mind a bit of gamesmanship.
- Leicester won 2-0 at Newcastle
- Foxes have won 6 of last 7 v. Magpies
- Newcastle leads all-time 51W-27D-44L
Two former Liverpool bosses meet with very different aims when Newcastle United visits Leicester City on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE
Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City are targeting seventh place and a place in the Europa League, while Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez wants another win or two to clinch Premier League safety.
The Foxes lost to Watford in their first match under Rodgers, but have beaten four bottom half sides to put together a fine winning streak and climb into seventh; Leicester is level on points with Wolves and a point ahead of Watford, though both have played one fewer match.
What they’re saying
Leicester City’s Rodgers: “I expect a very, very tough game. Rafa is a top class manager who organizes his teams exceptionally well. They play in a 5-4-1 structure when they haven’t got the ball. They don’t give away many goals, so we know we will have to have that patience, but we have a lot of exciting players in the team who can be good in one-on-one situations, and who can manipulate the ball.”
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez: “Now we have five games and we have to think of every one like a final, as we have said many times. We must approach every game with confidence, calm, and the belief that we can do it. Leicester are a very good team. They are playing with more confidence now, and it will be tough for us, for sure.”
Prediction
Leicester’s attackers may be a bit too much for Rafa’s imposing defense, especially with Florian Lejeune and Sean Longstaff out of the lineup, but the chemistry between Miguel Almiron, Ayoze Perez, and Salomon Rondon has given the Magpies another dimension. 1-1.
Injury-plagued or not, Manuel Pellegrini insists West Ham United must continue to fight for a place in Europe until it becomes mathematically impossible.
[ MORE: Costa suspended 8 games ]
“I always demand more from the players, from myself and from everyone,” Pellegrini said on Thursday. “If you ask if it’s a good season; nine games before the finish we were not fighting against relegation, with an average of five or six players not available. From that point of view, it’s not a bad season.”
Pellegrini visits his former derby rivals Manchester United on Saturday in a must-win if West Ham is to challenge for seventh. The Irons are five points back of that target.
Jack Wilshere is close to returning, with Pellegrini saying the English midfielder has one more U-23 match to go until he dons the senior team kit. Samir Nasri is also out with a muscle injury, while Andriy Yarmolenko and Carlos Sanchez are still a couple of weeks away.
Andy Carroll has undergone ankle surgery. The news of his surgery comes as the injury-plagued striker is linked with a move to Major League Soccer after this summer, with a source telling ProSoccerTalk that New England is a possible landing point for the former Liverpool star.
The 30-year-old has appeared in just 30 matches since the start of the 2017-18 season.
Mothers are off limits.
Diego Costa will miss the rest of Atletico Madrid’s season as a result of the red card he received for verbal abuse of a referee in a loss to Barcelona last week.
[ MORE: Smalling, McTominay okay with result ]
The referee’s report claims Costa told official Gil Manzano that he’d do something to disgusting to his mother.
The 8-game ban includes four for insulting Manzano and four more for touching his arm receiving the red card, according to Marca, which says:
Costa and the club had fought against the punishment, with the player insisting that he had said “I (expletive) on my mother”, but the Committee have consulted Manzano for clarification and reached their decision.
Have to love the “no, no, you misunderstood. I was saying I’d do something gross to my mother. Not your mother. My mother.”
If it makes Costa and Atleti feel better, just pretend the suspension is for any number of awful thing he’s done on the field which have gone unpunished.
Costa has five goals and three assists in 21 matches this season.
Atleti can appeal the ban, sitting nine points back of leaders Barcelona and two in front of rivals Real Madrid.