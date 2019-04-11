Report: Dutch-American outside back Pierie undergoes medical at Ajax

For the first time since the days of John O’Brien, an American will be in Ajax’s first team.

According to reports in the Netherlands, Heerenveen outside back Kik Pierie traveled to Ajax to speak with manager Erik Ten Hag and undergo a medical ahead of a transfer this summer. Pierie was born in Boston while his father was studying at Harvard Medical School, but Pierie and his family moved back to the Netherlands after his father’s year-long stay in the U.S. came to an end.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

So far, Pierie has appeared for Netherlands youth national teams, but he has also reportedly been contacted by U.S. Soccer. Pierie still has plenty of time before he locks in with one team or the other, though a move to Ajax certainly puts him on a bigger stage for both the Netherlands National Team and clubs across Europe.

Ironically, Pierie isn’t the only Dutch-American wing back on the books at Ajax. Sergino Dest, who is a regular for U.S. youth national sides and could start for the U.S. this May at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, is a member of Jong Ajax, the Ajax reserves side, and has a professional contract. The signing of Pierie certainly adds a barrier for Dest, though since both are 18, they have time to battle and break into the first team.

Kik Pierie was in aanloop naar zijn transfer naar Ajax vandaag al op De Toekomst. https://t.co/Wi0wadTeMq — VI (@VI_nl) April 11, 2019

Next season, Dest could perhaps go out on loan and gain some first team minutes in the Eredivisie.