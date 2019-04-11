More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Report: Liverpool in talks with Nike for big-money apparel deal

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
Apparel and sponsorship deals continue to break records every year, and Liverpool appears on the verge of breaking another one.

A report in ESPN states that Liverpool is close to signing an apparel deal with Nike, one that is worth reportedly more than the $979 million deal Manchester United recently signed with Adidas. The report states Liverpool is heading into the last season of its nearly $60 per season deal with New Balance, which began in 2015 and would pay out only around $300 million over the life of the deal.

When signed in 2015, a $300 million kit supplier deal was one of the best in the world, but deals have skyrocketed in recent years as brands look to push their products on successful teams and brands, such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

Barcelona has a reported $130 million per season deal with Nike since 2018, which is considered the most-expensive deal in the world, barely beating out Real Madrid’s $128 million deal with Adidas signed in 2015. While Liverpool’s deal reportedly won’t come close to those two clubs, it still could be a substantial increase and provide the club with either more profits to enjoy, or more money to spend towards new signings and youth development.

As revenues continue to rise, one hopes that it could remain in soccer, with more transfer fees going to lower-level clubs as Liverpool signs some of the top youngsters, instead of more big transfer spending with money going to agents.

With Liverpool back in the title picture under Jurgen Klopp, this is a great move in the short term for Nike but it’s unclear how it will look in the long term. Man United has continued to be a name brand across the world, despite struggling in recent seasons in the Premier League, and Liverpool, due to its history, should still carry that weight. However, who knows how Liverpool will be in the coming years, should ownership or the front office fail on some signings.

At the same time, it could force other major apparel brands, such as Puma, New Balance, and Under Armour to invest even more in soccer sponsorships, both in the Premier League and elsewhere.

Must-See: River Plate fan gets tattoo of Copa Libertadores triumph over rivals Boca Juniors

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
Fans have been known to get their favorite team’s logo, or a legendary player tattooed on their body. One fan in Brazil, of the club Flamengo, even got his entire torso tattooed to make it look like he was always wearing the club’s kit.

Now, one River Plate fan took the art of the tattoo and combined it with modern technology to take trolling your rivals to the next level.

Argentine journalist Ariel Cristofalo posted a video on Thursday on Twitter of a River Plate fan who got a new tattoo. But it’s not just any tattoo. It’s a QR code that when scanned, takes users to the Youtube video featuring highlights of the fan’s beloved River Plate beating rivals Boca Juniors in last fall’s Copa Libertadores finals. River beat Boca, 5-3, on aggregate with the second leg of the final played in Madrid after the shocking displays of fan violence on the streets in Buenos Aires suspending play and forcing the match to be postponed.

Getting a tattoo of a QR code that seems innocent, only to taunt your rivals is a pretty cool troll these days. The kicker? Since the person got that tattoo, that video has been pulled from YouTube for copyright infringement, making the tattoo completely worthless.

At least it was worth something at the time. That’s all that counts.

Report: Dutch-American outside back Pierie undergoes medical at Ajax

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT
For the first time since the days of John O’Brien, an American will be in Ajax’s first team.

According to reports in the Netherlands, Heerenveen outside back Kik Pierie traveled to Ajax to speak with manager Erik Ten Hag and undergo a medical ahead of a transfer this summer. Pierie was born in Boston while his father was studying at Harvard Medical School, but Pierie and his family moved back to the Netherlands after his father’s year-long stay in the U.S. came to an end.

So far, Pierie has appeared for Netherlands youth national teams, but he has also reportedly been contacted by U.S. Soccer. Pierie still has plenty of time before he locks in with one team or the other, though a move to Ajax certainly puts him on a bigger stage for both the Netherlands National Team and clubs across Europe.

Ironically, Pierie isn’t the only Dutch-American wing back on the books at Ajax. Sergino Dest, who is a regular for U.S. youth national sides and could start for the U.S. this May at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, is a member of Jong Ajax, the Ajax reserves side, and has a professional contract. The signing of Pierie certainly adds a barrier for Dest, though since both are 18, they have time to battle and break into the first team.

Next season, Dest could perhaps go out on loan and gain some first team minutes in the Eredivisie.

Europa League: Alonso gives Chelsea advantage over Slavia Prague, and more (video)

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
In what had been a quiet affair, it was Marcos Alonso of all people who popped up late to score the winning goal.

Chelsea defeated Slavia Prague, 1-0 on a header in the 84th minute by Alsonso, latching onto a terrific cross from Willian to find the breakthrough. The win puts Chelsea in the driver’s seat to advance to the Europa League semifinals, with a lead and an away goal.

The goal is a big boost for Marcos Alonso, who has struggled mightily at times this year and has been benched in recent Premier League games for Emerson as the team’s left wing back. In addition, it cools the coach’s seat ever more for Maurizio Sarri, who could still secure a top-four finish and even potentially win the Europa League.

Slavia Prague was lively and energetic in the opening half hour, putting pressure on Chelsea’s defense and pinning the Blues back in their own half for long stretches. However, Slavia never managed to get a good shot on target, with strikes either right at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa or wife of the net.

Willian, who was dangerous all night along the wings, hit a shot off the crossbar in the 25th minute, but that was the extent of Chelsea’s dangerous chances. That is, until Eden Hazard was introduced 14 minutes into the second half. Hazard’s dribbling ability and skill on the ball forced Slavia to shade his way, which led to more Chelsea chances down Willian’s side, and eventually may have played a role in the winner.

Elsewhere, Benfica’s 19-year-old budding star Joao Felix had himself a day, scoring a hat-trick as Benfica topped Eintracht Frankfurt, 4-2. Felix scored a hat-trick, fired home a laser into the bottom corner, and then scored on a low strike in the box. Felix also had an assist off a corner kick that was headed in. It was a heck of a match for the teenager, and if Europe’s biggest clubs weren’t already on his radar, they are now.

In Spain, former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla scored a penalty kick but it wasn’t enough as Valencia picked up a confidence-boosting 3-1 win on the road over Villarreal. Portugal international Goncalo Guedes finished with two goals for Valencia.

Europa League: Arsenal takes control of tie with win over Napoli (video)

By Daniel KarellApr 11, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
Arsenal took one major step towards qualification for the UEFA Europa League semifinals with one of its best performances of the season on Thursday evening.

Unai Emery’s tactical gamble paid off as Arsenal took an early lead and never let off, defeating Serie A power Napoli, 2-0 at Emirates Stadium. Midfield duo Aaron Ramsey and Lucas Torreira produced the goals, with Ramsey scoring early and Torreira having a shot re-directed in.

Emery chose to start the trio of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette together up top, going for gold against a Napoli side know for its defending and quick counter attacks. It could have left Arsenal vulnerable defensively but the attention paid to the front-three opened up space for Arsenal’s players making late runs into the box.

That was how Ramsey scored in the 13th minute. Ozil found Lacazette in space down the wing. On attacking the box, Lacazette passed to Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the box, who spun around and found an open Ramsey. Ramsey collected the pass and chipped past Alex Meret to put Arsenal ahead.

Torreira, the little bulldog in central midfield, then forced a turnover in the 25th minute, chased it down and bore down on goal. Torreira then switched the ball to his weaker left foot and fired a strike on goal. To Kalidou Koulibaly’s dismay, the ball deflected off his leg and in for another goal to Arsenal.

Napoli came out in the second half with more energy and intensity, but they couldn’t find the way past Arsenal’s suddenly resolute defense, led by Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis. Ramsey nearly had another chance to score, with a cracking strike tipped over the bar by Meret.

At the end, Arsenal held on to secure a massive clean sheet ahead of next Thursday’s return leg in Napoli.