Tottenham confirm Kane suffered ‘significant’ ankle ligament injury

For the second time this calendar year, Tottenham are set to be without captain and talisman Harry Kane for an extend period of time.

On Thursday, the club announced in a statement that Kane suffered “significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle,” during Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. Tottenham also stated that they will continue to assess Kane before announcing a timetable for his return.

In a similar injury to his left ankle in January, Kane wound up missing five weeks, returning faster than expected.

Ultimately, even if Kane misses another five weeks, it would leave Spurs without their star for the return leg at Manchester City, as well as the stretch run in the Premier League. There’s only a month left of matches in the league, which means Kane could miss the rest of the season as Tottenham looks to remain in the top four. It’s the latest bit of drama in a drama-filled Premier League season.

In addition to the announcement about Kane, Tottenham stated that Dele Alli suffered a broken left hand. However, they’re still assessing his hand to see if he can be available to play against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Ironically, even without Kane and Alli in January, Tottenham had a decent run of results, as Heung-Min Son turned into a goal-scoring machine. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be relying on Son even more down the stretch.