2019 Africa Cup of Nations Draw is Complete

By Daniel KarellApr 12, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
World Cup participants Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia all learned their opponents for this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations, set to now take place in Egypt.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Egypt drew Group A with DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe, Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and Nigeria were placed in Group B with Guinea, Madagascar, and Burundi, and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Algeria were placed in Group C with Sadio Mane‘s Senegal, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Defending AFCON champions Cameroon were placed in Group F along with Ghana, Benin and Guinea-Bissau. Group D may be the Group of Death for this tournament, with the always-strong, though at times under-performing Ivory Coast paired with Morocco, South Africa and Namibia.

The tournament, moved from January/February to June/July for the first time to better align with European club schedules, was moved from Cameroon to Egypt in November 2018 due to political instability and delays in infrastructure improvements. It’s also been expanded from 16 teams to 24, with Burundi, Mauritania, and Madagascar all making their AFCON debuts this year.

The tournament will be held from June 21 through July 19.

Questions hang over NWSL in World Cup season

Associated PressApr 12, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) The NWSL opens its seventh season this weekend with some lingering questions about its health, but also the encouraging possibility of a World Cup “bump.”

The National Women’s Soccer League has already outlasted any of the other previous pro women’s leagues in the United States. With support from the U.S. Soccer Federation, the NWSL was always positioned to fare better than the earlier attempts.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns going into Year 7 – many of which were there in the sixth season, too. Possible expansion, the stability of some individual clubs, a need for sponsorships and the lack of a TV deal are among the issues faced by the league that hasn’t had a commissioner since Jeff Plush stepped down in March 2017.

Still, the NWSL could get greater exposure starting in June when the World Cup opens in France, since NWSL rosters are filled with national team players from around the globe. Teams will have to navigate player absences during the tournament but could win fans for the latter half of the season – much like after the last World Cup in 2015.

Portland Thorns defender Meghan Klingenberg said she believes the league is still headed in the right direction, but, like anything, continued success will depend on both investment and the will to see it through.

“The most important thing is investment across the league, in human resources; whether that’s coaching or whether that’s just staff that’s helping out, whether that’s in better fields, whether that’s in better housing, whether that’s in whatever. Making the league better, in the league front office but also the clubs’ front offices, I want that,” she said. “And if we can get that, year after year after year then I think we’ll be in a good place.”

The defending champion North Carolina Courage will open the season Saturday night at home against the Chicago Red Stars, one of four games set for this weekend. The Courage defeated the Thorns 3-1 in the title game in front of a crowd of 21,144 in Portland last fall.

The victory capped a fantastic season for the Courage, who went 18-1-6 overall, won the league’s Supporters’ Shield for best record and never dropped a game on the road.

HOW TO WATCH: The NWSL and A+E Networks terminated their broadcast agreement in February, leaving the league with no TV partner. Last season, a `Game of the Week’ aired on the Lifetime channel. A+E also surrendered its stake in the league, but Lifetime remains a jersey sponsor.

At least for now, the league’s games will be streamed live exclusively on the Yahoo Sports app, or on the Yahoo website.

EXPANSION: The league currently stands at nine teams. Since the Boston Breakers folded just before the start of last season, there have been persistent rumors about whether the team will be revived by a new ownership group. Spanish club Barcelona had expressed interest in fielding an NWSL team, although there has been no movement on that front, either. Major League Soccer’s LAFC could also jump into the fray, with co-owner Mia Hamm suggesting as recently as last week that it is a priority.

Despite all the chatter, NWSL President Amanda Duffy previously indicated the league likely won’t make any expansion announcements until after this season.

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH SKY BLUE? The troubles that plagued New Jersey’s team, Sky Blue, were well documented last year after former player Sam Kerr, now with Chicago, hinted at issues. But improvements have been made.

In February, Sky Blue announced that Tammy Murphy, the wife of part-owner Gov. Phil Murphy, would take a more active role in running the team. And indeed, improvements have been made, with better housing and staff additions. The team will train this season at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, New Jersey, and have access to the school’s wellness facilities in addition to practice fields.

Tony Novo, who served as team president and general manager, resigned and Alyse LaHue was named interim GM. Novo had been criticized by the Cloud 9 supporters’ group.

SCHEDULE: The league will take a short break during the group stage of the World Cup in France. But a chunk of the league’s players will be away with their national teams for extended periods this season. The NWSL allowed teams to expand rosters to 22 players, in addition to four supplemental players who won’t count against the salary cap.

Teams play a 24-game schedule that concludes on Oct. 12. The championship game is scheduled for Oct. 26 this season.

Amiens captain subjected to racist abuse in French league

Associated PressApr 12, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Amiens’ French league game at Dijon was temporarily halted on Friday after the visiting side’s captain Prince-Desir Gouano was subjected to alleged racist insults.

“We’re in the 21st century. It’s unacceptable. I want to convey a message that is love, that’s all,” Gouano told broadcaster Bein Sports.

The 0-0 draw was stopped for five minutes toward the end when Gouano, who is black, appeared to be targeted.

Amiens said on Twitter, “The players will restart but will stop playing if it continues. Total support to our captain Prince Gouano. Racism has no place in a football stadium.”

The French league (LFP) said in a statement that it condemned the racist insults and that it was supporting Gouano.

“The disciplinary committee will receive the file. This evening, the Dijon club identified the perpetrator of the racist insults who was subsequently arrested,” the LFP said.

The draw kept Amiens seven points clear of Dijon, which is third from the bottom in the relegation zone with six rounds remaining.

Nantes was hosting Lyon in the late game on Friday.

Real Madrid secure $650 million loan to fund stadium renovations

By Daniel KarellApr 12, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT
Real Madrid can begin renovations on its 71-year-old Santiago Bernabeu stadium this summer after securing approval for the project’s funding.

The Spanish giants announced in a press release that the Real Madrid board of directors approved a $650 million loan to finance a massive renovation project to the club’s home stadium in the heart of Madrid. It’s unclear in the press release when the renovations will be completed.

Starting in 2023 until 2049, Real Madrid will pay $33.4 million in debt payments to pay back the loan with a very low, 2.5 percent interest rate. The low interest rate was part of the reason why Real Madrid president Florentino Perez pushed for this deal, Perez remarked in the past. In addition, Real Madrid projects the new renovations will bring in an additional $170 million in revenue, which would more than cover the debt costs.

Originally announced publicly in September 2018, the renovations will add a new steel facade around the stadium, a retractable roof over the field plus a permanent roof over the fans in the seats, as well as other technological upgrades. The club will also be able to expand its club shop and club museum.

Part of Real Madrid’s motivation to complete the renovations was likely, along with good financial conditions, the fact that Barcelona is undergoing its own renovations at the Camp Nou which will also bring that stadium into the 21st century. In addition, Atletico Madrid just opened across town the brand-new Wanda Metropolitana Stadium.

Perez brings Newcastle three points closer to safety (video)

By Daniel KarellApr 12, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
1 Comment
  • Perez scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season
  • Almiron played 78 minutes before being substituted
  • Vardy fails to score after three goals in two games
  • Newcastle up to 13th place on 38 points

Ayoze Perez scored a first half header and Newcastle’s stayed resolute against late Leicester City pressure to secure three crucial points on the road. Newcastle defeated Leicester City, 1-0, at the King Power Stadium on Friday evening, with James Maddison nullified at one end and Perez scoring the winner at the other.

January signing Miguel Almiron was like the energizer bunny, constantly making lung-bursting dribbles forward down the wing or through the heart of the defense to help push the ball out of Newcastle’s half of the field, though he failed to score again.

With the win, Newcastle moves up to 13th place with 38 points, and may have just secured safety in the Premier League for another season. Newcastle now sits ten points above Cardiff, which is in the final place in the drop zone to head back down to relegation. For Leicester, it remains in seventh place, but it has played two more games than eighth-place Wolves. Both clubs are on 47 points in the table.

Leicester City seemed to set out to pass their way through the Newcastle defense, with Rafa Benitez‘s side sitting in a low block and inviting pressure to allow Perez and Almiron to race forward and create counter attacking chances. Newcastle came closest to scoring in the 15th minute, when Solomon Rondon absolutely smashed a curling free kick off the crossbar, before it was headed away to safety by Leicester City.

The Magpies did get on the board finally thanks to some strong dribbling work at first from Almiron. The Paraguayan tried to dribble through two Leicester City defenders before Ricardo Pereira stepped in and knocked the ball away. It fell though right to Matt Ritchie and in the 32nd minute, Ritchie’s near-post cross was flicked past Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel and in for a goal.

Leicester City took the game to Newcastle in the second half, but just couldn’t find its way past the Newcastle backline. Leicester City’s best chance of the match came in the 78th minute. Star forward Jamie Vardy, who had three goals in his last two games, was played through into the box and was one-on-one with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. However, Vardy’s looping strike went over the bar, the latest of many occasions in which Brendan Rodgers‘ side failed to execute properly in front of goal.