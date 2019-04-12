Chairman Ralph Krueger leaves Southampton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Influential Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger will leave the club effective June 30, saying:

“Everything has a beginning and everything has an end. It is the journey in-between that I will treasure. Thank you Southampton Football Club for the journey.”

[ MORE: Arsenal, Aubameyang on racism ]

Krueger was a surprise hire at St. Mary’s, having come from a hockey background in Germany and a short stint with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.

Shortly after the time in Alberta, Krueger signed on to run Saints, shepherding the club after Mauricio Pochettino left to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The team qualified for the League Cup Final under his stewardship, and twice qualified for the Europa League.

But successive Premier League relegation scraps led to a change, and perhaps the timing of the end of the NHL regular season could also be a sign that hockey is calling him home?

Saints owner Katharina Liebherr said, “Ralph laid the foundations for the Saints to be a sustainable team that put pressure on the top sides in the Premier League.”

That’s the truth. What’s next for Ralph? JPW spoke at length with the chairman in 2017. We trust you’ll be impressed with the men (or both men. Your call).

Follow @NicholasMendola