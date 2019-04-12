More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Manchester United v. West Ham United

By Nicholas MendolaApr 12, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
  • Irons won 3-1 at Old Trafford
  • United defense is suspension-, injury-hit
  • Man Utd leads all-time 65W-31D-44L

West Ham United seeks its first league sweep of Manchester United since 2006-07 when the Irons visit Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

How bad is Manchester United’s injury and suspension status out wide? Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “We don’t have full-backs this week.”

So that’s music to the ears of Felipe Anderson and the West Ham attackers, as Manuel Pellegrini‘s side hopes to make an unlikely climb into the Europa League.

Meanwhile, United has to balance its desire to finish Top Four — they enter the weekend three points back of fourth-place Spurs — with preparation and freshness for its UEFA Champions League second leg at Barcelona next week.

What th ey’re saying

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “We don’t have fullbacks this week. Not too many as we’ve lost Luke and Ashley through suspension. Antonio Valencia is still not fit. Maybe Matteo Darmian will be available for the bench and Marcos Rojo has been training for a while. He’s available and we’ve got Jonah (Phil Jones), who could also play there. Rojo needed to get out on the big pitch (in the Under-23s, against West Brom last Friday) so he could have that game but we’ve had a couple of practice matches so let’s see what we decide.“

West Ham captain Mark Noble: “We’re looking forward to going to Manchester United on Saturday. We were encouraged by our second-half performance at Stamford Bridge, it’s our last away game outside London and if we can reproduce the sort of performance we produced at home back in September, when we beat them 3-1, then no one will be more delighted than me. Our main worry is that, away from home, we’ve scored just one goal since this year.”

Prediction

Goals on both sides of a 2-2 draw which leaves both sides a bit perturbed with their performances.

USWNT legend O’Reilly to retire after NWSL season

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 12, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
HAO is calling it a career.

Heather O’Reilly, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and 2015 Women’s World Cup winner, announced Friday that she’ll be hanging up her boots at the end of the 2019 NWSL season.

O’Reilly has won the WPS with Sky Blue FC, FA Cup with Arsenal, and NWSL titles with both North Carolina Courage and FC Kansas City.

She accumulated a wild 231 caps in a decade-and-a-half with the USWNT, scoring 42 goals.

Only seven USWNT players have been capped more times than O’Reilly.

Galaxy land World Cup veteran Gonzalez for back line

Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 12, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
Off to a flying start and boasting one of the best strikers in the history of the game, the LA Galaxy are reinforcing their back end in style.

LA has allowed five goals in six matches, although its schedule has been rather forgiving.

Now Guillermo Barros Schelotto has added a force to his back line in the form of Costa Rican national team center back Giancarlo Gonzalez.

They almost worked together when Schelotto was hired by Palermo but could not get the appropriate paper work to land the gig full-time. From MLSSoccer.com:

“I was with [Schelotto and his staff, all now with LA] a couple of months, so that, of course, also had a play in my decision to come here,” Gonzalez said. “I know their work and I know they’re going to provide me a good environment to grow.”

Gonzalez left Columbus following an outstanding World Cup in 2014, and has spent time at Palermo and Bologna in Serie A. The 76-times capped Costa Rican has appeared in two World Cups in addition to making 12 league appearances this season.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
The intense drama of the 2018-19 Premier League season is reaching its climax and there is still so much on the line around the league as we head into the final weeks of the campaign.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Tottenham 3-0 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 3-1 Newcastle – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Man United 3-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM] 

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Fulham 1-2 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Burnley 2-1 Cardiff – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-2 Man City – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Watford 1-1 Arsenal – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
Matchweek 34 promises to be pivotal all across the Premier League, as the title race, top four battle and scrap against relegation continue to intensify.

This is going to be one heck of a finish to the 2018-19 campaign.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Leicester v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Huddersfield – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Wolves – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Man United v. West Ham – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9:05 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Watford v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]