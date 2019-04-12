More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Real Madrid

Real Madrid secure $650 million loan to fund stadium renovations

By Daniel KarellApr 12, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT
Real Madrid can begin renovations on its 71-year-old Santiago Bernabeu stadium this summer after securing approval for the project’s funding.

The Spanish giants announced in a press release that the Real Madrid board of directors approved a $650 million loan to finance a massive renovation project to the club’s home stadium in the heart of Madrid. It’s unclear in the press release when the renovations will be completed.

Starting in 2023 until 2049, Real Madrid will pay $33.4 million in debt payments to pay back the loan with a very low, 2.5 percent interest rate. The low interest rate was part of the reason why Real Madrid president Florentino Perez pushed for this deal, Perez remarked in the past. In addition, Real Madrid projects the new renovations will bring in an additional $170 million in revenue, which would more than cover the debt costs.

Originally announced publicly in September 2018, the renovations will add a new steel facade around the stadium, a retractable roof over the field plus a permanent roof over the fans in the seats, as well as other technological upgrades. The club will also be able to expand its club shop and club museum.

Part of Real Madrid’s motivation to complete the renovations was likely, along with good financial conditions, the fact that Barcelona is undergoing its own renovations at the Camp Nou which will also bring that stadium into the 21st century. In addition, Atletico Madrid just opened across town the brand-new Wanda Metropolitana Stadium.

Perez brings Newcastle three points closer to safety (video)

By Daniel KarellApr 12, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
1 Comment
  • Perez scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season
  • Almiron played 78 minutes before being substituted
  • Vardy fails to score after three goals in two games
  • Newcastle up to 13th place on 38 points

Ayoze Perez scored a first half header and Newcastle’s stayed resolute against late Leicester City pressure to secure three crucial points on the road. Newcastle defeated Leicester City, 1-0, at the King Power Stadium on Friday evening, with James Maddison nullified at one end and Perez scoring the winner at the other.

January signing Miguel Almiron was like the energizer bunny, constantly making lung-bursting dribbles forward down the wing or through the heart of the defense to help push the ball out of Newcastle’s half of the field, though he failed to score again.

With the win, Newcastle moves up to 13th place with 38 points, and may have just secured safety in the Premier League for another season. Newcastle now sits ten points above Cardiff, which is in the final place in the drop zone to head back down to relegation. For Leicester, it remains in seventh place, but it has played two more games than eighth-place Wolves. Both clubs are on 47 points in the table.

Leicester City seemed to set out to pass their way through the Newcastle defense, with Rafa Benitez‘s side sitting in a low block and inviting pressure to allow Perez and Almiron to race forward and create counter attacking chances. Newcastle came closest to scoring in the 15th minute, when Solomon Rondon absolutely smashed a curling free kick off the crossbar, before it was headed away to safety by Leicester City.

The Magpies did get on the board finally thanks to some strong dribbling work at first from Almiron. The Paraguayan tried to dribble through two Leicester City defenders before Ricardo Pereira stepped in and knocked the ball away. It fell though right to Matt Ritchie and in the 32nd minute, Ritchie’s near-post cross was flicked past Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel and in for a goal.

Leicester City took the game to Newcastle in the second half, but just couldn’t find its way past the Newcastle backline. Leicester City’s best chance of the match came in the 78th minute. Star forward Jamie Vardy, who had three goals in his last two games, was played through into the box and was one-on-one with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. However, Vardy’s looping strike went over the bar, the latest of many occasions in which Brendan Rodgers‘ side failed to execute properly in front of goal.

Champions League fatigue? Ronaldo, Messi, others to be rested this weekend

By Daniel KarellApr 12, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT
Some of the world’s biggest stars may be seen on the bench, or up in the director’s box, for this weekend’s league matches.

Coaches for Juventus and Barcelona on Friday announced that Cristiano Ronaldo and the veteran trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique will all be rested for their team’s next matches. Juventus will rest Blaise Matuidi as well, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Manchester City will rest players ahead of their UEFA Champions League clashes next week.

Juventus visit SPAL on Saturday before returning home to face Ajax on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League tie, which is currently at 1-1 on aggregate. Barcelona meanwhile visits Huesca before hosting Manchester United on Tuesday as well. Barcelona holds a one-goal advantage.

MLS preview: Minnesota United opens brand-new Allianz Field

Stadium photo
Minnesota United
By Daniel KarellApr 12, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a busy and exciting week seven of MLS action, starting on Friday night.

Minnesota United v. New York City FC — Saturday, 5 p.m. ET

Minnesota United finally has a sparkling soccer-specific stadium to call home. The Loons will take the pitch at Allianz Field for the first time this season, opening the stadium with a favorable matchup. This time last season, we wouldn’t have said that about New York City FC, but the club continues to struggle under manager Dome Torrent, leading to fan apathy and disappointment.

Minnesota, which picked up a huge road win at the New York Red Bulls last week, is itching to start their life at Allianz Field with a victory, while NYCFC has yet to record a win this season. NYCFC will need to find an answer for Abu Danladi, the speedy forward who torched the Red Bulls a week ago.

Seattle Sounders v. Toronto FC — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET

Although the two clubs are in different conferences, there’s plenty of bitter history between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC, dating back to their MLS Cup final meetings in 2016 and 2017. Both teams have started the season hot, a rarity for the Sounders while a return to success for TFC after a dreadful 2018.

Jordan Morris leads the Sounders with three goals in his return from a torn ACL, partnering well early on with Raul Ruidiaz. Meanwhile Alejandro Pozuelo has been a sensation since his arrival in MLS, having scored two goals already. He also set up Jozy Altidore last week in Toronto’s 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire with a dime to the back post.

Ultimately, it will be up to the likes of Christian Roldan and Seattle’s central midfield to keep Pozuelo under wraps.

Los Angeles FC v. FC Cincinnati — Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Coming off a 4-0 thrashing at D.C. United, Los Angeles FC is the hottest team in MLS right now. LAFC is still unbeaten, with five wins and a draw, and Carlos Vela is playing some of the best soccer in his career, showing he’s still good enough to be playing in Europe’s top leagues. Vela is the early contender for the Landon Donovan MVP trophy, with seven goals and four assists through his team’s first six games.

Like LAFC a year ago, FC Cincinnati is off to a strong start as well, with a couple of wins and a pair of draws in the early part of the season. It will be a tough test for FC Cincy at an in-form LAFC side but FC Cincy has pulled off impressive draws with both Atlanta United and Sporting KC.

Full MLS schedule

Friday

Chicago Fire v. Vancouver Whitecaps — 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday

Montreal Impact v. Columbus Crew — 1 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. San Jose Earthquakes — 3 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders v. Toronto FC — 4 p.m. ET
Minnesota United v. New York City FC — 5 p.m. ET
New England Revolution v. Atlanta United — 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas v. Portland Timbers — 8 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids v. D.C. United — 9 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake v. Orlando City — 9 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy v. Philadelphia Union — 10:30 p.m. ET
Los Angeles FC v. FC Cincinnati — 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday

Sporting Kansas City v. New York Red Bulls — 7 p.m. ET

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Newcastle United

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 12, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Leicester City puts its four-match winning streak on the line for a visit from Newcastle United on Friday at King Power Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Premier League weekend begins with in-form Jamie Vardy hoping to continue his scoring against Newcastle United, who is without strong center back Florian Lejeune.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Tielemans, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Evans, Fuchs, Mendy, Albrighton, Okazaki, Iheanacho.

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Ki, Hayden, Perez, Almiron, Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Shelvey, Diame, Atsu, Muto.