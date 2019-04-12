More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Newcastle United

By Nicholas MendolaApr 12, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Leicester City puts its four-match winning streak on the line for a visit from Newcastle United on Friday at King Power Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Premier League weekend begins with in-form Jamie Vardy hoping to continue his scoring against Newcastle United, who is without strong center back Florian Lejeune.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Tielemans, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Evans, Fuchs, Mendy, Albrighton, Okazaki, Iheanacho.

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Ki, Hayden, Perez, Almiron, Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Shelvey, Diame, Atsu, Muto.

MLS preview: Minnesota United opens brand-new Allianz Field

Stadium photo
Minnesota United
By Daniel KarellApr 12, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a busy and exciting week seven of MLS action, starting on Friday night.

Minnesota United v. New York City FC — Saturday, 5 p.m. ET

Minnesota United finally has a sparkling soccer-specific stadium to call home. The Loons will take the pitch at Allianz Field for the first time this season, opening the stadium with a favorable matchup. This time last season, we wouldn’t have said that about New York City FC, but the club continues to struggle under manager Dome Torrent, leading to fan apathy and disappointment.

Minnesota, which picked up a huge road win at the New York Red Bulls last week, is itching to start their life at Allianz Field with a victory, while NYCFC has yet to record a win this season. NYCFC will need to find an answer for Abu Danladi, the speedy forward who torched the Red Bulls a week ago.

Seattle Sounders v. Toronto FC — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET

Although the two clubs are in different conferences, there’s plenty of bitter history between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC, dating back to their MLS Cup final meetings in 2016 and 2017. Both teams have started the season hot, a rarity for the Sounders while a return to success for TFC after a dreadful 2018.

Jordan Morris leads the Sounders with three goals in his return from a torn ACL, partnering well early on with Raul Ruidiaz. Meanwhile Alejandro Pozuelo has been a sensation since his arrival in MLS, having scored two goals already. He also set up Jozy Altidore last week in Toronto’s 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire with a dime to the back post.

Ultimately, it will be up to the likes of Christian Roldan and Seattle’s central midfield to keep Pozuelo under wraps.

Los Angeles FC v. FC Cincinnati — Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Coming off a 4-0 thrashing at D.C. United, Los Angeles FC is the hottest team in MLS right now. LAFC is still unbeaten, with five wins and a draw, and Carlos Vela is playing some of the best soccer in his career, showing he’s still good enough to be playing in Europe’s top leagues. Vela is the early contender for the Landon Donovan MVP trophy, with seven goals and four assists through his team’s first six games.

Like LAFC a year ago, FC Cincinnati is off to a strong start as well, with a couple of wins and a pair of draws in the early part of the season. It will be a tough test for FC Cincy at an in-form LAFC side but FC Cincy has pulled off impressive draws with both Atlanta United and Sporting KC.

Full MLS schedule

Friday

Chicago Fire v. Vancouver Whitecaps — 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday

Montreal Impact v. Columbus Crew — 1 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. San Jose Earthquakes — 3 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders v. Toronto FC — 4 p.m. ET
Minnesota United v. New York City FC — 5 p.m. ET
New England Revolution v. Atlanta United — 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas v. Portland Timbers — 8 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids v. D.C. United — 9 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake v. Orlando City — 9 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy v. Philadelphia Union — 10:30 p.m. ET
Los Angeles FC v. FC Cincinnati — 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday

Sporting Kansas City v. New York Red Bulls — 7 p.m. ET

Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman fight

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images for ICC
By Nicholas MendolaApr 12, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
Bayern Munich is back atop the Bundesliga, but it’s not all sunshine and roses at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern boss Niko Kovac confirmed that the Bavarian side had a training ground fist fight on its hands this week.

The combatants? Golden Boot winner Robert Lewandowski and young playmaker Kingsley Coman.

“The three of us talked about it. The players are sorry and have apologized for their behaviour,” said Kovac. “There will be no financial penalties and the matter has been resolved.”

Lewandowski has 35 goals and 13 assists in 39 matches across all competitions, while Coman missed September, October, and November and has six goals and two assists in 22.

The Polish striker was also massive in Bayern’s 5-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker last weekend. Bayern leads the table by a point with six matches to play.

USWNT legend O’Reilly to retire after NWSL season

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 12, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
HAO is calling it a career.

Heather O’Reilly, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and 2015 Women’s World Cup winner, announced Friday that she’ll be hanging up her boots at the end of the 2019 NWSL season.

O’Reilly has won the WPS with Sky Blue FC, FA Cup with Arsenal, and NWSL titles with both North Carolina Courage and FC Kansas City.

She accumulated a wild 231 caps in a decade-and-a-half with the USWNT, scoring 42 goals.

Only seven USWNT players have been capped more times than O’Reilly.

Galaxy land World Cup veteran Gonzalez for back line

Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 12, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
Off to a flying start and boasting one of the best strikers in the history of the game, the LA Galaxy are reinforcing their back end in style.

LA has allowed five goals in six matches, although its schedule has been rather forgiving.

Now Guillermo Barros Schelotto has added a force to his back line in the form of Costa Rican national team center back Giancarlo Gonzalez.

They almost worked together when Schelotto was hired by Palermo but could not get the appropriate paper work to land the gig full-time. From MLSSoccer.com:

“I was with [Schelotto and his staff, all now with LA] a couple of months, so that, of course, also had a play in my decision to come here,” Gonzalez said. “I know their work and I know they’re going to provide me a good environment to grow.”

Gonzalez left Columbus following an outstanding World Cup in 2014, and has spent time at Palermo and Bologna in Serie A. The 76-times capped Costa Rican has appeared in two World Cups in addition to making 12 league appearances this season.