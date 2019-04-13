Bournemouth buries struggling 10-man Brighton (video)

- Fraser, Wilson star in blowout
- Knockaert sent off in 68th
- Stanislas, Gosling, Brooks add goals
Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson each had a goal and two assists as Bournemouth ensured its Premier League safety with a 5-0 win over still-threatened 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.
Dan Gosling and David Brooks also scored for the Cherries, who move to 41 points and 12th place on the table. Brighton has 33, five better than 18th place Cardiff City.
Anthony Knockaert was sent off with Brighton trailing 2-0 after a wild challenge earned a straight red.
Ryan Fraser’s sweet cross nearly put Bournemouth ahead early, sweeping a ball that an off-balance Callum Wilson couldn’t deposit in the goal.
Wilson was the final playmaker in a nice team goal, setting up Gosling for his first Premier League goal since a Feb. 24, 2018 marker against former club Newcastle.
Wilson’s fine day continued in the second half, as he set up AFCB Player of the Season favorite Fraser for an insurance goal (albeit one of the less intended goals of Fraser’s life).
You could write Brighton’s match day obituary when Knockaert was sent off, and Bournemouth increased its advantage when Brooks capped off a stylish 1-2 with Fraser.
Later, Fraser set up Wilson and Stanislas also joined in the fun as the Cherries piled misery on the Seagulls.
