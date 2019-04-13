Bundesliga wrap: Sancho leads Dortmund top as Bayern waits (video)

Bayern Munich dropped into second place, at least for a day, as Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways and RB Leipzig strengthened its hold on third place in the Bundesliga.
[ MORE: FIFA statement on racism ]
RB Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg
Kevin Kampl and Timo Werner scored 12 minutes apart as RBL rode a 2-0 lead after 28 minutes all the way through the final whistle.
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Mainz
Jadon Sancho scored two early goals, his ninth and 10th of the Bundesliga season to go with 16 assists, as BVB responded nicely to its embarrassment at Bayern Munich last weekend.
Elsewhere
Nurnberg 1-1 Schalke — Friday
Werder Bremen 2-1 Freiburg
Stuttgart 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Hannover 96 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Augsburg — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|29
|20
|6
|3
|68
|36
|32
|13-2-0
|7-4-3
|66
|Bayern Munich
|28
|20
|4
|4
|74
|28
|46
|10-3-1
|10-1-3
|64
|RB Leipzig
|29
|17
|7
|5
|55
|22
|33
|9-5-1
|8-2-4
|58
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|28
|15
|7
|6
|56
|31
|25
|8-3-3
|7-4-3
|52
|Mönchengladbach
|29
|15
|6
|8
|48
|35
|13
|9-2-3
|6-4-5
|51
|Werder Bremen
|29
|12
|10
|7
|52
|41
|11
|7-5-3
|5-5-4
|46
|Bayer Leverkusen
|29
|14
|3
|12
|51
|48
|3
|7-1-6
|7-2-6
|45
|VfL Wolfsburg
|29
|13
|6
|10
|47
|44
|3
|6-4-4
|7-2-6
|45
|1899 Hoffenheim
|28
|11
|11
|6
|58
|39
|19
|6-5-3
|5-6-3
|44
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|28
|11
|4
|13
|38
|52
|-14
|7-0-7
|4-4-6
|37
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|28
|9
|8
|11
|41
|46
|-5
|5-5-4
|4-3-7
|35
|FSV Mainz 05
|29
|9
|6
|14
|34
|50
|-16
|6-4-4
|3-2-10
|33
|SC Freiburg
|29
|7
|11
|11
|39
|50
|-11
|5-6-3
|2-5-8
|32
|FC Schalke 04
|29
|7
|6
|16
|30
|47
|-17
|4-1-9
|3-5-7
|27
|FC Augsburg
|28
|6
|7
|15
|37
|54
|-17
|4-4-6
|2-3-9
|25
|VfB Stuttgart
|29
|5
|6
|18
|27
|61
|-34
|4-4-7
|1-2-11
|21
|1. FC Nürnberg
|29
|3
|9
|17
|24
|54
|-30
|3-6-6
|0-3-11
|18
|Hannover 96
|29
|3
|5
|21
|25
|66
|-41
|3-1-11
|0-4-10
|14