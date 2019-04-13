Fulham end losing streak, beat Everton (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham end run of nine-straight defeats

First defeat in 4 for Everton

Cairney, Babel score

Parker’s first win as caretaker boss

Already-relegated Fulham won their first game since Jan. 29, as the Cottagers beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday.

The Cottagers had plenty of chances and put two of them away in the second half, with Tom Cairney and Ryan Babel scoring to hand Fulham’s caretaker boss Scott Parker his first victory, and points, in charge.

With the win Fulham move on to 20 points for the season, while Everton remain on 46 points as their battle for a top seven finish took a hit.

Fulham were lively on the break early on but Everton went close as Andre Gomes fizzed a ball towards the near post which almost found Dominic Calvert-Lewin but Fulham cleared.

Mitrovic was making a nuisance of himself, as usual, and beat two Everton defenders and the offside trap but hit his shot right at Jordan Pickford.

Everton’s Bernard and Gomes then both had shots blocked after good play from Richarlison, and the end-to-end nature of the game continued.

From a corner Mitrovic sent in a towering header which Jordan Pickford brilliantly pushed over the bar. Mitrovic then hit the bar with a curling effort as the home side looked more dangerous heading into the second half.

At the start of the second half Fulham got the goal their dominance deserved, as Ryan Babel worked his way into the box and squared for Cairney to slot home.

At the other end Everton had a goal chalked off for a foul on Sergio Rico, while Fulham were dangerous going forward as Ryan Sessegnon had the ball in the net but it didn’t count as Mitrovic fouled Kurt Zouma.

Idrissa Gueye skied an effort way over when in a good position, and then Dominic Calvert-Lewin clipped the outside of the post after being played in superbly by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Everton were made to rue those missed chances, as Babel raced clean through on goal and dinked over Pickford to make it 2-0.

The win was a deserved one for Fulham, as Everton lost ground in their battle for European qualification.

