Furious Warnock “lost for words” after more referee drama

Neil Warnock and Cardiff City are sick and tired of controversial calls going against them.

Battling against relegation, the Bluebirds looked to have been handed a lifeline (literally) as Ben Mee was adjudged to have handled in the box with Cardiff 1-0 down at Burnley on Saturday.

But referee Mike Dean then spoke to his assistant referee, Darren Cann, who had flagged for the penalty and the decision was overturned by Dean. Cardiff ended up losing 2-0, and with other results going against them this weekend they are the overwhelming favorites to be the third and final team relegated from the Premier League this season.

Warnock and his players were apoplectic with rage after the game, as the Bluebirds now sit five points from safety with five games to go, although they do play the team directly above them, Brighton, on Tuesday.

“I have no view at all thanks. I’ve already seen the FA three times this week. I’m disappointed, I’ll be asking the referee obviously,” Warnock said. “Mike says it hit his head first, I’m sure I’ll get the right story from all three of them. We’re disappointed Gunnarsson didn’t get a penalty for being pulled down. He doesn’t dive. Little bit unlucky today. There’s still a chance. I might be smiling but I’m gutted underneath.”

Aside from the handball decision against Mee, which was overturned, Arron Gunnarsson went down in the box under a challenge and James Tarkowski also appeared to handle late on. In short, Cardiff were unlucky but Burnley were fairly comfortable as they pretty much secured their Premier League safety with a third-straight win.

Add into the mix that Cardiff lost 2-1 to Chelsea two weeks ago after conceding an equalizer late on which was clearly offside (Warnock’s comments and reaction to that — he said the Premier League has “the worst referees in the world” — saw him handed an FA charge), and everything seems to be going against them right now.

Warnock added that although Cardiff’s players continued to be kicked while they are down, he still believes they have a chance to stay up as they face struggling Brighton on Tuesday.

“Our lads keep getting kicked in the teeth really, week after week,” Warnock said. “My lads should surround the referee really, they had three lads in his ear straight away. I’m looking forward to hearing what they [the referees] say – I’m sure when I get in there they’ll all be singing from the same hymn sheet. Can I say I’m lost for words? Once we get over the disappointment we have to get ready for Tuesday.”

If only we had a camera in the referees locker room at Turf Moor to see what Warnock, Dean and the other officials had a chat about after the game…

