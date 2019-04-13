More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news


Klopp slams “disgusting” racist abuse of Mohamed Salah

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 8:29 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp has issued a strong statement against the growing number of racist incidents impacting the beautiful game.

The latest incident saw several Chelsea fans banned from entering the stadium for their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg at Slavia Prague on Thursday.

A video showing a group of ‘fans’ racially abusing Mohamed Salah surfaced online and the fans Chelsea could identify were not allowed in the stadium.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a pivotal clash where Salah faces his former club, Klopp did not hold back when discussing the recent problems.

“It’s disgusting,” Klopp said of the Salah incident. “Another example of something which absolutely should not happen. We should not see it as a Chelsea thing or a Liverpool thing. It’s another sign that something is going wrong out there at the moment. It’s still only a few people doing it but the stronger the reaction is from all of us, the more it will help to avoid things like this in the future.

“These guys now are football fans and if you do something like that you should not be able to enter a stadium again, in my point of view, in your life. It’s just a complete misunderstanding of how life should be. All kinds of racism are that some people think they are worth more, more valuable than others. That’s the biggest misunderstanding in the world out there.”

Klopp added that “football is the best example for how different people, different races can work together brilliantly. Go in each dressing room, and you find them all there sitting there together, next to each other and nobody cares about where he’s coming from, who his parents were. It’s never an issue.”

Liverpool’s manager also said that the game has “a strong voice” and “we have to use that strong voice and show that we all think the same. Things like this are not allowed to happen again.”


By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 7:15 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur host Huddersfield Town on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as it is likely that Mauricio Pochettino’s men have to cope without the injured Harry Kane for the rest of the season.

Pushing hard for another top four finish, Spurs know they have to finish the season strongly without their leading goalscorer as others have to step up once again. With a huge Champions League quarterfinal second leg Man City on Wednesday, Tottenham are entering a crucial week of their campaign.

As for the Terriers, they’ve been relegated for a few weeks now and Jan Siewert’s men continue to have only pride to play for.

In team news Spurs rest several players with Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks out injured. Fernando Llorente gets a rare start up front, with Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters coming in.

Huddersfield make three changes to their starting lineup with USMNT midfielder Danny Williams on the bench.

Fire come back at home to secure draw with Whitecaps

Chicago Fire Soccer Club
By Daniel KarellApr 12, 2019, 11:33 PM EDT
The Chicago Fire were on the verge of suffering an embarrassing defeat, but a video assistant referee decision and an expertly-taken penalty helped the Fire earn a point at home.

The Fire drew the Vancouver Whitecaps, 1-1, at SeatGeek Stadium on Friday evening. Yordy Reyna put the Whitecaps up from a very tight angle but Nemanja Nikolic tied the score, firing a strike into the roof of the net.

In the 53rd minute, Fire goalkeeper David Ousted chased down a cross, but quickly realized he was about to handle the ball outside of the 18-yard box. Instead of kicking the ball out of play, Ousted tried to punch it to a teammate. Instead, it fell right to Reyna, who side-footed it just inside the post.

In the 81st minute, former Toronto FC defender and Canadian National Team player Doneil Henry was judged to have handled the ball in the penalty box. A review with VAR led to the decision. Nikolic stepped up to the spot with his team needing a goal and he smashed a strike in for a goal.

In the game’s final minutes, CJ Sapong nearly scored on a scrum in the box, but Vancouver’s Max Crepeau made a game-saving stop at close range.

Questions hang over NWSL in World Cup season


Associated PressApr 12, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) The NWSL opens its seventh season this weekend with some lingering questions about its health, but also the encouraging possibility of a World Cup “bump.”

The National Women’s Soccer League has already outlasted any of the other previous pro women’s leagues in the United States. With support from the U.S. Soccer Federation, the NWSL was always positioned to fare better than the earlier attempts.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns going into Year 7 – many of which were there in the sixth season, too. Possible expansion, the stability of some individual clubs, a need for sponsorships and the lack of a TV deal are among the issues faced by the league that hasn’t had a commissioner since Jeff Plush stepped down in March 2017.

Still, the NWSL could get greater exposure starting in June when the World Cup opens in France, since NWSL rosters are filled with national team players from around the globe. Teams will have to navigate player absences during the tournament but could win fans for the latter half of the season – much like after the last World Cup in 2015.

Portland Thorns defender Meghan Klingenberg said she believes the league is still headed in the right direction, but, like anything, continued success will depend on both investment and the will to see it through.

“The most important thing is investment across the league, in human resources; whether that’s coaching or whether that’s just staff that’s helping out, whether that’s in better fields, whether that’s in better housing, whether that’s in whatever. Making the league better, in the league front office but also the clubs’ front offices, I want that,” she said. “And if we can get that, year after year after year then I think we’ll be in a good place.”

The defending champion North Carolina Courage will open the season Saturday night at home against the Chicago Red Stars, one of four games set for this weekend. The Courage defeated the Thorns 3-1 in the title game in front of a crowd of 21,144 in Portland last fall.

The victory capped a fantastic season for the Courage, who went 18-1-6 overall, won the league’s Supporters’ Shield for best record and never dropped a game on the road.

HOW TO WATCH: The NWSL and A+E Networks terminated their broadcast agreement in February, leaving the league with no TV partner. Last season, a `Game of the Week’ aired on the Lifetime channel. A+E also surrendered its stake in the league, but Lifetime remains a jersey sponsor.

At least for now, the league’s games will be streamed live exclusively on the Yahoo Sports app, or on the Yahoo website.

EXPANSION: The league currently stands at nine teams. Since the Boston Breakers folded just before the start of last season, there have been persistent rumors about whether the team will be revived by a new ownership group. Spanish club Barcelona had expressed interest in fielding an NWSL team, although there has been no movement on that front, either. Major League Soccer’s LAFC could also jump into the fray, with co-owner Mia Hamm suggesting as recently as last week that it is a priority.

Despite all the chatter, NWSL President Amanda Duffy previously indicated the league likely won’t make any expansion announcements until after this season.

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH SKY BLUE? The troubles that plagued New Jersey’s team, Sky Blue, were well documented last year after former player Sam Kerr, now with Chicago, hinted at issues. But improvements have been made.

In February, Sky Blue announced that Tammy Murphy, the wife of part-owner Gov. Phil Murphy, would take a more active role in running the team. And indeed, improvements have been made, with better housing and staff additions. The team will train this season at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, New Jersey, and have access to the school’s wellness facilities in addition to practice fields.

Tony Novo, who served as team president and general manager, resigned and Alyse LaHue was named interim GM. Novo had been criticized by the Cloud 9 supporters’ group.

SCHEDULE: The league will take a short break during the group stage of the World Cup in France. But a chunk of the league’s players will be away with their national teams for extended periods this season. The NWSL allowed teams to expand rosters to 22 players, in addition to four supplemental players who won’t count against the salary cap.

Teams play a 24-game schedule that concludes on Oct. 12. The championship game is scheduled for Oct. 26 this season.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Draw is Complete

By Daniel KarellApr 12, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT
World Cup participants Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia all learned their opponents for this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations, set to now take place in Egypt.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Egypt drew Group A with DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe, Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and Nigeria were placed in Group B with Guinea, Madagascar, and Burundi, and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Algeria were placed in Group C with Sadio Mane‘s Senegal, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Defending AFCON champions Cameroon were placed in Group F along with Ghana, Benin and Guinea-Bissau. Group D may be the Group of Death for this tournament, with the always-strong, though at times under-performing Ivory Coast paired with Morocco, South Africa and Namibia.

The tournament, moved from January/February to June/July for the first time to better align with European club schedules, was moved from Cameroon to Egypt in November 2018 due to political instability and delays in infrastructure improvements. It’s also been expanded from 16 teams to 24, with Burundi, Mauritania, and Madagascar all making their AFCON debuts this year.

The tournament will be held from June 21 through July 19.