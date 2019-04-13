More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
La Liga: Sevilla wins El Gran Derbi over Betis; Barcelona held to a draw

By Daniel KarellApr 13, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
Here’s a roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Sevilla 3-2 Real Betis

The Ramos Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium was rocking on Saturday as Sevilla took bragging rights at home against city rivals Real Betis.

Munir El Haddadi put Sevilla in the lead in the first half and a pair of goals in a four-minute span from Pablo Sarabia and Franco Vasquez put Sevilla up 3-1 at the time. A late goal from Christian Tello by Betis made for some nervy moments at the end, but Sevilla pulled out the big rivalry win.

Huesca 0-0 Barcelona

First-place Barcelona couldn’t manage a goal in a trip to last-place Huesca. Barcelona fielded almost an entirely second-string side, with Spanish youngsters Carles Alena and Riqui Puig getting starts in central midfield, but it showed that even in La Liga, the worst-place team can still secure a point against Barcelona. The likes of Malcolm, Ousmane Dembele and Arturo Vidal couldn’t find their way through Huesca’s backline.

PL Sunday Preview: Liverpool host Chelsea; Man City visit Crystal Palace

By Daniel KarellApr 13, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
In what may be Liverpool’s toughest remaining league match of the season, the Reds host the Blues of Chelsea in an epic matchup between two big six sides. Chelsea will be looking to spoil Liverpool’s title hopes yet again. It was Chelsea and Demba Ba who pounced on Steven Gerrard‘s slip in midfield which led to Liverpool losing the title in 2014.

Liverpool v. Chelsea — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Liverpool took care of business last week early against Porto, and with a 2-0 lead, it may allow manager Jurgen Klopp to focus more of his attention on one of the biggest games of the season against Chelsea. When these teams met earlier in the season, Chelsea recorded a 1-1 draw in the Premier League and a 2-1 win in the League Cup. More than Manchester City, Chelsea may be Liverpool’s bogey team. The Reds haven’t beaten Chelsea in six games, dating back to 2016.

One of Liverpool’s big boosts heading into the match is the return of the marauding Scottish left wing back Andrew Robertson. That should allow James Milner to either return to midfield or take a place on the bench, where he can make a second-half impact with fresh legs. In addition, Joe Gomez is available after a long injury layoff while Adam Lallana is expected to take part as well. But it will be up to the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to break down Chelsea’s backline and secure a massive three points to stay alive for the title.

An interesting little facet of this game is that it will come minutes after the end of Manchester City’s match at Crystal Palace. Liverpool and Chelsea’s players will know if Man City has taken back the lead in the table, or whether Liverpool can extend its lead at the top.

INJURIES: Liverpool —  OUT: None | Chelsea — OUT: None

Crystal Palace v. Manchester City — 9:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Before Thursday’s defeat to Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City hadn’t lost a match since a 2-1 loss at Newcastle at the end of January. Now, Pep Guardiola heads back to London for the second time in a week looking to remain in the title hunt.

With Liverpool keeping pace at the top, Man City can’t afford a slip on on the road, but Roy Hodgson and his side will be hoping to pick up at least a point at Selhurst Park. Unsurprisingly, Crystal Palace has struggled against the Big Six sides this season, with the exception a 3-2 win….at Manchester City. Andros Townsend‘s world-class strike helped to prove the difference. Could Crystal Palace secure six points over the title-favorites?

Meanwhile for Man City, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane could inject some freshness back into the squad after sitting out the past couple of games. Also in Man City’s favor, Crystal Palace has lost 12 of its 16 Premier League home games this season. Plus, with a win, Man City goes one point ahead of Liverpool, putting all the pressure on Klopp’s side.

INJURIES: Crystal Palace —  OUT: James Tompkins (groin), Mamadou Sakho (knee) | Manchester City — QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy

Serie A: SPAL shock Juve, Milan hold onto fourth place

By Daniel KarellApr 13, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
Here’s a roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

SPAL 2-1 Juventus

Juventus will have to wait at least another week to celebrate another Scudetto after a historic SPAL win on Saturday. The club based in the famous region Emilia-Romagna came back to beat Juventus, 2-1. Budding Juventus star Moise Kean scored for the fourth time in five games but two second half goals from Kevin Bonifazi and Sergio Floccari gave SPAL the win.

Juventus, ahead of its second leg match with Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, rested many of its veteran starters including Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini. 17-year-old Paolo Guzzi made his debut for Juventus with all the changes.

AC Milan 1-0 Lazio

Franck Kessie’s penalty kick goal gave AC Milan its tenth home win of the year and kept the Italian giant in the run for a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League.

Just three points separated Lazio and Milan before the match but despite Lazio reportedly having the advantage, Milan came away with all three points. Ciro Immobile had chances to score for Lazio at either end of the first half, but Pepe Reina came up with big saves to keep the clean sheet. At the other end, Davide Calabria crossed to Krzysztof Piatek but he couldn’t put a strike on target.

In the second half, Riza Durmisi fouled Mateo Musacchio in the box, leading to Kessie scoring to secure the victory.

Elsewhere, Edin Dzeko‘s goal led Roma to a 1-0 victory over Udinese at the Estadio Olimpico.

Must-See Howler: Sean Johnson v. Minnesota United

By Daniel KarellApr 13, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT
Sean Johnson had a moment on Saturday that all goalkeepers dread.

On a pass back to him, Johnson tried to trap the ball with the sole of his foot and missed, allowing the ball to roll into the net for Minnesota United’s third goal of the game. It made the score 3-2 to Minnesota at the time, playing in Minnesota’s brand-new home, Allianz Field.

Watch a replay of the own goal below.

Solskjaer: “We got away with” the win

By Daniel KarellApr 13, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer displayed some brutal honesty after Manchester United’s 2-1 win over West Ham, saying his side didn’t deserve to win based on how they played.

“We got away with it, you can put it that way, Solskjaer said, referring to the win. “I know it’s not easy because we played a game on Wednesday and there were a few changes that we had to make. So, we got away with it. They deserved their goal, but then again we’re allowed to have a good goalkeeper.”

Two Paul Pogba penalty kicks were the difference for Man United in the win, but aside from he and Anthony Martial, the Red Devils struggles at times against West Ham. The Irons finished with nearly 58 percent possession four shots on target and a game-high 18 shots in total.

Man United we’re forced to make 25 clearances and 21 tackles to win back possession as well.

Solskjaer admitted that Man United’s luck may be evening out, after strong performances at Arsenal and against Wolverhampton Wanderers ended in defeat.

“Away from home, especially the Wolverhampton and Arsenal games [defeats], I’ve stood here and been pleased with the performances, when we’ve played well and created chances but didn’t get what we deserved,” Solskjaer said. “In the last two games here at home, against Watford and now West Ham, we’ve probably got more than we deserved. But it’ll even itself out over the season. Sometimes you can’t always be on your game and we have to be honest that today and in the Watford game we have been poor. We haven’t performed, we’ve been too open, our shape wasn’t good enough.