Moura leads Tottenham past Huddersfield (video)

Spurs third in the table

Kane, Alli, Winks out injured

Moura scores hat trick

Huddersfield remain bottom of table

Tottenham Hotspur eased past already-relegated Huddersfield Town on Saturday, as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men made it three wins from three games at their new stadium with Lucas Moura the hero.

The 4-0 victory was sealed in the first half as Victor Wanyama and Lucas Moura scored in quick succession, as a much-changed Spurs line-up (Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks were all missing through injury, while Heung-Min Son came on as a late sub) outclassed the Terriers with Moura adding two goals late on to score his first-ever hat trick for Tottenham.

Moura stepped up big time in Kane’s absence, as Spurs now face back-to-back games at Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

With the win Spurs move in to third on 67 points, while Huddersfield stay bottom of the table on 14 points.

Spurs dominated the early stages of the game as Fernando Llorente caused problems in the air, and Victor Wanyama flashed a shot wide of the post.

Huddersfield improved as the first half wore on, but Spurs always looked more dangerous and deservedly took the lead.

A ball was played into Llorente and it found Wanyama unmarked, as the Kenyan midfielder waltzed into the box, around Ben Hamer and tapped home to make it 1-0.

That goal opened the floodgates, as Moura was then played in by the brilliant Moussa Sissoko and he smashed home across goal to double Spurs’ lead. Jon Stankovic missed a glorious chance from a set piece before the break to make it 2-1, but apart from that chance Tottenham were in complete control as Llorente again went close on two occasions.

Llorente hit the crossbar early in the second half as he controlled Juan Foyth‘s ball and volleyed goalwards but hit the bar. Moura then danced free but hit his shot straight at Hamer as Huddersfield failed to stop wave after wave of Tottenham attack.

Karlan Grant had a chance on the break but Sissoko did well to get back and block and Steve Mounie nodded wide, while Llorente had another effort deflected over as he continued to cause problems.

Hugo Lloris denied Juninho Bacuna‘s free kick late on as Spurs went through the motions a little, but Eriksen’s deflected shot hit the post as they broke on the counter late on.

Moura grabbed his second and Spurs’ third late on, as he finished off a lovely ball from Eriksen emphatically, and he then smashed home a third in stoppage time from Son’s pass to make it 4-0.

In the end, it was a case of job well done for Spurs ahead of their massive Champions League quarterfinal second leg clash at Man City on Wednesday.

