Getty Images

Must-See Howler: Sean Johnson v. Minnesota United

By Daniel KarellApr 13, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT
Sean Johnson had a moment on Saturday that all goalkeepers dread.

On a pass back to him, Johnson tried to trap the ball with the sole of his foot and missed, allowing the ball to roll into the net for Minnesota United’s third goal of the game. It made the score 3-2 to Minnesota at the time, playing in Minnesota’s brand-new home, Allianz Field.

Watch a replay of the own goal below.

Solskjaer: “We got away with” the win

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 13, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer displayed some brutal honesty after Manchester United’s 2-1 win over West Ham, saying his side didn’t deserve to win based on how they played.

“We got away with it, you can put it that way, Solskjaer said, referring to the win. “I know it’s not easy because we played a game on Wednesday and there were a few changes that we had to make. So, we got away with it. They deserved their goal, but then again we’re allowed to have a good goalkeeper.”

Two Paul Pogba penalty kicks were the difference for Man United in the win, but aside from he and Anthony Martial, the Red Devils struggles at times against West Ham. The Irons finished with nearly 58 percent possession four shots on target and a game-high 18 shots in total.

Man United we’re forced to make 25 clearances and 21 tackles to win back possession as well.

Solskjaer admitted that Man United’s luck may be evening out, after strong performances at Arsenal and against Wolverhampton Wanderers ended in defeat.

“Away from home, especially the Wolverhampton and Arsenal games [defeats], I’ve stood here and been pleased with the performances, when we’ve played well and created chances but didn’t get what we deserved,” Solskjaer said. “In the last two games here at home, against Watford and now West Ham, we’ve probably got more than we deserved. But it’ll even itself out over the season. Sometimes you can’t always be on your game and we have to be honest that today and in the Watford game we have been poor. We haven’t performed, we’ve been too open, our shape wasn’t good enough.

Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania to issue joint bid for Euro 2028 or World Cup 2030

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 13, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
With the continent-wide Euro 2020 coming up as well as the North American-hosted 2026 World Cup, joint-bids are becoming all the rage.

After months of consideration, Greece’s deputy sports minister, George Vassiliadis announced that a memorandum of understanding had been signed between Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Romania to host either the Euro 2028 championship or the 2030 World Cup.

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, but the Greece-Bulgaria-Serbia-Romania bid is the first official bid for the tournament in 2028. Italy and England are also reportedly interested in solo hosting, while Spain and Portugal could do a combined “Iberian Euros” and there is a possible Scandinavian bid between Denmark Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

For the 2030 World Cup, the probable leaders are a joint-bid between Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile, as it would be 100 years since Uruguay hosted the inaugural World Cup. Morocco has also announced it would bid for that year’s World Cup.

A tournament in Southeastern Europe would be the first major event in the area since the 2004 Athens Olympics, and a chance to improve local infrastructure while sharing on expensive stadium costs. It’s unclear exactly how the tournament would work within these countries, however there would have to be some adjustments with travel visas. Only Greece is a current member of the European Union and is part of its Schengen Area agreement, where one wouldn’t have to go through passport control every time they entered a new country.

On the sporting side, though, it would be a boost to all four countries to make it back to the World Cup. Only Serbia of the quartet qualified for the last World Cup, though their chances will improve with the introduction of the 48-team tournament in 2026.

NWSL’s 7th season opens, looks for bump in World Cup year

McCall Zerboni NWSL
twitter.com/McCaLL2
Associated PressApr 13, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) The NWSL opens its seventh season this weekend with some lingering questions about its health, but also the encouraging possibility of a “bump” from the World Cup.

The National Women’s Soccer League has already outlasted any of the other previous pro women’s leagues in the United States. With support from the U.S. Soccer Federation, the NWSL has fared better than the earlier attempts.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns going into Year 7 – many of which were there in the sixth season, too. Possible expansion, the stability of some individual clubs, a need for sponsorships and the lack of a TV deal are among the issues faced by the league that hasn’t had a commissioner since Jeff Plush stepped down in March 2017.

Still, the NWSL could get greater exposure starting in June when the World Cup opens in France. NWSL rosters are filled with national team players from around the globe. Teams will have to navigate player absences during the tournament but could win fans for the latter half of the season – much like after the last World Cup in 2015, which the U.S. won.

Portland Thorns defender Meghan Klingenberg said she believes the league is still headed in the right direction. But continued success will depend on both investment and the will to see it through.

“The most important thing is investment across the league, in human resources; whether that’s coaching or whether that’s just staff that’s helping out, whether that’s in better fields, whether that’s in better housing, whether that’s in whatever. Making the league better, in the league front office but also the clubs’ front offices, I want that,” she said. “And if we can get that, year after year after year then I think we’ll be in a good place.”

The defending champion North Carolina Courage will open the season Saturday night at home against the Chicago Red Stars, one of four games set for this weekend. The Courage defeated the Thorns 3-0 in the title game in front of a crowd of 21,144 in Portland last fall.

The victory capped a fantastic season for the Courage, who went 18-1-6 overall, won the league’s Supporters’ Shield for best record and never dropped a game on the road.

HOW TO WATCH: The NWSL and A+E Networks terminated their broadcast agreement in February, leaving the league with no TV partner. Last season, a `Game of the Week’ aired on the Lifetime channel. A+E also surrendered its stake in the league, but Lifetime remains a jersey sponsor.

At least for now, the league’s games will be streamed live exclusively on the Yahoo Sports app, or on the Yahoo website.

EXPANSION: The league currently stands at nine teams. Since the Boston Breakers folded just before the start of last season, there have been persistent rumors about whether the team will be revived by a new ownership group. Spanish club Barcelona had expressed interest in fielding an NWSL team, although there has been no movement on that front. Major League Soccer’s LAFC could also jump into the fray, with co-owner Mia Hamm suggesting as recently as last week that it is a priority.

Despite all the chatter, NWSL President Amanda Duffy previously indicated the league likely won’t make any expansion announcements until after this season.

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH SKY BLUE? The troubles that plagued New Jersey’s team, Sky Blue, were well documented last year after former player Sam Kerr, now with Chicago, hinted at issues. But improvements have been made.

In February, Sky Blue announced that Tammy Murphy, the wife of part-owner Gov. Phil Murphy, would take a more active role in running the team. And indeed, improvements have been made, with better housing and staff additions. The team will train this season at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, New Jersey, and have access to the school’s wellness facilities in addition to practice fields.

Tony Novo, who served as team president and general manager, resigned and Alyse LaHue was named interim GM. Novo had been criticized by the Cloud 9 supporters’ group.

SCHEDULE: The league will take a short break during the group stage of the World Cup in France. But a chunk of the league’s players will be away with their national teams for extended periods this season. The NWSL allowed teams to expand rosters to 22 players, in addition to four supplemental players who won’t count against the salary cap.

Teams play a 24-game schedule that wraps up Oct. 12. The championship game is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Bundesliga wrap: Sancho leads Dortmund top as Bayern waits (video)

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
Bayern Munich dropped into second place, at least for a day, as Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways and RB Leipzig strengthened its hold on third place in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg

Kevin Kampl and Timo Werner scored 12 minutes apart as RBL rode a 2-0 lead after 28 minutes all the way through the final whistle.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Mainz

Jadon Sancho scored two early goals, his ninth and 10th of the Bundesliga season to go with 16 assists, as BVB responded nicely to its embarrassment at Bayern Munich last weekend.

Elsewhere
Nurnberg 1-1 Schalke — Friday
Werder Bremen 2-1 Freiburg
Stuttgart 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Hannover 96 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Augsburg — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 29 20 6 3 68 36 32 13-2-0 7-4-3 66
 Bayern Munich 28 20 4 4 74 28 46 10-3-1 10-1-3 64
 RB Leipzig 29 17 7 5 55 22 33 9-5-1 8-2-4 58
 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 15 7 6 56 31 25 8-3-3 7-4-3 52
 Mönchengladbach 29 15 6 8 48 35 13 9-2-3 6-4-5 51
 Werder Bremen 29 12 10 7 52 41 11 7-5-3 5-5-4 46
 Bayer Leverkusen 29 14 3 12 51 48 3 7-1-6 7-2-6 45
 VfL Wolfsburg 29 13 6 10 47 44 3 6-4-4 7-2-6 45
 1899 Hoffenheim 28 11 11 6 58 39 19 6-5-3 5-6-3 44
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 28 11 4 13 38 52 -14 7-0-7 4-4-6 37
 Hertha BSC Berlin 28 9 8 11 41 46 -5 5-5-4 4-3-7 35
 FSV Mainz 05 29 9 6 14 34 50 -16 6-4-4 3-2-10 33
 SC Freiburg 29 7 11 11 39 50 -11 5-6-3 2-5-8 32
 FC Schalke 04 29 7 6 16 30 47 -17 4-1-9 3-5-7 27
 FC Augsburg 28 6 7 15 37 54 -17 4-4-6 2-3-9 25
 VfB Stuttgart 29 5 6 18 27 61 -34 4-4-7 1-2-11 21
 1. FC Nürnberg 29 3 9 17 24 54 -30 3-6-6 0-3-11 18
 Hannover 96 29 3 5 21 25 66 -41 3-1-11 0-4-10 14