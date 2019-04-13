More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
McCall Zerboni NWSL
NWSL’s 7th season opens, looks for bump in World Cup year

Associated PressApr 13, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) The NWSL opens its seventh season this weekend with some lingering questions about its health, but also the encouraging possibility of a “bump” from the World Cup.

The National Women’s Soccer League has already outlasted any of the other previous pro women’s leagues in the United States. With support from the U.S. Soccer Federation, the NWSL has fared better than the earlier attempts.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns going into Year 7 – many of which were there in the sixth season, too. Possible expansion, the stability of some individual clubs, a need for sponsorships and the lack of a TV deal are among the issues faced by the league that hasn’t had a commissioner since Jeff Plush stepped down in March 2017.

Still, the NWSL could get greater exposure starting in June when the World Cup opens in France. NWSL rosters are filled with national team players from around the globe. Teams will have to navigate player absences during the tournament but could win fans for the latter half of the season – much like after the last World Cup in 2015, which the U.S. won.

Portland Thorns defender Meghan Klingenberg said she believes the league is still headed in the right direction. But continued success will depend on both investment and the will to see it through.

“The most important thing is investment across the league, in human resources; whether that’s coaching or whether that’s just staff that’s helping out, whether that’s in better fields, whether that’s in better housing, whether that’s in whatever. Making the league better, in the league front office but also the clubs’ front offices, I want that,” she said. “And if we can get that, year after year after year then I think we’ll be in a good place.”

The defending champion North Carolina Courage will open the season Saturday night at home against the Chicago Red Stars, one of four games set for this weekend. The Courage defeated the Thorns 3-0 in the title game in front of a crowd of 21,144 in Portland last fall.

The victory capped a fantastic season for the Courage, who went 18-1-6 overall, won the league’s Supporters’ Shield for best record and never dropped a game on the road.

HOW TO WATCH: The NWSL and A+E Networks terminated their broadcast agreement in February, leaving the league with no TV partner. Last season, a `Game of the Week’ aired on the Lifetime channel. A+E also surrendered its stake in the league, but Lifetime remains a jersey sponsor.

At least for now, the league’s games will be streamed live exclusively on the Yahoo Sports app, or on the Yahoo website.

EXPANSION: The league currently stands at nine teams. Since the Boston Breakers folded just before the start of last season, there have been persistent rumors about whether the team will be revived by a new ownership group. Spanish club Barcelona had expressed interest in fielding an NWSL team, although there has been no movement on that front. Major League Soccer’s LAFC could also jump into the fray, with co-owner Mia Hamm suggesting as recently as last week that it is a priority.

Despite all the chatter, NWSL President Amanda Duffy previously indicated the league likely won’t make any expansion announcements until after this season.

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH SKY BLUE? The troubles that plagued New Jersey’s team, Sky Blue, were well documented last year after former player Sam Kerr, now with Chicago, hinted at issues. But improvements have been made.

In February, Sky Blue announced that Tammy Murphy, the wife of part-owner Gov. Phil Murphy, would take a more active role in running the team. And indeed, improvements have been made, with better housing and staff additions. The team will train this season at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, New Jersey, and have access to the school’s wellness facilities in addition to practice fields.

Tony Novo, who served as team president and general manager, resigned and Alyse LaHue was named interim GM. Novo had been criticized by the Cloud 9 supporters’ group.

SCHEDULE: The league will take a short break during the group stage of the World Cup in France. But a chunk of the league’s players will be away with their national teams for extended periods this season. The NWSL allowed teams to expand rosters to 22 players, in addition to four supplemental players who won’t count against the salary cap.

Teams play a 24-game schedule that wraps up Oct. 12. The championship game is scheduled for Oct. 26.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania to issue joint bid for Euro 2028 or World Cup 2030

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 13, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
With the continent-wide Euro 2020 coming up as well as the North American-hosted 2026 World Cup, joint-bids are becoming all the rage.

After months of consideration, Greece’s deputy sports minister, George Vassiliadis announced that a memorandum of understanding had been signed between Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Romania to host either the Euro 2028 championship or the 2030 World Cup.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, but the Greece-Bulgaria-Serbia-Romania bid is the first official bid for the tournament in 2028. Italy and England are also reportedly interested in solo hosting, while Spain and Portugal could do a combined “Iberian Euros” and there is a possible Scandinavian bid between Denmark Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

For the 2030 World Cup, the probable leaders are a joint-bid between Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile, as it would be 100 years since Uruguay hosted the inaugural World Cup. Morocco has also announced it would bid for that year’s World Cup.

A tournament in Southeastern Europe would be the first major event in the area since the 2004 Athens Olympics, and a chance to improve local infrastructure while sharing on expensive stadium costs. It’s unclear exactly how the tournament would work within these countries, however there would have to be some adjustments with travel visas. Only Greece is a current member of the European Union and is part of its Schengen Area agreement, where one wouldn’t have to go through passport control every time they entered a new country.

On the sporting side, though, it would be a boost to all four countries to make it back to the World Cup. Only Serbia of the quartet qualified for the last World Cup, though their chances will improve with the introduction of the 48-team tournament in 2026.

Bundesliga wrap: Sancho leads Dortmund top as Bayern waits (video)

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
Bayern Munich dropped into second place, at least for a day, as Borussia Dortmund got back to winning ways and RB Leipzig strengthened its hold on third place in the Bundesliga.

[ MORE: FIFA statement on racism ]

RB Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg

Kevin Kampl and Timo Werner scored 12 minutes apart as RBL rode a 2-0 lead after 28 minutes all the way through the final whistle.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Mainz

Jadon Sancho scored two early goals, his ninth and 10th of the Bundesliga season to go with 16 assists, as BVB responded nicely to its embarrassment at Bayern Munich last weekend.

Elsewhere
Nurnberg 1-1 Schalke — Friday
Werder Bremen 2-1 Freiburg
Stuttgart 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Hannover 96 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Bayern Munich — 9:30 a.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Augsburg — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 29 20 6 3 68 36 32 13-2-0 7-4-3 66
 Bayern Munich 28 20 4 4 74 28 46 10-3-1 10-1-3 64
 RB Leipzig 29 17 7 5 55 22 33 9-5-1 8-2-4 58
 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 15 7 6 56 31 25 8-3-3 7-4-3 52
 Mönchengladbach 29 15 6 8 48 35 13 9-2-3 6-4-5 51
 Werder Bremen 29 12 10 7 52 41 11 7-5-3 5-5-4 46
 Bayer Leverkusen 29 14 3 12 51 48 3 7-1-6 7-2-6 45
 VfL Wolfsburg 29 13 6 10 47 44 3 6-4-4 7-2-6 45
 1899 Hoffenheim 28 11 11 6 58 39 19 6-5-3 5-6-3 44
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 28 11 4 13 38 52 -14 7-0-7 4-4-6 37
 Hertha BSC Berlin 28 9 8 11 41 46 -5 5-5-4 4-3-7 35
 FSV Mainz 05 29 9 6 14 34 50 -16 6-4-4 3-2-10 33
 SC Freiburg 29 7 11 11 39 50 -11 5-6-3 2-5-8 32
 FC Schalke 04 29 7 6 16 30 47 -17 4-1-9 3-5-7 27
 FC Augsburg 28 6 7 15 37 54 -17 4-4-6 2-3-9 25
 VfB Stuttgart 29 5 6 18 27 61 -34 4-4-7 1-2-11 21
 1. FC Nürnberg 29 3 9 17 24 54 -30 3-6-6 0-3-11 18
 Hannover 96 29 3 5 21 25 66 -41 3-1-11 0-4-10 14

Championship Focus: Aston Villa continues surge; Leeds win again

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT
Leeds United moved a bit closer to automatic promotion thanks to an MLS product-inspired win and Sheffield United’s slip-up against Millwall.

[ MORE: Man Utd 2-1 West Ham ]

Aston Villa 2-1 Bristol City

The Villans cooled off red-hot Bristol City and can feel pretty good about their playoff ambitions. Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham converted a penalty and Conor Hourihane also scored as Villa moved four points clear of sixth-placed Bristol City.

Villa has now won eight-straight league matches under Dean Smith, moving from 11th to fifth. The Villans were 15th when he took over for Steve Bruce in October.

Sheffield United 1-1 Millwall

The Blades couldn’t keep up, mostly because couldn’t nurse a 1-0 lead thanks to an 85th minute red card and stoppage time finish from Jake Cooper.

Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Wake Forest and New York City FC product Jack Harrison scored a 65th minute goal that stood up as Leeds took a three-point lead on the third place Blades.

Jack Harrison of Leeds United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

West Bromwich Albion 4-1 Preston North End

A Dwight Gayle hat trick joined Jay Rodriguez on the scoresheet as the Baggies built a 4-0 lead before conceding in stoppage time. West Brom is nine points clear of 7th and looks certain to partake in the playoffs.

Elsewhere
Derby County 4-0 Bolton
Middlesbrough 1-0 Hull City
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
QPR 4-0 Swansea City
Reading 2-1 Brentford
Stoke City 2-2 Rotherham United
Ipswich Town 1-1 Birmingham City
Wigan Athletic v. Norwich City — 7 a.m. ET Sunday

Sloppy Man Utd rides Pogba penalties past West Ham (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
  • Pogba converts two penalties
  • Anderson scores for WHUFC
  • United fifth with 64 points

Paul Pogba converted a pair of penalties as Manchester United doubled up West Ham United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Felipe Anderson scored West Ham’s goal, as the Irons remain 11th.

United is now fifth, two points back of Chelsea and three behind Spurs.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Irons had an early goal pulled back for an infraction, and Manchester United soon helped move a wide-open game forward.

Juan Mata won a penalty atop the 18 when his attempted first touch of an Anthony Martial lay-off was clattered into by Robert Snodgrass. Pogba didn’t need a tip-toe run-up here, blasting a shot past Lukasz Fabianski.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

But wait. West Ham went level in the 49th minute through Anderson, who was on the business end of an awful distribution move from David De Gea.

The keeper collected a low drive from Pablo Zabaleta a few minutes later.

Marcus Rashford subbed into the game and was lively but lacking the finishing touch, forcing into nodding over the goal by a leaping Zabaleta challenge.

Moments after David De Gea made a stunning one-handed stop, Ryan Fredericks chopped down Martial in the box. Pogba laid into his effoert for 2-1.