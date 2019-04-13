More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Premier League relegation picture very clear after Saturday morning

By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We already knew Fulham and Huddersfield Town were doomed for the drop, but could all three teams be settled come Tuesday.

Weekend wins from Newcastle, Southampton, Burnley, and Bournemouth put the quartet in safe standing, while another Cardiff City loss has the Bluebirds looking at Tuesday as their last realistic hope of survival.

[ MORE: FIFA statement on racism ]

That’s because Cardiff City will visit struggling 17th place Brighton and Hove Albion, whose 10 men were battered 5-0 at home by Bournemouth.

That leaves Cardiff with 28 points and four matches to play, five points behind Brighton who holds 33 and a match-in-hand. Southampton is next closest with 36 points following its defeat of Wolves.

Cardiff City has to take all three points at the Amex Stadium come Tuesday, with its remaining fixtures home to Liverpool, away to Fulham, home to Crystal Palace, and away to Manchester United.

After Cardiff’s visit, Brighton and Hove Albion tangles with Wolves at the Molineux before visiting Tottenham, hosting Newcastle, traveling to Arsenal and hosting Man City on the final day of the season.

There are enough chances for the worm to turn in Cardiff’s favor, but the Seagulls can all but end the Bottom Three drama in 72 hours time.

Furious Warnock “lost for words” after more referee drama

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Neil Warnock and Cardiff City are sick and tired of controversial calls going against them.

Battling against relegation, the Bluebirds looked to have been handed a lifeline (literally) as Ben Mee was adjudged to have handled in the box with Cardiff 1-0 down at Burnley on Saturday.

But referee Mike Dean then spoke to his assistant referee, Darren Cann, who had flagged for the penalty and the decision was overturned by Dean. Cardiff ended up losing 2-0, and with other results going against them this weekend they are the overwhelming favorites to be the third and final team relegated from the Premier League this season.

Warnock and his players were apoplectic with rage after the game, as the Bluebirds now sit five points from safety with five games to go, although they do play the team directly above them, Brighton, on Tuesday.

“I have no view at all thanks. I’ve already seen the FA three times this week. I’m disappointed, I’ll be asking the referee obviously,” Warnock said. “Mike says it hit his head first, I’m sure I’ll get the right story from all three of them. We’re disappointed Gunnarsson didn’t get a penalty for being pulled down. He doesn’t dive. Little bit unlucky today. There’s still a chance. I might be smiling but I’m gutted underneath.”

Aside from the handball decision against Mee, which was overturned, Arron Gunnarsson went down in the box under a challenge and James Tarkowski also appeared to handle late on. In short, Cardiff were unlucky but Burnley were fairly comfortable as they pretty much secured their Premier League safety with a third-straight win.

Add into the mix that Cardiff lost 2-1 to Chelsea two weeks ago after conceding an equalizer late on which was clearly offside (Warnock’s comments and reaction to that — he said the Premier League has “the worst referees in the world” — saw him handed an FA charge), and everything seems to be going against them right now.

Warnock added that although Cardiff’s players continued to be kicked while they are down, he still believes they have a chance to stay up as they face struggling Brighton on Tuesday.

“Our lads keep getting kicked in the teeth really, week after week,” Warnock said. “My lads should surround the referee really, they had three lads in his ear straight away. I’m looking forward to hearing what they [the referees] say – I’m sure when I get in there they’ll all be singing from the same hymn sheet. Can I say I’m lost for words? Once we get over the disappointment we have to get ready for Tuesday.”

If only we had a camera in the referees locker room at Turf Moor to see what Warnock, Dean and the other officials had a chat about after the game…

Nightmarish Brighton braces for massive Tuesday clash

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton and Hove Albion finished Week 15 in the Premier League’s 10th place, 12 points clear of 18th place Saints, holders of a 5W-1D-2L run of league form and hoping for even better.

Since then? 17 matches, 12 more points, and the 17th spot on the table.

[ RECAP: Brighton 0-5 Bournemouth ]

Chris Hughton‘s men are now the last hope for Cardiff City, who visits Brighton five points back of the Seagulls and desperate for a shot at safety.

“The pressure’s on now,” said Dale Stephens. “We’ve got to stand up and be counted on Tuesday.”

[ MORE: Relegation picture clear ]

Brighton will host Cardiff City on Tuesday and must get a result from a must-win win for the Bluebirds.

Hughton is flummoxed at what happened to his team in an abject, 10-man display against Bournemouth which saw the Seagulls lose by five and lose Anthony Knockaert for Tuesday.

“It was a reckless challenge,” Hughton said. “It was the right decision. I’ve spoken to the team and I think it was one of the poorest performances since I’ve been here. Especially knowing the qualities of the team we were playing against.”

After Cardiff’s visit, Brighton tangles with Wolves at the Molineux before visiting Tottenham, hosting Newcastle, traveling to Arsenal and hosting Man City on the final day of the season.

Their quality coupled with Cardiff City’s defensive struggles should be enough to survive the battle, but Hughton and some of his men may not get out of the war with their jobs in tact.

Report: Joey Barton attacks opposition manager

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Reports are circulating that Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton attacked Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after their 4-2 defeat at Oakwell on Saturday.

Barton, 36, did not appear for his post-match media duties, and neither did Stendel, as Barnsley are in line for automatic promotion to the Championship and Fleetwood are in midtable in the English third-tier.

It is alleged the assault took place in the tunnel at Barnsley’s home stadium after the game.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have an update on the situation, as they say that police are investigating the alleged incident and a video has emerged of Barton trying to leave Barnsley in a car, but he was stopped by police.

Barton’s playing career was littered with misdemeanors on and off the pitch, as the fiery character was charged with assault twice and handed a six-month prison sentence in 2008.

This is Barton’s first season as a manager after the former Man City, Newcastle, QPR and Burnley midfielder ended his playing career amid further controversy when handed an 18-month ban for betting while playing for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland.

Fulham end losing streak, beat Everton (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Fulham end run of nine-straight defeats
  • First defeat in 4 for Everton
  • Cairney, Babel score
  • Parker’s first win as caretaker boss

Already-relegated Fulham won their first game since Jan. 29, as the Cottagers beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday.

The Cottagers had plenty of chances and put two of them away in the second half, with Tom Cairney and Ryan Babel scoring to hand Fulham’s caretaker boss Scott Parker his first victory, and points, in charge.

With the win Fulham move on to 20 points for the season, while Everton remain on 46 points as their battle for a top seven finish took a hit.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Fulham were lively on the break early on but Everton went close as Andre Gomes fizzed a ball towards the near post which almost found Dominic Calvert-Lewin but Fulham cleared.

Mitrovic was making a nuisance of himself, as usual, and beat two Everton defenders and the offside trap but hit his shot right at Jordan Pickford.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Everton’s Bernard and Gomes then both had shots blocked after good play from Richarlison, and the end-to-end nature of the game continued.

From a corner Mitrovic sent in a towering header which Jordan Pickford brilliantly pushed over the bar. Mitrovic then hit the bar with a curling effort as the home side looked more dangerous heading into the second half.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

At the start of the second half Fulham got the goal their dominance deserved, as Ryan Babel worked his way into the box and squared for Cairney to slot home.

At the other end Everton had a goal chalked off for a foul on Sergio Rico, while Fulham were dangerous going forward as Ryan Sessegnon had the ball in the net but it didn’t count as Mitrovic fouled Kurt Zouma.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Idrissa Gueye skied an effort way over when in a good position, and then Dominic Calvert-Lewin clipped the outside of the post after being played in superbly by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Everton were made to rue those missed chances, as Babel raced clean through on goal and dinked over Pickford to make it 2-0.

The win was a deserved one for Fulham, as Everton lost ground in their battle for European qualification.