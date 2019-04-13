Red-hot Burnley beat Cardiff amid penalty kick drama (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley win third-straight match

Cardiff lose 6 of last 7 games

Penalty kick awarded to Cardiff, taken away

Burnley beat Cardiff City 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday, as the Clarets all but secured their Premier League safety with a third-straight win.

Chris Wood scored twice, once in each half, as Burnley battled past a spirited Cardiff side who came up short once again. Neil Warnock and his players were apoplectic with rage as Mike Dean and his fellow officials first awarded a penalty kick when it was 1-0, but after a lengthy consultation took it away as Ben Mee‘s handball was adjudged to have been accidental.

With the win Burnley move on to 39 points, while Cardiff have 28 points and are five points from safety. The play against the team they’re closest to, Brighton, on Tuesday.

Burnley started off superbly and Wood should have put the Clarets ahead, as the in-form striker sent his close range header against the post.

Cardiff improved after a shaky start, but Burnley created the better chances.

Dwight McNeil picked up the ball on the edge of the box but curled just wide of the goal. Ashley Westwood then had a great chance to put Burnley ahead as he went clean through but hit his shot straight at Neil Etheridge.

Wood then put Burnley ahead, as McNeil’s in-swinging corner was nodded home by the New Zealand international to make it 1-0. Moments later Westwood then went clean through but his shot was saved well by Etheridge who rushed off his line.

Burnley then handed Cardiff a lifeline (literally) as Ben Mee twice handled in the box in quick succession, and on the second occasion a penalty kick was awarded as Mike Dean was helped out by the officials. But that decision was then overturned by Dean after talking to his linesman, much to the disgust of Warnock and the Cardiff players.

Harry Arter fired inches over soon after that contentious incident, as Cardiff came flying out of the traps in the second half.

Junior Hoilett then wasted a glorious chance as Kenneth Zohore picked him out but the Canadian winger skied the ball over the bar.

Ashley Barnes and Mee both went close late on for Burnley, while Cardiff appealed for a penalty kick in stoppage time as James Tarkowski appeared to block a shot from Bruno Manga with his arm.

Wood added his and Burnley’s second in stoppage time to complete the win and rub further salt into Cardiff’s wounds as they are hanging in the Premier League by a thread.

