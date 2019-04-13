More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Red-hot Burnley beat Cardiff amid penalty kick drama (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Burnley win third-straight match
  • Cardiff lose 6 of last 7 games
  • Penalty kick awarded to Cardiff, taken away

Burnley beat Cardiff City 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday, as the Clarets all but secured their Premier League safety with a third-straight win.

Chris Wood scored twice, once in each half, as Burnley battled past a spirited Cardiff side who came up short once again. Neil Warnock and his players were apoplectic with rage as Mike Dean and his fellow officials first awarded a penalty kick when it was 1-0, but after a lengthy consultation took it away as Ben Mee‘s handball was adjudged to have been accidental.

With the win Burnley move on to 39 points, while Cardiff have 28 points and are five points from safety. The play against the team they’re closest to, Brighton, on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Burnley started off superbly and Wood should have put the Clarets ahead, as the in-form striker sent his close range header against the post.

Cardiff improved after a shaky start, but Burnley created the better chances.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Dwight McNeil picked up the ball on the edge of the box but curled just wide of the goal. Ashley Westwood then had a great chance to put Burnley ahead as he went clean through but hit his shot straight at Neil Etheridge.

Wood then put Burnley ahead, as McNeil’s in-swinging corner was nodded home by the New Zealand international to make it 1-0. Moments later Westwood then went clean through but his shot was saved well by Etheridge who rushed off his line.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Burnley then handed Cardiff a lifeline (literally) as Ben Mee twice handled in the box in quick succession, and on the second occasion a penalty kick was awarded as Mike Dean was helped out by the officials. But that decision was then overturned by Dean after talking to his linesman, much to the disgust of Warnock and the Cardiff players.

Harry Arter fired inches over soon after that contentious incident, as Cardiff came flying out of the traps in the second half.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Junior Hoilett then wasted a glorious chance as Kenneth Zohore picked him out but the Canadian winger skied the ball over the bar.

Ashley Barnes and Mee both went close late on for Burnley, while Cardiff appealed for a penalty kick in stoppage time as James Tarkowski appeared to block a shot from Bruno Manga with his arm.

Wood added his and Burnley’s second in stoppage time to complete the win and rub further salt into Cardiff’s wounds as they are hanging in the Premier League by a thread.

Furious Warnock “lost for words” after more referee drama

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Neil Warnock and Cardiff City are sick and tired of controversial calls going against them.

Battling against relegation, the Bluebirds looked to have been handed a lifeline (literally) as Ben Mee was adjudged to have handled in the box with Cardiff 1-0 down at Burnley on Saturday.

But referee Mike Dean then spoke to his assistant referee, Darren Cann, who had flagged for the penalty and the decision was overturned by Dean. Cardiff ended up losing 2-0, and with other results going against them this weekend they are the overwhelming favorites to be the third and final team relegated from the Premier League this season.

Warnock and his players were apoplectic with rage after the game, as the Bluebirds now sit five points from safety with five games to go, although they do play the team directly above them, Brighton, on Tuesday.

“I have no view at all thanks. I’ve already seen the FA three times this week. I’m disappointed, I’ll be asking the referee obviously,” Warnock said. “Mike says it hit his head first, I’m sure I’ll get the right story from all three of them. We’re disappointed Gunnarsson didn’t get a penalty for being pulled down. He doesn’t dive. Little bit unlucky today. There’s still a chance. I might be smiling but I’m gutted underneath.”

Aside from the handball decision against Mee, which was overturned, Arron Gunnarsson went down in the box under a challenge and James Tarkowski also appeared to handle late on. In short, Cardiff were unlucky but Burnley were fairly comfortable as they pretty much secured their Premier League safety with a third-straight win.

Add into the mix that Cardiff lost 2-1 to Chelsea two weeks ago after conceding an equalizer late on which was clearly offside (Warnock’s comments and reaction to that — he said the Premier League has “the worst referees in the world” — saw him handed an FA charge), and everything seems to be going against them right now.

Warnock added that although Cardiff’s players continued to be kicked while they are down, he still believes they have a chance to stay up as they face struggling Brighton on Tuesday.

“Our lads keep getting kicked in the teeth really, week after week,” Warnock said. “My lads should surround the referee really, they had three lads in his ear straight away. I’m looking forward to hearing what they [the referees] say – I’m sure when I get in there they’ll all be singing from the same hymn sheet. Can I say I’m lost for words? Once we get over the disappointment we have to get ready for Tuesday.”

If only we had a camera in the referees locker room at Turf Moor to see what Warnock, Dean and the other officials had a chat about after the game…

Nightmarish Brighton braces for massive Tuesday clash

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton and Hove Albion finished Week 15 in the Premier League’s 10th place, 12 points clear of 18th place Saints, holders of a 5W-1D-2L run of league form and hoping for even better.

Since then? 17 matches, 12 more points, and the 17th spot on the table.

[ RECAP: Brighton 0-5 Bournemouth ]

Chris Hughton‘s men are now the last hope for Cardiff City, who visits Brighton five points back of the Seagulls and desperate for a shot at safety.

“The pressure’s on now,” said Dale Stephens. “We’ve got to stand up and be counted on Tuesday.”

[ MORE: Relegation picture clear ]

Brighton will host Cardiff City on Tuesday and must get a result from a must-win win for the Bluebirds.

Hughton is flummoxed at what happened to his team in an abject, 10-man display against Bournemouth which saw the Seagulls lose by five and lose Anthony Knockaert for Tuesday.

“It was a reckless challenge,” Hughton said. “It was the right decision. I’ve spoken to the team and I think it was one of the poorest performances since I’ve been here. Especially knowing the qualities of the team we were playing against.”

After Cardiff’s visit, Brighton tangles with Wolves at the Molineux before visiting Tottenham, hosting Newcastle, traveling to Arsenal and hosting Man City on the final day of the season.

Their quality coupled with Cardiff City’s defensive struggles should be enough to survive the battle, but Hughton and some of his men may not get out of the war with their jobs in tact.

Report: Joey Barton attacks opposition manager

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Reports are circulating that Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton attacked Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after their 4-2 defeat at Oakwell on Saturday.

Barton, 36, did not appear for his post-match media duties, and neither did Stendel, as Barnsley are in line for automatic promotion to the Championship and Fleetwood are in midtable in the English third-tier.

It is alleged the assault took place in the tunnel at Barnsley’s home stadium after the game.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have an update on the situation, as they say that police are investigating the alleged incident and a video has emerged of Barton trying to leave Barnsley in a car, but he was stopped by police.

Barton’s playing career was littered with misdemeanors on and off the pitch, as the fiery character was charged with assault twice and handed a six-month prison sentence in 2008.

This is Barton’s first season as a manager after the former Man City, Newcastle, QPR and Burnley midfielder ended his playing career amid further controversy when handed an 18-month ban for betting while playing for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland.

Premier League relegation picture very clear after Saturday morning

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We already knew Fulham and Huddersfield Town were doomed for the drop, but could all three teams be settled come Tuesday.

Weekend wins from Newcastle, Southampton, Burnley, and Bournemouth put the quartet in safe standing, while another Cardiff City loss has the Bluebirds looking at Tuesday as their last realistic hope of survival.

[ MORE: FIFA statement on racism ]

That’s because Cardiff City will visit struggling 17th place Brighton and Hove Albion, whose 10 men were battered 5-0 at home by Bournemouth.

That leaves Cardiff with 28 points and four matches to play, five points behind Brighton who holds 33 and a match-in-hand. Southampton is next closest with 36 points following its defeat of Wolves.

Cardiff City has to take all three points at the Amex Stadium come Tuesday, with its remaining fixtures home to Liverpool, away to Fulham, home to Crystal Palace, and away to Manchester United.

After Cardiff’s visit, Brighton and Hove Albion tangles with Wolves at the Molineux before visiting Tottenham, hosting Newcastle, traveling to Arsenal and hosting Man City on the final day of the season.

There are enough chances for the worm to turn in Cardiff’s favor, but the Seagulls can all but end the Bottom Three drama in 72 hours time.