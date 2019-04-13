More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Sloppy Man Utd rides Pogba penalties past West Ham (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
  • Pogba converts two penalties
  • Anderson scores for WHUFC
  • United fifth with 64 points

Paul Pogba converted a pair of penalties as Manchester United doubled up West Ham United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Felipe Anderson scored West Ham’s goal, as the Irons remain 11th.

United is now fifth, two points back of Chelsea and three behind Spurs.

The Irons had an early goal pulled back for an infraction, and Manchester United soon helped move a wide-open game forward.

Juan Mata won a penalty atop the 18 when his attempted first touch of an Anthony Martial lay-off was clattered into by Robert Snodgrass. Pogba didn’t need a tip-toe run-up here, blasting a shot past Lukasz Fabianski.

But wait. West Ham went level in the 49th minute through Anderson, who was on the business end of an awful distribution move from David De Gea.

The keeper collected a low drive from Pablo Zabaleta a few minutes later.

Marcus Rashford subbed into the game and was lively but lacking the finishing touch, forcing into nodding over the goal by a leaping Zabaleta challenge.

Moments after David De Gea made a stunning one-handed stop, Ryan Fredericks chopped down Martial in the box. Pogba laid into his effoert for 2-1.

Championship Focus: Aston Villa continues surge; Leeds win again

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT
Leeds United moved a bit closer to automatic promotion thanks to an MLS product-inspired win and Sheffield United’s slip-up against Millwall.

Aston Villa 2-1 Bristol City

The Villans cooled off red-hot Bristol City and can feel pretty good about their playoff ambitions. Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham converted a penalty and Conor Hourihane also scored as Villa moved four points clear of sixth-placed Bristol City.

Villa has now won eight-straight league matches under Dean Smith, moving from 11th to fifth. The Villans were 15th when he took over for Steve Bruce in October.

Sheffield United 1-1 Millwall

The Blades couldn’t keep up, mostly because couldn’t nurse a 1-0 lead thanks to an 85th minute red card and stoppage time finish from Jake Cooper.

Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Wake Forest and New York City FC product Jack Harrison scored a 65th minute goal that stood up as Leeds took a three-point lead on the third place Blades.

Jack Harrison of Leeds United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

West Bromwich Albion 4-1 Preston North End

A Dwight Gayle hat trick joined Jay Rodriguez on the scoresheet as the Baggies built a 4-0 lead before conceding in stoppage time. West Brom is nine points clear of 7th and looks certain to partake in the playoffs.

Elsewhere
Derby County 4-0 Bolton
Middlesbrough 1-0 Hull City
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
QPR 4-0 Swansea City
Reading 2-1 Brentford
Stoke City 2-2 Rotherham United
Ipswich Town 1-1 Birmingham City
Wigan Athletic v. Norwich City — 7 a.m. ET Sunday

Furious Warnock ‘lost for words’ after more referee drama

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
Neil Warnock and Cardiff City are sick and tired of controversial calls going against them.

Battling against relegation, the Bluebirds looked to have been handed a lifeline (literally) as Ben Mee was adjudged to have handled in the box with Cardiff 1-0 down at Burnley on Saturday.

But referee Mike Dean then spoke to his assistant referee, Darren Cann, who had flagged for the penalty and the decision was overturned by Dean. Cardiff ended up losing 2-0, and with other results going against them this weekend they are the overwhelming favorites to be the third and final team relegated from the Premier League this season.

Warnock and his players were apoplectic with rage after the game, as the Bluebirds now sit five points from safety with five games to go, although they do play the team directly above them, Brighton, on Tuesday.

“I have no view at all thanks. I’ve already seen the FA three times this week. I’m disappointed, I’ll be asking the referee obviously,” Warnock said. “Mike says it hit his head first, I’m sure I’ll get the right story from all three of them. We’re disappointed Gunnarsson didn’t get a penalty for being pulled down. He doesn’t dive. Little bit unlucky today. There’s still a chance. I might be smiling but I’m gutted underneath.”

Aside from the handball decision against Mee, which was overturned, Arron Gunnarsson went down in the box under a challenge and James Tarkowski also appeared to handle late on. In short, Cardiff were unlucky but Burnley were fairly comfortable as they pretty much secured their Premier League safety with a third-straight win.

Add into the mix that Cardiff lost 2-1 to Chelsea two weeks ago after conceding an equalizer late on which was clearly offside (Warnock’s comments and reaction to that — he said the Premier League has “the worst referees in the world” — saw him handed an FA charge), and everything seems to be going against them right now.

Warnock added that although Cardiff’s players continued to be kicked while they are down, he still believes they have a chance to stay up as they face struggling Brighton on Tuesday.

“Our lads keep getting kicked in the teeth really, week after week,” Warnock said. “My lads should surround the referee really, they had three lads in his ear straight away. I’m looking forward to hearing what they [the referees] say – I’m sure when I get in there they’ll all be singing from the same hymn sheet. Can I say I’m lost for words? Once we get over the disappointment we have to get ready for Tuesday.”

If only we had a camera in the referees locker room at Turf Moor to see what Warnock, Dean and the other officials had a chat about after the game…

Nightmarish Brighton braces for massive Tuesday clash

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
Brighton and Hove Albion finished Week 15 in the Premier League’s 10th place, 12 points clear of 18th place Saints, holders of a 5W-1D-2L run of league form and hoping for even better.

Since then? 17 matches, 12 more points, and the 17th spot on the table.

Chris Hughton‘s men are now the last hope for Cardiff City, who visits Brighton five points back of the Seagulls and desperate for a shot at safety.

“The pressure’s on now,” said Dale Stephens. “We’ve got to stand up and be counted on Tuesday.”

Brighton will host Cardiff City on Tuesday and must get a result from a must-win win for the Bluebirds.

Hughton is flummoxed at what happened to his team in an abject, 10-man display against Bournemouth which saw the Seagulls lose by five and lose Anthony Knockaert for Tuesday.

“It was a reckless challenge,” Hughton said. “It was the right decision. I’ve spoken to the team and I think it was one of the poorest performances since I’ve been here. Especially knowing the qualities of the team we were playing against.”

After Cardiff’s visit, Brighton tangles with Wolves at the Molineux before visiting Tottenham, hosting Newcastle, traveling to Arsenal and hosting Man City on the final day of the season.

Their quality coupled with Cardiff City’s defensive struggles should be enough to survive the battle, but Hughton and some of his men may not get out of the war with their jobs in tact.

Report: Joey Barton attacks opposition manager

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Reports are circulating that Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton attacked Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after their 4-2 defeat at Oakwell on Saturday.

Barton, 36, did not appear for his post-match media duties, and neither did Stendel, as Barnsley are in line for automatic promotion to the Championship and Fleetwood are in midtable in the English third-tier.

It is alleged the assault took place in the tunnel at Barnsley’s home stadium after the game.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have an update on the situation, as they say that police are investigating the alleged incident and a video has emerged of Barton trying to leave Barnsley in a car, but he was stopped by police.

Barton’s playing career was littered with misdemeanors on and off the pitch, as the fiery character was charged with assault twice and handed a six-month prison sentence in 2008.

This is Barton’s first season as a manager after the former Man City, Newcastle, QPR and Burnley midfielder ended his playing career amid further controversy when handed an 18-month ban for betting while playing for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland.