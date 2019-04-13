More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Watch Live: Four Premier League games, 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
Four Premier League games kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, with some huge encounters in the relegation battle taking center stage.

Wolves travel to Southampton, Burnley host Cardiff in a massive relegation battle, while Fulham host Everton and Bournemouth travel along the South Coast to Brighton.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Wolves – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

FIFA statement on racist incidents; matches should be abandoned

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, has issued a statement after a growing number of racist incidents have blighted the beautiful game.

With a host of incidents in recent weeks, the head of world soccer’s governing body has reiterated that referees can “go as far as to abandon a match in case of discriminatory incidents” by following FIFA’s three-step procedure during racist incidents.

What is the three-step procedure? Here’s a reminder:

  • Step 1: Referees have the authority to first stop the match and request a public announcement to insist that the discriminatory behaviour cease.
  • Step 2: The officials can then suspend the match until the behaviour stops following another warning announcement.
  • Step 3: Finally, if the behaviour still persists, the referee will decide to abandon the match.

After England’s players were subjected to racist abuse in Montenegro, Juventus’ Moise Kean and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly were also racially abused, while fans of Chelsea were shown abusing Mohamed Salah in a video.

And those are just a few of the more high-profile incidents highlighted.

Below is the statement from Infantino in full, as FIFA and other governing bodies across the soccer world have to come down harder on those found guilty of racist abuse. Stadium bans and small fines aren’t working and this statement from Infantino admits to that.

In recent days, it has been very sad to see a number of racist incidents in football. This is really not acceptable. Racism has no place in football, just as it has no place in society either.

FIFA stands together with Prince Gouano, Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose, as well as any other player, coach, fan or participant in a football match who has suffered from racism, whether at the highest professional level or in a school playground. Racism needs to end. Full stop.

We introduced the so-called “three-step procedure” at our tournaments: a mechanism that allows referees to go as far as to abandon a match in case of discriminatory incidents.

FIFA urges all member associations, leagues, clubs and disciplinary bodies to adopt the same procedure, as well as a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of racism in football, and to apply harsh sanctions for any such kind of behaviour.

We will continue to be at the forefront of the fight against racism and we guarantee to all our member associations that they have our full support in taking up this challenge. We will not hesitate to do everything in our power to eradicate racism, and any other form of discrimination, from football, at any level and anywhere in the world.

PL AT HALF: Saints, Burnley, Bournemouth lead; Cardiff in trouble

By Nicholas MendolaApr 13, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
Following Tottenham’s 4-0 defeat of Huddersfield Town, we’re not quite seeing the same blitz of goals across four 10 a.m. ET Saturday kickoffs in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Brighton 0-1 Bournemouth

A well-worked 1-2 between Dan Gosling and Callum Wilson has the former on the score sheet, as Brighton seems destined to stay in the Premier League if only by virtue of Cardiff’s continued struggles.

Fulham 0-0 Everton

The relegated Cottagers look up for the challenge of Marco Silva‘s in-form Toffees, with Aleksandar Mitrovic hitting the bar.

Burnley 1-0 Cardiff City

Chris Wood is the goal scorer at Turf Moor, as Burnley is handling Cardiff in a must-win for the visitors.

Southampton 2-1 Wolves

Nathan Redmond has scored twice as Saints bagged an early goal and answered Willy Boly‘s equalizer within two minutes at St. Mary’s.

Moura leads Tottenham past Huddersfield (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 9:24 AM EDT
  • Spurs third in the table
  • Kane, Alli, Winks out injured
  • Moura scores hat trick
  • Huddersfield remain bottom of table

Tottenham Hotspur eased past already-relegated Huddersfield Town on Saturday, as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men made it three wins from three games at their new stadium with Lucas Moura the hero.

The 4-0 victory was sealed in the first half as Victor Wanyama and Lucas Moura scored in quick succession, as a much-changed Spurs line-up (Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks were all missing through injury, while Heung-Min Son came on as a late sub) outclassed the Terriers with Moura adding two goals late on to score his first-ever hat trick for Tottenham.

Moura stepped up big time in Kane’s absence, as Spurs now face back-to-back games at Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

With the win Spurs move in to third on 67 points, while Huddersfield stay bottom of the table on 14 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Spurs dominated the early stages of the game as Fernando Llorente caused problems in the air, and Victor Wanyama flashed a shot wide of the post.

Huddersfield improved as the first half wore on, but Spurs always looked more dangerous and deservedly took the lead.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

A ball was played into Llorente and it found Wanyama unmarked, as the Kenyan midfielder waltzed into the box, around Ben Hamer and tapped home to make it 1-0.

That goal opened the floodgates, as Moura was then played in by the brilliant Moussa Sissoko and he smashed home across goal to double Spurs’ lead. Jon Stankovic missed a glorious chance from a set piece before the break to make it 2-1, but apart from that chance Tottenham were in complete control as Llorente again went close on two occasions.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Llorente hit the crossbar early in the second half as he controlled Juan Foyth‘s ball and volleyed goalwards but hit the bar. Moura then danced free but hit his shot straight at Hamer as Huddersfield failed to stop wave after wave of Tottenham attack.

Karlan Grant had a chance on the break but Sissoko did well to get back and block and Steve Mounie nodded wide, while Llorente had another effort deflected over as he continued to cause problems.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Hugo Lloris denied Juninho Bacuna‘s free kick late on as Spurs went through the motions a little, but Eriksen’s deflected shot hit the post as they broke on the counter late on.

Moura grabbed his second and Spurs’ third late on, as he finished off a lovely ball from Eriksen emphatically, and he then smashed home a third in stoppage time from Son’s pass to make it 4-0.

In the end, it was a case of job well done for Spurs ahead of their massive Champions League quarterfinal second leg clash at Man City on Wednesday.

Klopp slams ‘disgusting’ racist abuse of Mohamed Salah

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2019, 8:29 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp has issued a strong statement against the growing number of racist incidents impacting the beautiful game.

The latest incident saw several Chelsea fans banned from entering the stadium for their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg at Slavia Prague on Thursday.

A video showing a group of ‘fans’ racially abusing Mohamed Salah surfaced online and the fans Chelsea could identify were not allowed in the stadium.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a pivotal clash where Salah faces his former club, Klopp did not hold back when discussing the recent problems.

“It’s disgusting,” Klopp said of the Salah incident. “Another example of something which absolutely should not happen. We should not see it as a Chelsea thing or a Liverpool thing. It’s another sign that something is going wrong out there at the moment. It’s still only a few people doing it but the stronger the reaction is from all of us, the more it will help to avoid things like this in the future.

“These guys now are football fans and if you do something like that you should not be able to enter a stadium again, in my point of view, in your life. It’s just a complete misunderstanding of how life should be. All kinds of racism are that some people think they are worth more, more valuable than others. That’s the biggest misunderstanding in the world out there.”

Klopp added that “football is the best example for how different people, different races can work together brilliantly. Go in each dressing room, and you find them all there sitting there together, next to each other and nobody cares about where he’s coming from, who his parents were. It’s never an issue.”

Liverpool’s manager also said that the game has “a strong voice” and “we have to use that strong voice and show that we all think the same. Things like this are not allowed to happen again.”