Klopp hails “amazing” Liverpool, Salah; discusses the wind

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t hide his pride after Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday to move back to the top of the Premier League table and put the pressure back on Manchester City in the title race.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Liverpool scored twice in quick succession in the second half through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, with Salah’s goal a stunning long-range effort which saw Anfield erupt.

At the final whistle there were further cheers for Klopp, as he went to the Kop and punched the air in delight. Beating Chelsea, the toughest team on paper that Liverpool have left to play, was a huge moment in the season and in their quest for a first league title since 1989-90.

“It was a really good game, difficult against strong opponents. I thought we dominated in areas. The rhythm was really good,” Klopp said. “We tried, created, passed and shot – we did pretty much everything… We have to try at least [to win all remaining games]. We respect all opponents so much. We know about Cardiff’s fight against relegation. Today was very, very important because Chelsea are so strong. What we did today to win that game was amazing.”

Klopp’s obsession with the windy conditions is also pretty amazing, as he said his team played better in the second half because they had the wind behind them.

“In the first half we played against the wind, in the second half we had the wind at our backs. So we used that obviously,” Klopp smiled, before saying he knows he isn’t allowed to talk about…

As for Salah, Klopp was almost lost for words when talking about his wondergoal which made it 2-0.

The Egyptian winger has now come up big in crucial wins against Chelsea, Southampton and Tottenham (yes, the winner against Spurs was an own goal, but Salah’s effort forced it) over the past few weeks and he has well and truly got out of his slump which saw him fail to score in eight games.

“A brilliant goal, world-class. A really, really, good goal from our side. It was a brilliant goal in all departments,” Klopp said. “I had the best view. I saw earlier than most people that it would go in. What a finish, what a shot. But the whole move around it. Wow, brilliant.”

Liverpool were brilliant in all departments and you would not bet against them winning all four of their remaining games to finish the season on 97 points. Then it’s all about one thing: will Man City win their last five to clinch the title on the final day?

“We expect them [Man City] to win all their games so we just need to get as many points as possible and if we’re champions then great but if not it is still a really good football team,” Klopp said.

Klopp’s side are doing everything possible to secure their first-ever Premier League title, and whatever happens this has been an amazing season for Liverpool.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports