La Liga: Valencia strengthens European position, Valladolid takes massive late blow

By Kyle BonnApr 14, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT
Valencia earned a massive three points in the race for a European place as they topped Levante 3-1 thanks to a brace from Santi Mina. The 23-year-old directed a pinpoint header inside the far post on just two minutes in to give Valencia the lead at home, and while the rest of the first half was uneventful, the second half began with excitement, especially for Valencia winger Carlos Soler.

The 22-year-old saw a Levante corner deflect off his foot and into the back of his own net to level the score 56 minutes in, then just a minute later he assisted Goncalo Guedes with a fabulous back-heel as the hosts went back in front.  Six minutes later, Soler was also involved in Valencia’s third as his shot from a tight angle was saved and fell right to Mina on the doorstep for a simple tap-in.

Real Valladolid was in position to pull themselves out of the relegation zone, leading Getafe 2-1 and up a man, but the visitors snatched a last-gasp draw as an Oscar Plano foul in the penalty area sent Jorge Molina to the spot in the 96th minute, and he buried the penalty to level the score at the death. The loss of two points is massive for the hosts as they now remain in 18th place, failing to climb out of the drop. All three points would have sent them above Celta Vigo into 17th in the table.

The game started with a bang, as Getafe’s Mauro Arambarri scored a wonderful strike from well outside the penalty area, a howitzer that found the top-left corner. The hosts came from behind to eventually take the lead, finding goals from Sergi Guardiola a half-hour in, followed by Enes Unal who put Valladolid in front on 64 minutes.

Athletic Club remained in the hunt for a European position as they topped 10-man Rayo Vallecano 3-2 behind a brace from Inaki Williams. The 24-year-old scored his 11th goal of the season just two minutes in to put the hosts up, followed by his second just five minutes after the halftime break to put Athletic back in front. Raul Garcia scored the eventual winner in the 72nd minute, able to hold off Rayo who pulled back within one as Raul de Tomas scored with five minutes to go.

Real Sociedad and Eibar played to a 1-1 draw on goals in the 1st minute and 85th minute bookending a weird one that featured total domination by Eibar, and yet they failed to do much of anything. Real Sociedad went in front right from the jump as Juanmi scored 11 seconds in, the fastest La Liga goal since 2014. That was essentially it for the hosts, who were peppered by 17 Eibar shots, but just two of those found the target. Marc Cardona should have scored in the 34th minute in the best chance for the visitors, but Joan Jordan was on hand with five minutes remaining to finally break the deadlock with an exquisite free-kick.

Villareal kept pace two points above the drop with a monumental 1-0 road win at Girona behind a seventh-minute strike from Samuel Chukwueze. The 19-year-old blistered down the field on a breakaway and finished calmly for the game’s only goal.

PSG fails to wrap up Ligue 1 title after 5-1 humiliation by Lille

By Kyle BonnApr 14, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
Paris Saint-Germain came to Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday with a chance to seal the Ligue 1 title in dominating fashion. They left with nothing but a humiliating 90 minutes to show for the trip.

The French giants went behind just seven minutes in, and slumped to a humiliating 5-1 defeat by second-placed Lille, PSG’s biggest league defeat in 10 years. In addition to the loss, PSG also saw oft-injured Thiago Silva leave injured after just 16 minutes, while Thomas Meunier also departed injured just eight minutes later.

Things got started in the seventh minute as Meunier looked to cut out a cross from Jonathan Ikone, but instead stuck his foot out and poked the ball into the back of his own net under little pressure. Juan Bernat equalized four minutes later to bring PSG back level as he tapped in at the far post after receiving a deep cross from Kylian Mbappe. Bernat, however, was sent off just past the half-hour mark as he tugged on Nicolas Pepe on a breakaway, leaving referee Benoit Bastien to show Bernat the red card for soft a last-man foul.

After halftime, playing a man down, PSG absolutely caved. Pepe put Lille up again in the 51st minute on a breakaway with a shot through the legs of Alphonse Areola, and it was all hosts from there. Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel, and Jose Fonte all found the scoresheet after the hour mark, and the rout was on. Bamba’s goal was the most embarrassing for the PSG back line as he simply out-paced the defenders before beating Areola at his near post in a performance to forget from the PSG goalkeeper. Presnel Kimpembe and Thilo Kehrer provided little to no resistance on Gabriel’s 71st minute header, while Fonte completed the heavy scoreline with a header of his own as Kimpembe was again beat in the air.

PSG still needs just one victory to wrap up the Ligue 1 title, still owning a massive 17-point lead, but they have dropped points in each of their last two league games and are limping to the finish line, still with a Coupe de France final against Stade Rennais to come on April 27.

Serie A: Inter hangs on, Koulibaly bags Napoli brace

By Kyle BonnApr 14, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
Inter struck twice in the opening half and hung on from there as they top Frosinone 2-1 for a critical boost in the Champions League race. Radja Nainggolan opened the scoring inside the opening 20 minutes, heading home a Danilo D’Ambrosio cross to put Inter one-up. They went 2-0 in front as Ivan Perisic finished from the spot after Raman Chibsah wrestled Milan Skriniar to the ground in the box.

Frosinone grabbed one back just past the hour mark as Francesco Cassata rifled a low shot from the top of the box that went off the hand of a diving Samir Handanovic, but Inter clung to its lead, finishing with 72% possession and an 18-12 shot advantage. The win pushes third-placed Inter to 60 points, five points above fourth-placed AC Milan in the last Champions League place.

Center-back Kalidou Koulibaly picked up a brace as Napoli moved seven points adrift in second place with six matches to go by beating Chievo Verona 3-1. The Senegalese international shook off a defender on his back to head home a corner in the 14th minute to open the scoring. Arkadiusz Milik doubled the lead just past the hour mark with a looper from outside the top of the box, and Koulibaly put the game away with nine minutes to go, again off a corner that was only partially cleared, blasting a left-footer into the back of the net. Chievo picked up a late consolation from Bostjan Cesar but that was all they could muster out of their four shots on target.

Simone Zaza scored on the doorstep and then was sent off as Torino drew nine-man Cagliari 1-1. Three total players were sent to the showers, including Zaza who put Torino in front in the 52nd minute before earning a key red 20 minutes later. His goal, the third league strike of his campaign, came off a rocketed baseline cross from Armando Izzo, and thanks to the power on the cross, Zaza just had to make contact from five yards out to redirect it into the back of the net.

The 27-year-old was then sent off for what appeared to be dissent after an innocuous foul. The moment was key, as Leonardo Pavoletti used the man advantage to bring Cagliari back level just two minutes later with a header. While the goal was initially ruled out for offside, VAR confirmed it as a legal score. While Cagliari saw two men sent off from there, both for second yellow cards, the match ended level, a big blow for Torino in the chase for a European position as the point pushed them two back of sixth-placed Atalanta who still has yet to play.

36-year-old Fabio Quagliarella played provider and finisher as Sampdoria topped Genoa at home 2-0 to slide into ninth place, four points back of a European place. Gregoire Defrel put the hosts up for good in just the third minute, sliding in to poke home a baseline cross from Quagliarella. The captain then scored himself in the 53rd minute, striking from the penalty spot after Davide Biraschi was sent off for a handball in the box as the ball bounced up and hit his outstretched arm.

Fiorentina whipped off 15 shots to Bologna’s four, but neither side could find the back of the net as it finished 0-0 at Artemio Franchi Stadium. The disappointing season for Fiorentina continued, remaining in 10th on 40 points, eight back of ninth-placed Sampdoria.

Sassuolo and Parma also drew 0-0 as both sides stayed put in the bottom half of the table. Sassuolo dominated the match, holding 72% possession and ripping off 20 shots to just three for the visitors.

Kevin de Bruyne ‘incredible’ as Man City star steps up

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne helped himself to two assists in Manchester City’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, and his return to fitness has been huge for Pep Guardiola‘s quadruple-chasing team.

There was plenty of criticism when Guardiola left KDB out of the starting lineup for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg defeat at Tottenham on Tuesday, but taking care of the Belgian superstar is key if City are not only going to win the Premier League title, but win it all over the next few weeks.

Speaking to reporters after the win at Palace, Guardiola reserved special praised for De Bruyne.

“The last three or four games the way he played was incredible, we missed him a lot,” said Guardiola. “He has the ability and vision to see passes that other human beings are not able to watch. With him around, our paces and passes in front – especially in the final third – are incredible and today he was so committed to defensive work, wining duels and being in that position. And of course, he is fresh mentally in the legs in those situations. That’s why he made not just the two assists that are so important but in all the other situations that we needed him.”

De Bruyne’s defense splitting pass for Raheem Sterling‘s opening goal was sensational, and reinforced the fact that he is now back to his best. Coupled with his cheeky goal against Cardiff City last week and a sumptuous assist for the winner in the FA Cup semifinal, De Bruyne is taking games by the scruff of the neck once again.

After two lengthy spells out with knee injuries this season, KDB is making up for lost time this season and is hungry for more. He barked at Sergio Aguero for not getting on the end of one of his searching passes in the first half at Palace and thundered into tackles to get City over the line.

Kevin de Bruyne will be the main man if Man City win the title, Champions League and FA Cup between now and June 1.

Klopp on ‘amazing’ Liverpool, Salah, wind

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp couldn’t hide his pride after Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday to move back to the top of the Premier League table and put the pressure back on Manchester City in the title race.

Liverpool scored twice in quick succession in the second half through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, with Salah’s goal a stunning long-range effort which saw Anfield erupt.

At the final whistle there were further cheers for Klopp, as he went to the Kop and punched the air in delight. Beating Chelsea, the toughest team on paper that Liverpool have left to play, was a huge moment in the season and in their quest for a first league title since 1989-90.

“It was a really good game, difficult against strong opponents. I thought we dominated in areas. The rhythm was really good,” Klopp said. “We tried, created, passed and shot – we did pretty much everything… We have to try at least [to win all remaining games]. We respect all opponents so much. We know about Cardiff’s fight against relegation. Today was very, very important because Chelsea are so strong. What we did today to win that game was amazing.”

Klopp’s obsession with the windy conditions is also pretty amazing, as he said his team played better in the second half because they had the wind behind them.

“In the first half we played against the wind, in the second half we had the wind at our backs. So we used that obviously,” Klopp smiled, before saying he knows he isn’t allowed to talk about…

As for Salah, Klopp was almost lost for words when talking about his wondergoal which made it 2-0.

The Egyptian winger has now come up big in crucial wins against Chelsea, Southampton and Tottenham (yes, the winner against Spurs was an own goal, but Salah’s effort forced it) over the past few weeks and he has well and truly got out of his slump which saw him fail to score in eight games.

“A brilliant goal, world-class. A really, really, good goal from our side. It was a brilliant goal in all departments,” Klopp said. “I had the best view. I saw earlier than most people that it would go in. What a finish, what a shot. But the whole move around it. Wow, brilliant.”

Liverpool were brilliant in all departments and you would not bet against them winning all four of their remaining games to finish the season on 97 points. Then it’s all about one thing: will Man City win their last five to clinch the title on the final day?

“We expect them [Man City] to win all their games so we just need to get as many points as possible and if we’re champions then great but if not it is still a really good football team,” Klopp said.

Klopp’s side are doing everything possible to secure their first-ever Premier League title, and whatever happens this has been an amazing season for Liverpool.