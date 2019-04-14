NY Red Bulls falter late, fail to capture first away victory

Both teams held a lead over the course of the 90, but the New York Red Bulls will most rue wasting the points as they conceded in the 88th minute to drop points in a 2-2 draw with Sporting KC. Gianluca Busio tapped in the critical goal, giving the home fans something to cheer about while condemning the visitors to yet another disappointing road trip.

New York looked to have found the breakthrough in the 17th minute, but Michael Murillo’s shot came with both Bradley Wright-Phillips and Cristian Casseres Jr. were clearly in an offside position as the shot snuck through to the back post. That would prove costly as the hosts went down the other end and went in front minutes later.

Off a 24th minute throw-in, Krisztian Nemeth collected with his back to goal and fed a streaking Johnny Russell who broke along the end line and powered home a low drive from a tight angle. It was more of the same for the Red Bulls who have suffered through defensive lapses this young season, failing to win a road game to this point and losing three straight coming in.

He doesn't miss from there! Johnny Russell scores his fourth goal of the year and @SportingKC take the lead! #SKCvRBNY https://t.co/pDg6637ZbP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 14, 2019

In the second half, the Red Bulls brought things back level courtesy of Sporting KC’s absurdly high line. With the defenders almost at the halfway line, Daniel Royer made a run down the left and Casseres pinged a perfect ball right in stride. With Royer completely free on goal, he touched around Tim Melia and finished from a tight angle.

Sporting KC came extremely close to retaking the lead soon after, but Russell fired wide with a great opportunity to strike. Surprisingly, with 19 minutes to go, Red Bulls boss Chris Armas withdrew Wright-Phillips in favor of 23-year-old striker Brian White. The change paid off almost immediately for the visitors. Another high back line saw Kaku deliver a delicious ball from the deep left flank and White reached it before his mark Matt Besler, heading the ball into the far post for his first goal this season.

That pass and header combo 👌👌👌 Brian White comes on as a sub and scores just 3 minutes later to put Red Bulls out in front 💪 pic.twitter.com/5epRw4tX4d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 15, 2019

Unfortunately for Armas, the defense faltered late yet again. A set-piece goal tied it late in the 88th minute, as Graham Zusi collected a punch from Luis Robles and fired a shot towards goal that deflected right to the feet of Gianluca Busio for an easy tap-in on the line. That brought the game back level and scuppered New York’s chance for its first away win of the season.

With the draw, the Red Bulls have just five points on the young season, with just one win to boast. Sporting KC, meanwhile, would also rue losing a lead, but the point pushed them to seventh in the West with nine points.

