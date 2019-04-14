PSG fails to wrap up Ligue 1 title after 5-1 humiliation by Lille

Paris Saint-Germain came to Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday with a chance to seal the Ligue 1 title in dominating fashion. They left with nothing but a humiliating 90 minutes to show for the trip.
The French giants went behind just seven minutes in, and slumped to a humiliating 5-1 defeat by second-placed Lille, PSG’s biggest league defeat in 10 years. In addition to the loss, PSG also saw oft-injured Thiago Silva leave injured after just 16 minutes, while Thomas Meunier also departed injured just eight minutes later.
Things got started in the seventh minute as Meunier looked to cut out a cross from Jonathan Ikone, but instead stuck his foot out and poked the ball into the back of his own net under little pressure. Juan Bernat equalized four minutes later to bring PSG back level as he tapped in at the far post after receiving a deep cross from Kylian Mbappe. Bernat, however, was sent off just past the half-hour mark as he tugged on Nicolas Pepe on a breakaway, leaving referee Benoit Bastien to show Bernat the red card for soft a last-man foul.
After halftime, playing a man down, PSG absolutely caved. Pepe put Lille up again in the 51st minute on a breakaway with a shot through the legs of Alphonse Areola, and it was all hosts from there. Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel, and Jose Fonte all found the scoresheet after the hour mark, and the rout was on. Bamba’s goal was the most embarrassing for the PSG back line as he simply out-paced the defenders before beating Areola at his near post in a performance to forget from the PSG goalkeeper. Presnel Kimpembe and Thilo Kehrer provided little to no resistance on Gabriel’s 71st minute header, while Fonte completed the heavy scoreline with a header of his own as Kimpembe was again beat in the air.
PSG still needs just one victory to wrap up the Ligue 1 title, still owning a massive 17-point lead, but they have dropped points in each of their last two league games and are limping to the finish line, still with a Coupe de France final against Stade Rennais to come on April 27.