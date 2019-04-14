Salah leads Liverpool to crucial win against Chelsea (video)

- Liverpool go top of the table
- Mane, Salah both score
- Hazard hits post, misses key chances
Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp‘s took another huge stride towards winning their first-ever Premier League title.
In an even game, Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the second half and moments later Mohamed Salah scored a Goal of the Season contender from distance to seal the win. Eden Hazard missed two glorious chances after that, but Liverpool held on for victory.
With the win Liverpool move two points clear at the top of the table on 85 points, although they have played a game more than second-place Man City. Chelsea remain on 66 points in fourth place, but their hopes of finishing in the top four took a hit.
Liverpool started brightly and Mane whipped in a cross which found Salah at the back post, but his shot on goal was saved by Kepa.
Hazard was caught by both Fabinho and Joel Matip early on and forced Alisson into a low save, while Naby Keita pushed an effort towards danger but Kepa again saved comfortably.
Jordan Henderson‘s shot deflected off David Luiz and looped over as Liverpool pushed hard for an opener in the first half. Willian broke free on the counter and smashed a shot just wide as the game opened up at the end of the half.
Mane then curled a shot wide after Salah surged into the box, while Chelsea lost key defender Antonio Rudiger through injury as the German international couldn’t recover from an early knock.
Liverpool started the second half well and went ahead after Jordan Henderson dinked a cross to the back post which Mane nodded home. Anfield went wild as the home side were worthy of their 1-0 lead.
There was just two minutes and 22 seconds to wait for the next goal, and Salah scored a simply amazing goal. The Egyptian winger cut in from the right and smashed an unstoppable effort into the far top corner which sparked pandemonium at Anfield.
Roberto Firmino then flashed a shot wide and Hazard then had two glorious chances to pull a goal back for Chelsea. The Belgian forward was clean through on goal and beat Alisson, but his shot hit the post, and moments later Alisson denied his scuffed effort and then Cesar Azpilicueta broke free but his cutback couldn’t find a host teammates in the box.
Liverpool settled themselves down late in the game to hold on for the win, as Klopp’s men moved back to the top of the table and handled their biggest remaining test comfortably.