Salah leads Liverpool to crucial win against Chelsea (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
  • Liverpool go top of the table
  • Mane, Salah both score
  • Hazard hits post, misses key chances

Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp‘s took another huge stride towards winning their first-ever Premier League title.

In an even game, Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the second half and moments later Mohamed Salah scored a Goal of the Season contender from distance to seal the win. Eden Hazard missed two glorious chances after that, but Liverpool held on for victory.

With the win Liverpool move two points clear at the top of the table on 85 points, although they have played a game more than second-place Man City. Chelsea remain on 66 points in fourth place, but their hopes of finishing in the top four took a hit.

Liverpool started brightly and Mane whipped in a cross which found Salah at the back post, but his shot on goal was saved by Kepa.

Hazard was caught by both Fabinho and Joel Matip early on and forced Alisson into a low save, while Naby Keita pushed an effort towards danger but Kepa again saved comfortably.

Jordan Henderson‘s shot deflected off David Luiz and looped over as Liverpool pushed hard for an opener in the first half. Willian broke free on the counter and smashed a shot just wide as the game opened up at the end of the half.

Mane then curled a shot wide after Salah surged into the box, while Chelsea lost key defender Antonio Rudiger through injury as the German international couldn’t recover from an early knock.

Liverpool started the second half well and went ahead after Jordan Henderson dinked a cross to the back post which Mane nodded home. Anfield went wild as the home side were worthy of their 1-0 lead.

There was just two minutes and 22 seconds to wait for the next goal, and Salah scored a simply amazing goal. The Egyptian winger cut in from the right and smashed an unstoppable effort into the far top corner which sparked pandemonium at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino then flashed a shot wide and Hazard then had two glorious chances to pull a goal back for Chelsea. The Belgian forward was clean through on goal and beat Alisson, but his shot hit the post, and moments later Alisson denied his scuffed effort and then Cesar Azpilicueta broke free but his cutback couldn’t find a host teammates in the box.

Liverpool settled themselves down late in the game to hold on for the win, as Klopp’s men moved back to the top of the table and handled their biggest remaining test comfortably.

Klopp hails “amazing” Liverpool, Salah; discusses the wind

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp couldn’t hide his pride after Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday to move back to the top of the Premier League table and put the pressure back on Manchester City in the title race.

Liverpool scored twice in quick succession in the second half through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, with Salah’s goal a stunning long-range effort which saw Anfield erupt.

At the final whistle there were further cheers for Klopp, as he went to the Kop and punched the air in delight. Beating Chelsea, the toughest team on paper that Liverpool have left to play, was a huge moment in the season and in their quest for a first league title since 1989-90.

“It was a really good game, difficult against strong opponents. I thought we dominated in areas. The rhythm was really good,” Klopp said. “We tried, created, passed and shot – we did pretty much everything… We have to try at least [to win all remaining games]. We respect all opponents so much. We know about Cardiff’s fight against relegation. Today was very, very important because Chelsea are so strong. What we did today to win that game was amazing.”

Klopp’s obsession with the windy conditions is also pretty amazing, as he said his team played better in the second half because they had the wind behind them.

“In the first half we played against the wind, in the second half we had the wind at our backs. So we used that obviously,” Klopp smiled, before saying he knows he isn’t allowed to talk about…

As for Salah, Klopp was almost lost for words when talking about his wondergoal which made it 2-0.

The Egyptian winger has now come up big in crucial wins against Chelsea, Southampton and Tottenham (yes, the winner against Spurs was an own goal, but Salah’s effort forced it) over the past few weeks and he has well and truly got out of his slump which saw him fail to score in eight games.

“A brilliant goal, world-class. A really, really, good goal from our side. It was a brilliant goal in all departments,” Klopp said. “I had the best view. I saw earlier than most people that it would go in. What a finish, what a shot. But the whole move around it. Wow, brilliant.”

Liverpool were brilliant in all departments and you would not bet against them winning all four of their remaining games to finish the season on 97 points. Then it’s all about one thing: will Man City win their last five to clinch the title on the final day?

“We expect them [Man City] to win all their games so we just need to get as many points as possible and if we’re champions then great but if not it is still a really good football team,” Klopp said.

Klopp’s side are doing everything possible to secure their first-ever Premier League title, and whatever happens this has been an amazing season for Liverpool.

Three things learned: Liverpool v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side overcame their biggest remaining hurdle, on paper, in the Premier League title race.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah 144 seconds apart in the second half did the damage, as Eden Hazard missed two glorious chances and Chelsea couldn’t cope with wave after wave of Liverpool attack.

Here’s what we learned from an intense, dramatic encounter at Anfield, as Liverpool went back to the top of the table and put the pressure back on Manchester City.

SALAH STANDS TALL FOR LIVERPOOL, AGAIN

A few weeks ago Mohamed Salah was having a slump and was suffering during a long goal drought. But he has now well and truly regained his mojo. Salah scored a sensational goal to make it 2-0 against Chelsea, the type of goal that seems likely to be played time and time again over history. He scored a massive goal at Southampton last Friday in a 3-1 win, and his header forced Tottenham to score an own goal right at the end of Liverpool’s 2-1 win the week before. Salah is back to making key contributions for Liverpool and he couldn’t have timed his return to form any better with the Reds so close to winning their first title in 29 years.

HAZARD FLUFFS HIS LINES

Eden Hazard played very well in a false nine position against Liverpool, but he will be the first to admit he should have scored twice. When Chelsea went 2-0 down he had two glorious chances. When clean through on the first occasions he hit the post, and on the second occasion he scuffed his shot straight at Alisson. Hazard knew he should have done better and he really let Liverpool off the hook at a pivotal stage of not only the game, but the season. Chelsea look a much better team when Hazard has players close to him when he is playing in a false nine and Willian did that well on Sunday. There wasn’t much between these teams but Liverpool took their chances and Hazard missed Chelsea’s.

TITLE RACE ONE OF THE BEST EVER

When one team wins, the other answers, emphatically. This title race shows no signs of slowing down as both Liverpool and Manchester City are doing everything they can to get over the line and be crowned Premier League champions. This title race has the potential to be the best in history, and it feels like it will go down to the final day, just like it did in 2012 when Sergio Aguero delivered the title for City just when it looked like Manchester United would prevail.

Star players are stepping up for both Man City and Liverpool, with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in stunning form at Crystal Palace, and both Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson delivering for Liverpool. With the quality of play on show and both teams in the last eight of the Champions League, you can easily argue this is the best title race we have ever seen in the PL. If Liverpool win their last four games they will finish the season on 97 points. If Man City win their remaining five games, they finish on 98 points. City broke the record for most points in a top-flight season last season with 100, and that goes to show you how incredible this title race is.

Below is a look at the games that remain for both, as City clearly have a tougher schedule with both Man United and Spurs still to play. The crucial game in this run-in looks like being the Manchester derby on Apr. 24. Let the battle continue, as both teams continue to cope brilliantly with the pressure and both Klopp and Guardiola are saying the same things: all we have to do is win all of our games.

Liverpool: Cardiff (A), Huddersfield (H), Newcastle (A), Wolves (H)
Man City: Tottenham (H), Man United (A), Burnley (A), Leicester (H), Brighton (A)

VIDEO: Salah scores Goal of the Season contender

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT
Mohamed Salah picked the perfect moment to score a Goal of the Season contender.

The Egyptian winger smashed home a wonderful goal at the start of the second half to double Liverpool’s lead against Chelsea at Anfield.

Salah cut in from the left and drilled an unstoppable effort into the far corner from distance to send Anfield wild.

Click on the video above to watch Salah score an amazing individual goal.

Bayern Munich return to top of Bundesliga

AP
Associated PressApr 14, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) After fighting with teammate Robert Lewandowski in training, Kingsley Coman struck again with two goals to help Bayern Munich return to the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Sunday.

Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka scored the other goals as Bayern reclaimed its one-point lead from Borussia Dortmund, which scraped a 2-1 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Lewandowski failed to add to his league-leading tally of 21 goals but congratulated Coman for his scores. There was no sign of any animosity between the two following their training-ground punch-up on Thursday.

Duesseldorf, which grabbed a 3-3 draw in Munich earlier in the season, had its Bundesliga survival confirmed on Saturday thanks to relegation-rival Stuttgart’s defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and was effectively only playing for pride in its second game against Bayern.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac made no changes from the team that started in the 5-0 rout of Dortmund the weekend before and was rewarded with another concentrated performance from his side.

Coman struck the post early on before Thiago Alcantara headed just wide. Bayern duly made its early pressure count through Coman in the 15th minute, when Thomas Mueller missed his cross before the ball flew inside the post.

Dawid Kownacki went close for Duesseldorf in response, but Coman struck again before the break when Joshua Kimmich pulled the ball back for the French winger to rifle inside the top far corner.

Gnabry effectively ended the game in the 55th after Mueller headed on a corner.

Mats Hummels was penalized for hand ball after referee Felix Zwayer consulted video replays and Dodi Lukebakio claimed Duesseldorf’s consolation from the spot in the 89th.

There was still time for Goretzka to score in injury time.

Five games remain for both Bayern and Dortmund.

Hoffenheim defeated Hertha Berlin 2-0 at home earlier to move sixth – the last place for Europa League qualification. It was Hertha’s fifth consecutive defeat.

Fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt was hosting Augsburg later.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports