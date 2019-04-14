More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Serie A: Inter hangs on, Koulibaly bags Napoli brace

By Kyle BonnApr 14, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
Inter struck twice in the opening half and hung on from there as they top Frosinone 2-1 for a critical boost in the Champions League race. Radja Nainggolan opened the scoring inside the opening 20 minutes, heading home a Danilo D’Ambrosio cross to put Inter one-up. They went 2-0 in front as Ivan Perisic finished from the spot after Raman Chibsah wrestled Milan Skriniar to the ground in the box.

Frosinone grabbed one back just past the hour mark as Francesco Cassata rifled a low shot from the top of the box that went off the hand of a diving Samir Handanovic, but Inter clung to its lead, finishing with 72% possession and an 18-12 shot advantage. The win pushes third-placed Inter to 60 points, five points above fourth-placed AC Milan in the last Champions League place.

Center-back Kalidou Koulibaly picked up a brace as Napoli moved seven points adrift in second place with six matches to go by beating Chievo Verona 3-1. The Senegalese international shook off a defender on his back to head home a corner in the 14th minute to open the scoring. Arkadiusz Milik doubled the lead just past the hour mark with a looper from outside the top of the box, and Koulibaly put the game away with nine minutes to go, again off a corner that was only partially cleared, blasting a left-footer into the back of the net. Chievo picked up a late consolation from Bostjan Cesar but that was all they could muster out of their four shots on target.

Simone Zaza scored on the doorstep and then was sent off as Torino drew nine-man Cagliari 1-1. Three total players were sent to the showers, including Zaza who put Torino in front in the 52nd minute before earning a key red 20 minutes later. His goal, the third league strike of his campaign, came off a rocketed baseline cross from Armando Izzo, and thanks to the power on the cross, Zaza just had to make contact from five yards out to redirect it into the back of the net.

The 27-year-old was then sent off for what appeared to be dissent after an innocuous foul. The moment was key, as Leonardo Pavoletti used the man advantage to bring Cagliari back level just two minutes later with a header. While the goal was initially ruled out for offside, VAR confirmed it as a legal score. While Cagliari saw two men sent off from there, both for second yellow cards, the match ended level, a big blow for Torino in the chase for a European position as the point pushed them two back of sixth-placed Atalanta who still has yet to play.

36-year-old Fabio Quagliarella played provider and finisher as Sampdoria topped Genoa at home 2-0 to slide into ninth place, four points back of a European place. Gregoire Defrel put the hosts up for good in just the third minute, sliding in to poke home a baseline cross from Quagliarella. The captain then scored himself in the 53rd minute, striking from the penalty spot after Davide Biraschi was sent off for a handball in the box as the ball bounced up and hit his outstretched arm.

Fiorentina whipped off 15 shots to Bologna’s four, but neither side could find the back of the net as it finished 0-0 at Artemio Franchi Stadium. The disappointing season for Fiorentina continued, remaining in 10th on 40 points, eight back of ninth-placed Sampdoria.

Sassuolo and Parma also drew 0-0 as both sides stayed put in the bottom half of the table. Sassuolo dominated the match, holding 72% possession and ripping off 20 shots to just three for the visitors.

Kevin de Bruyne “incredible”, as Man City star steps up

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne helped himself to two assists in Manchester City’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, and his return to fitness has been huge for Pep Guardiola‘s quadruple-chasing team.

There was plenty of criticism when Guardiola left KDB out of the starting lineup for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg defeat at Tottenham on Tuesday, but taking care of the Belgian superstar is key if City are not only going to win the Premier League title, but win it all over the next few weeks.

Speaking to reporters after the win at Palace, Guardiola reserved special praised for De Bruyne.

“The last three or four games the way he played was incredible, we missed him a lot,” said Guardiola. “He has the ability and vision to see passes that other human beings are not able to watch. With him around, our paces and passes in front – especially in the final third – are incredible and today he was so committed to defensive work, wining duels and being in that position. And of course, he is fresh mentally in the legs in those situations. That’s why he made not just the two assists that are so important but in all the other situations that we needed him.”

De Bruyne’s defense splitting pass for Raheem Sterling‘s opening goal was sensational, and reinforced the fact that he is now back to his best. Coupled with his cheeky goal against Cardiff City last week and a sumptuous assist for the winner in the FA Cup semifinal, De Bruyne is taking games by the scruff of the neck once again.

After two lengthy spells out with knee injuries this season, KDB is making up for lost time this season and is hungry for more. He barked at Sergio Aguero for not getting on the end of one of his searching passes in the first half at Palace and thundered into tackles to get City over the line.

Kevin de Bruyne will be the main man if Man City win the title, Champions League and FA Cup between now and June 1.

Klopp hails “amazing” Liverpool, Salah; discusses the wind

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp couldn’t hide his pride after Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday to move back to the top of the Premier League table and put the pressure back on Manchester City in the title race.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

Liverpool scored twice in quick succession in the second half through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, with Salah’s goal a stunning long-range effort which saw Anfield erupt.

At the final whistle there were further cheers for Klopp, as he went to the Kop and punched the air in delight. Beating Chelsea, the toughest team on paper that Liverpool have left to play, was a huge moment in the season and in their quest for a first league title since 1989-90.

“It was a really good game, difficult against strong opponents. I thought we dominated in areas. The rhythm was really good,” Klopp said. “We tried, created, passed and shot – we did pretty much everything… We have to try at least [to win all remaining games]. We respect all opponents so much. We know about Cardiff’s fight against relegation. Today was very, very important because Chelsea are so strong. What we did today to win that game was amazing.”

Klopp’s obsession with the windy conditions is also pretty amazing, as he said his team played better in the second half because they had the wind behind them.

“In the first half we played against the wind, in the second half we had the wind at our backs. So we used that obviously,” Klopp smiled, before saying he knows he isn’t allowed to talk about…

As for Salah, Klopp was almost lost for words when talking about his wondergoal which made it 2-0.

The Egyptian winger has now come up big in crucial wins against Chelsea, Southampton and Tottenham (yes, the winner against Spurs was an own goal, but Salah’s effort forced it) over the past few weeks and he has well and truly got out of his slump which saw him fail to score in eight games.

“A brilliant goal, world-class. A really, really, good goal from our side. It was a brilliant goal in all departments,” Klopp said. “I had the best view. I saw earlier than most people that it would go in. What a finish, what a shot. But the whole move around it. Wow, brilliant.”

Liverpool were brilliant in all departments and you would not bet against them winning all four of their remaining games to finish the season on 97 points. Then it’s all about one thing: will Man City win their last five to clinch the title on the final day?

“We expect them [Man City] to win all their games so we just need to get as many points as possible and if we’re champions then great but if not it is still a really good football team,” Klopp said.

Klopp’s side are doing everything possible to secure their first-ever Premier League title, and whatever happens this has been an amazing season for Liverpool.

Three things learned: Liverpool v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side overcame their biggest remaining hurdle, on paper, in the Premier League title race.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah 144 seconds apart in the second half did the damage, as Eden Hazard missed two glorious chances and Chelsea couldn’t cope with wave after wave of Liverpool attack.

[ MORE: Klopp reacts to victory

Here’s what we learned from an intense, dramatic encounter at Anfield, as Liverpool went back to the top of the table and put the pressure back on Manchester City.

SALAH STANDS TALL FOR LIVERPOOL, AGAIN

A few weeks ago Mohamed Salah was having a slump and was suffering during a long goal drought. But he has now well and truly regained his mojo. Salah scored a sensational goal to make it 2-0 against Chelsea, the type of goal that seems likely to be played time and time again over history. He scored a massive goal at Southampton last Friday in a 3-1 win, and his header forced Tottenham to score an own goal right at the end of Liverpool’s 2-1 win the week before. Salah is back to making key contributions for Liverpool and he couldn’t have timed his return to form any better with the Reds so close to winning their first title in 29 years.

HAZARD FLUFFS HIS LINES

Eden Hazard played very well in a false nine position against Liverpool, but he will be the first to admit he should have scored twice. When Chelsea went 2-0 down he had two glorious chances. When clean through on the first occasions he hit the post, and on the second occasion he scuffed his shot straight at Alisson. Hazard knew he should have done better and he really let Liverpool off the hook at a pivotal stage of not only the game, but the season. Chelsea look a much better team when Hazard has players close to him when he is playing in a false nine and Willian did that well on Sunday. There wasn’t much between these teams but Liverpool took their chances and Hazard missed Chelsea’s.

TITLE RACE ONE OF THE BEST EVER

When one team wins, the other answers, emphatically. This title race shows no signs of slowing down as both Liverpool and Manchester City are doing everything they can to get over the line and be crowned Premier League champions. This title race has the potential to be the best in history, and it feels like it will go down to the final day, just like it did in 2012 when Sergio Aguero delivered the title for City just when it looked like Manchester United would prevail.

Star players are stepping up for both Man City and Liverpool, with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in stunning form at Crystal Palace, and both Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson delivering for Liverpool. With the quality of play on show and both teams in the last eight of the Champions League, you can easily argue this is the best title race we have ever seen in the PL. If Liverpool win their last four games they will finish the season on 97 points. If Man City win their remaining five games, they finish on 98 points. City broke the record for most points in a top-flight season last season with 100, and that goes to show you how incredible this title race is.

Below is a look at the games that remain for both, as City clearly have a tougher schedule with both Man United and Spurs still to play. The crucial game in this run-in looks like being the Manchester derby on Apr. 24. Let the battle continue, as both teams continue to cope brilliantly with the pressure and both Klopp and Guardiola are saying the same things: all we have to do is win all of our games.

Liverpool: Cardiff (A), Huddersfield (H), Newcastle (A), Wolves (H)
Man City: Tottenham (H), Man United (A), Burnley (A), Leicester (H), Brighton (A)

Salah leads Liverpool to crucial win against Chelsea (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
  • Liverpool go top of the table
  • Mane, Salah both score
  • Hazard hits post, misses key chances

Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp‘s took another huge stride towards winning their first-ever Premier League title.

In an even game, Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the second half and moments later Mohamed Salah scored a Goal of the Season contender from distance to seal the win. Eden Hazard missed two glorious chances after that, but Liverpool held on for victory.

With the win Liverpool move two points clear at the top of the table on 85 points, although they have played a game more than second-place Man City. Chelsea remain on 66 points in fourth place, but their hopes of finishing in the top four took a hit.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Liverpool started brightly and Mane whipped in a cross which found Salah at the back post, but his shot on goal was saved by Kepa.

Hazard was caught by both Fabinho and Joel Matip early on and forced Alisson into a low save, while Naby Keita pushed an effort towards danger but Kepa again saved comfortably.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Jordan Henderson‘s shot deflected off David Luiz and looped over as Liverpool pushed hard for an opener in the first half. Willian broke free on the counter and smashed a shot just wide as the game opened up at the end of the half.

Mane then curled a shot wide after Salah surged into the box, while Chelsea lost key defender Antonio Rudiger through injury as the German international couldn’t recover from an early knock.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Liverpool started the second half well and went ahead after Jordan Henderson dinked a cross to the back post which Mane nodded home. Anfield went wild as the home side were worthy of their 1-0 lead.

There was just two minutes and 22 seconds to wait for the next goal, and Salah scored a simply amazing goal. The Egyptian winger cut in from the right and smashed an unstoppable effort into the far top corner which sparked pandemonium at Anfield.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Roberto Firmino then flashed a shot wide and Hazard then had two glorious chances to pull a goal back for Chelsea. The Belgian forward was clean through on goal and beat Alisson, but his shot hit the post, and moments later Alisson denied his scuffed effort and then Cesar Azpilicueta broke free but his cutback couldn’t find a host teammates in the box.

Liverpool settled themselves down late in the game to hold on for the win, as Klopp’s men moved back to the top of the table and handled their biggest remaining test comfortably.