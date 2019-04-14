More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Watch Live: Crystal Palace v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
Crystal Palace host Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Selhurst Park with Pep Guardiola‘s men aiming to go back to the top of the table.

City are two points behind leaders Liverpool (who play later on Sunday against Chelsea) heading into this game, but crucially have a game in hand on their title rivals. The equation for Man City is now simple: win all of their last seven games and they will be crowned back-to-back Premier League champions.

As for Palace, their big win at Newcastle last time out means they are all but safe of relegation with Roy Hodgson‘s side picking up some big wins at home in recent weeks. They are extremely capable of causing an upset here, and won 3-2 away at Man City earlier this season.

In team news Palace start Christian Benteke up front, and the duo of Zaha and Townsend out wide.

Man City have Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy in their defense, while Fernandinho misses out with a small injury.

LINEUPS

Man City ease past Palace, keep title hopes on track (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
  • Man City go top of the table
  • Sterling scores twice; 17 PL goals this season
  • 3 defeats in 5 for Palace

Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday to keep their title bid on track.

Two classy goals from Raheem Sterling set them on their way to victory, with Gabriel Jesus grabbing a late goal after Luka Milivojevic had pulled one back for Palace. In the end, Pep Guardiola‘s men won with minimum fuss to put the pressure back on Liverpool, who they have a game in hand of in the Premier League title race.

With the win City momentarily moved back to the top of the table on 83 points, and the reigning PL champs know they will win the title if they win all of their remaining five games. Palace remain in 13th on 39 points.

City started brightly and had a big chance to take the lead, with David Silva wriggling away from defenders inside the box and then setting up Sterling who somehow dragged his effort wide.

But Sterling was clinical with his next chance. Kevin De Bruyne played a wonderful ball through to Sterling and he took one touch before clipped a delightful shot into the far top corner to make it 1-0.

Leroy Sane then dribbled at goal and forced Vicente Guaita into a smart stop at his near post and Aguero smashed a shot over the bar. Palace tried hard to contain City but didn’t have many chances of their own as Benteke, Zaha and Townsend struggled to impact the game.

City looked dangerous on the break throughout the game, and should have been 2-0 up as Ilkay Gundogan clipped a lovely ball over the top but three Man City players got in each others way and De Bruyne’s shot was saved by Guaita.

Guaita then saved as De Bruyne’s cross flicked off Martin Kelly and towards his own goal, but Palace’s goalkeeper reacted well down low. Man City doubled their lead in style, as a flowing move saw Aguero, Silva and Sane combine to set up Sterling as he tapped home to make it 2-0.

But Palace set up a nervous finish for City, as Milivojevic curled home a free kick to make it 2-1 after Cheikhou Kouyate caused havoc in the defensive wall.

Despite that scare, City wrapped up in the win in the 90th minute as De Bruyne launched a counter and set up substitute Gabriel Jesus (who looked to be just offside) to slot home the third.

Job done for Man City.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 10:44 AM EDT
Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Jurgen Klopp‘s side aim to keep their focus and go back to the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds know a win will send them top with four games to go, although Man City do have a game in hand on them. And even though Chelsea have had a rollercoaster campaign under Maurizio Sarri, they are still well in the top four hunt and a win would give their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League a huge boost.

Chelsea would love to play the role of spoiler once again after scuppering Liverpool’s title hopes in 2014, which was the last time Liverpool had a shot at winning the trophy. Everyone connected with the home team will be hoping lightning doesn’t strike twice.

In team news Liverpool start Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Fabinho in central midfield, with Georginio Wijnaldum dropping to the bench.

Chelsea start Eden Hazard in a false nine, with Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi in support of him.

LINEUPS

Report: US investors in talks to buy Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
According to a report, a group of U.S. investors have been in talks about buying Chelsea Football Club.

The Daily Mail claim that the richest man in the UK, Jim Ratcliffe, and finance groups from the U.S. and Asia have held “exploratory talks” with those in charge of the Premier League club.

Per the report, a host of U.S. and Asian investors are targeting the Premier League as they believe it has the potential for future growth.

Current owner Roman Abramovich hasn’t been to a Chelsea game this season after the Russian billionaire had his request for a new British visa denied in May 2018.

It is believed he would want $3.27 billion to sell the west London club he bought back in 2003 for $183 million. Abramovich is said to invested over $1.57 billion of his own money in Chelsea, as they’ve won 15 major trophies over the last 15 years.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham are all owned by U.S. investors or businesses, and only seven of the current 20 teams are owned by British investors.

Why would Abramovich sell Chelsea now? Not being able to live in the UK has had an impact on his involvement in the club, with huge plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge shelved after his visa was denied.

Those are worrying signs for Chelsea, but Abramovich wasn’t going to bankroll them forever and it’s a saving grace they are now such a strong business with huge commercial deals setting the club up to be somewhat sustainable when it comes to Financial Fair Play.

It will be intriguing to see what happens at Chelsea over the next six months, as they have a FIFA transfer ban and the future of several star players (such as Eden Hazard) is still up in the air.

Add into the mix a potential sale of the club and there is a lot of change coming up in SW6.

VIDEO: De Bruyne, Sterling combine to score stunning goal

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
Title-chasing Manchester City turned on the style early on at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne sent forward one of his textbook through balls to Raheem Sterling, and the winger clipped home a delightful shot into the far corner to put City ahead.

It was a sumptuous ball and finish, as Pep Guardiola could only look on and applaud two of his superstars.

Check out the incredible goal in the video above.