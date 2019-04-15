Atalanta takes 47 shots, including 17 on target, but fails to score in Serie A match

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In case you were watching the Premier League action this afternoon, there was some history made in Serie A.

In a match between Atalanta and Empoli on Monday, Atalanta had an incredible 47 shots, including 17 on target, but failed to score in a scoreless draw. According to Paul Carr of TruMediaSports, Atalanta’s expected goal number of 5.86xG was the highest for a team without scoring a goal in his company’s 85,000 game database.

Per Opta, Empoli goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski’s 17 saves was the most since when Opta started recording data during the 2004/2005 season. The 21-year-old is on loan with Empoli from Fiorentina, who signed him in 2016. He’s featured for Poland youth national teams all the way to the Under-21s, but he has yet to make his full international debut. Of course, he’s behind former Arsenal goalkeepers Wojciech Szczęsny and Łukasz Fabiański in the pecking order.

After 32 games, Atalanta sits in the Europa League qualification places in the Serie A table, finding itself in sixth place with 53 points. A win on Monday would have jumped Atalanta into a tie for fourth place in the table with AC Milan, which are just two points ahead of Atalanta.