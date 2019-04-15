More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Benzema rescues a 1-1 draw for Madrid at Leganes

Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Real Madrid needed Karim Benzema to salvage a 1-1 draw at Spanish league minnow Leganes on Monday.

Benzema again proved a bright spot in a disappointing season for his club, scoring his fifth goal in four matches to cancel out an opener by right back Jonathan Silva.

The France striker also snatched recent wins for Madrid with late goals against Huesca and Eibar.

Madrid remains third in the standings, 13 points adrift of Barcelona, which is on course to retain its title with six games left and a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

Coach Zinedine Zidane already said Madrid had little to play for this season, adding over the weekend that his squad was set to be culled at the end of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, whose future has been in doubt since the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last year, said on Monday that the players had more to play for than just trophies.

“We have our pride and our love for this shirt, which is worth more than any title,” Navas said. “It has been a complicated season for everyone.

“We have gone out there to win games, but they have gotten away from us. It is difficult to explain. We are all sad for the situation.”

Other than a shot by Marco Asensio saved by goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar, Leganes had little trouble keeping in check Madrid’s attack in the first half.

The hosts went ahead just before halftime when Martin Braithwaite won the ball in a crowded area and passed to Silva, who curled a shot around Navas into the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty box.

A flash of skill from Luka Modric then set up the equalizer in the 51st minute.

The Ballon d’Or winner turned quickly before slipping a pass through the defense to Benzema. His first strike was blocked by Cuellar, but the France forward pounced on the rebound and fired it home.

It was Benzema’s team-leading 27th goal in all competitions this season.

His increasing status since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of last season is in stark contrast to the fall from grace of Gareth Bale.

Bale played only the last 10 minutes against Leganes and, after falling out with the fans this season, he could be one of the stars the club will look to move on.

“I didn’t like our first half, but I think our second half was better,” Zidane said. “At the end we managed to draw, but we could have played much better. That is for sure. The sensation is not good.”

Veracruz docked points by FIFA, down to zero in Liga MX standings

By Daniel KarellApr 15, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT
Tiburones Rojos de Veracruz fans received more grim news on Monday, just weeks after they were confirmed relegation from Liga MX.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee announced that it was, through Liga MX, docking Veracruz six points. Considering the club only has four points in the current Clausura campaign, it means that Veracruz is down to zero points. The club were docked the points over a failure to pay training compensation fees to Montevideo Wanderers for Matias Santos. Santos only played one Copa MX match for Veracruz before moving back to Uruguay to join Defensor Sporting, but despite Santos’ brief time in Veracruz, it appears the club did not pay for his rights.

Veracruz has been in trouble almost since club owner Fidel Kuri purchased the rights to another promoted team and moved it to Veracruz, effectively giving Veracruz a team. However, Kuri has been in trouble with Liga MX and the Mexican Football Federation before. He was suspended in 2016 for arguing with the league’s head of referees. He threatened to move the club away if he didn’t win a local election. And he’s reportedly been involved in a gentlemen’s agreement with other Liga MX owners to keep wages and transfer fees down.

Yet despite all the club’s struggles and relegations, Kuri has said that he will pay Liga MX’s “fine” of $6.34 million to keep Veracruz in the top division. It appears Veracruz’s story isn’t over yet. Stay tuned.

Emery: Torreira taken off at halftime because ‘atmosphere was against him’

By Daniel KarellApr 15, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT
Unai Emery has defended his decision to remove Lucas Torreira at halftime, noting both the game’s environment and a possible injury worry.

“I decided to do the change of Lucas Torreira because after the red card, the atmosphere is against him and also the doctor said to me in the first half that he has a little pain for Thursday and I decided okay, it’s the moment [to take him off],” Emery said following Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Watford.

Torreira of course was the subject to Troy Deeney‘s elbow that earned Deeney a red card. The holding midfielder had a couple of fouls of his own, with the Watford supporters baying to the referee “off, off, off” asking for a red card. Emery may have felt that as the game went on, Torreira could go hard into a challenge and come out with a red card, and Arsenal needs Torreira healthy and active for future Premier League matches.

On the field, it didn’t seem that Torreira had an injury, but ahead of Arsenal’s crucial return leg against Napoli on Thursday, Emery appears to have decided it was better not to risk Torreira in the second half and instead play with Mesut Ozil in a more attacking formation. That way, Torreira should be good to go at Napoli. Ultimately, the move paid off, with Arsenal holding on to the 1-0 victory.

Since joining in July, Torreira has been a revelation, emerging as the holding midfielder that Arsenal has been missing for a decade or more. When healthy and in form, Torreira eats up opposition attacks, cutting down space all over the field. He’s even scored a goal or two, as seen in one of the North London derbies earlier this year.

Atalanta takes 47 shots, including 17 on target, but fails to score in Serie A match

By Daniel KarellApr 15, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
In case you were watching the Premier League action this afternoon, there was some history made in Serie A.

In a match between Atalanta and Empoli on Monday, Atalanta had an incredible 47 shots, including 17 on target, but failed to score in a scoreless draw. According to Paul Carr of TruMediaSports, Atalanta’s expected goal number of 5.86xG was the highest for a team without scoring a goal in his company’s 85,000 game database.

Per Opta, Empoli goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski’s 17 saves was the most since when Opta started recording data during the 2004/2005 season. The 21-year-old is on loan with Empoli from Fiorentina, who signed him in 2016. He’s featured for Poland youth national teams all the way to the Under-21s, but he has yet to make his full international debut. Of course, he’s behind former Arsenal goalkeepers Wojciech Szczęsny and Łukasz Fabiański in the pecking order.

After 32 games, Atalanta sits in the Europa League qualification places in the Serie A table, finding itself in sixth place with 53 points. A win on Monday would have jumped Atalanta into a tie for fourth place in the table with AC Milan, which are just two points ahead of Atalanta.

Arsenal tops ten-man Watford to move back into top four (video)

By Daniel KarellApr 15, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
  • Arsenal moves back into top four
  • Away win is Arsenal’s first since Feb. 9 at Huddersfield Town
  • Deeney sent off in 11th minute

All it took was one Ben Foster error for Arsenal to secure a rare road victory in the Premier League this calendar year.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Arsenal, blocking and re-directing a long pass from Foster into the Watford goal, which was enough for a 1-0 Arsenal victory at Vicarage Road, Monday evening. With the win, Arsenal jump back into the top four of the Premier League table.

Watford, on the other hand, stayed in 10th place with 46 points.

The entire game changed around a 98-second span early in the first half. First, Ben Foster’s first touch got away from him and before he was able to make a clearance to his forward line, Aubameyang chased him down and blocked the clearance. The ball ricocheted into the net, giving Arsenal the 1-0 lead.

Less than two minutes later, Watford’s captain was given his marching orders after leaving an elbow or forearm in Lucas Torreira‘s head as Troy Deeney passed him. Deeney protested but the referee’s decision was final, leaving Watford down to ten men.

The Hornets still created chances through the rest of the game, finishing with six shots, two of them on target. But Bernd Leno held steady and kept Arsenal their first clean sheet since Arsene Wenger‘s last performance.