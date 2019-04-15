More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Champions League score predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
All four of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties are set up perfectly for the second legs on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with one game tied, two teams having 1-0 leads and a 2-0 lead.

Liverpool and Barcelona are favored to go through against Porto and Manchester United respectively, while Ajax could easily spring an upset at Juventus and Tottenham will make life very difficult for Man City in the second leg.

Below is a look at each second leg tie, with a score prediction for all four games.

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal predictions

Ajax v. Juventus
First leg: 1-1 draw in Amsterdam
Second leg: Tuesday, Apr. 16, Allianz Stadium, Turin
Prediction: Ajax had plenty of chances to score more than once in the first leg, as they went head-to-head with Juve in an entertaining game. They may regret not taking their chances, as Ronaldo and Co. will feed off the home fans and get over the line. Just. 2-1 to Juventus in the second leg, Juventus to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Liverpool v. FC Porto
First leg: Liverpool beat FC Porto 2-0 at home 
Second leg: Wednesday, Apr. 17, Estadio Dragao, Porto
Prediction: Porto hung in there in the first leg and if they score early on at home, things could get a little tricky for Liverpool, especially after their draining victory against Chelsea. That said, Klopp’s men have the players to hurt anyone on the counter and they will wrap up a second-straight trip to the UCL semis. 2-1 to Liverpool in the second leg, Liverpool to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United v. Barcelona
First leg: Barcelona won 1-0 at Man United
Second leg: Tuesday, Apr. 16, Nou Camp, Barcelona
Prediction: United have to come out all guns blazing, and their away displays at Juventus and PSG will fill them with confidence they can score goals on the break and cause problems for anyone. 2-2 draw in second leg, Barcelona to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Tottenham v. Manchester City
First leg: Tottenham beat Man City 1-0 at home
Second leg: Wednesday, Apr. 17, Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Prediction: Pep Guardiola‘s side were pretty woeful away at Spurs, but this Tottenham side are now without Harry Kane and that is a big blow. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are firing on all cylinders and will win this game, and tie, for City. 4-2 win to Man City in second leg, Man City to advance 4-3 on aggregate.

Where will Premier League title be won and lost?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
In the words of Kevin McAllister from Home Alone: “This is it. Don’t get scared now.”

We have entered the final weeks of the Premier League season and the title race is set to be one of, if not the greatest in history. Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have already said their teams must win all of their remaining games to have a chance of being crowned champions.

That is how tight this will be.

[ MORE: Salah – Four wins and we win title ]

Liverpool lead Manchester City by two points, but Guardiola’s side have a game in hand over Liverpool. Would you rather have points on the board or games to play at this stage of the season? It would seem the former is preferable, meaning Liverpool have a bit of an edge.

Given the kindness of their schedule in their final four games, Klopp’s side are also licking their chops in anticipation of a first-ever PL title and their first league trophy since 1989-90. The elusive title is so close, Liverpool’s fans, players and staff can almost taste it.

[ MORE: Klopp reacts to victory | De Bruyne “incredible” ]  

As for Man City, everybody is expecting them to slip up, but the equation for them is simple: win all five of their remaining games and they will be back-to-back PL champions with 98 points on the board. Quite remarkably, Liverpool could win all four of their remaining games and secure 97 points but not win the title.

Below we take a look at where the title will be won and lost in the remaining games.

Liverpool
Apr. 21: Cardiff City (A)
Apr. 28: Huddersfield (H)
May 5: Newcastle (A)
May 12: Wolves (H)

The way they are playing right now, there is basically a 99.9 percent chance that Liverpool are going to win their final four games of the season. Mohamed Salah is back in form, Jordan Henderson is playing like a man possessed and defensively they are very solid. Cardiff could be pretty much relegated by the time their clash with Liverpool rolls around on Sunday, while Huddersfield are already down, Newcastle aren’t playing for anything and Wolves’ seventh-place hopes could be dashed before the final day of the season. Simply put, if Liverpool play to 75 percent of their potential in their last four games, they will win them all.

The only problem is that coming up against teams like Newcastle and Wolves who have little to play for and have talented attacking players on the counter, is dangerous. And if Wolves need a win on the final day to finish in seventh and qualify for Europe, Anfield will be a nervous place. If Liverpool beat Cardiff, Huddersfield and Newcastle, it will go to the final day of the season. Then, the game against Wolves, a team who have played and shocked most of the top six this season, is the big one.

Man City
Apr. 20: Tottenham (H)
Apr. 24: Man United (A)
Apr. 28: Burnley (A)
May 4: Leicester City (H)
May 12: Brighton (A)

On paper, this is not an easy run-in at all. It appears that the next two games will decide where the title will go. Spurs at home and a trip to Man United in the space of four days is pivotal for Pep Guardiola’s men, as their game in hand (a Manchester derby which will confuse the heck out of Man United) will see them pull one point clear ahead of both teams playing on Apr. 28. City travel to Burnley and Liverpool host Huddersfield on that day, and if City do beat both Spurs and Man United, getting past Burnley at Turf Moor is a tricky proposition. The Clarets have been in fine form in recent weeks and City have struggled there in the past, and with Burnley almost safe from relegation (and probably safe by the time that game rolls around) there is no pressure on them.

There is also the added prospect of Leicester traveling to Man City on May 4, as Brendan Rodgers can do his old club Liverpool a massive favor in the title race five years on from leading Liverpool so close to a PL title, but losing out to Man City, himself. Like Burnley, Leicester are flying high (aside from that blip against Newcastle) and they are pushing for seventh place and European qualification. If City can somehow go into the final day of the season with a one point advantage, you feel they will get the job done at Brighton. But an added layer there is that the Seagulls could also need the points as they battle against relegation. Simply put: City have the harder schedule compared to Liverpool, but with their game in-hand and superior goal difference, many would still back them to win the title.

How “ruthless” should Solskjaer be at Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is going to be “ruthless” when it comes to ins and outs at Manchester United this summer.

But how ruthless does he have to be?

After a narrow, and undeserved, win against West Ham United on Saturday, Solskjaer admitted that the Hammers got away with one and it once again showed just how much work he has to do at Old Trafford to turn the Red Devils into a genuine force once again.

Here’s a reminder of what United’s new permanent head coach had to say last Friday about potential departures and arrivals this summer.

“It’s going to be survival of the fittest or survival of the best,” Solskjaer said. “That’s how ruthless we have to be.  We need players here who are going to be able to take us forward. That means culture in the dressing room, what we do every single day here to make us challenge again… Liverpool and City are too far head at the moment for what we like. We played against a Barcelona team that sets the standard in European football. We’re under no illusion it’s going to be hard work and there will be some tough decisions made by me, Mick [Phelan] and the club.”

Solskjaer’s task has become a lot tougher now his interim tag has been removed, with the Norwegian coach losing four of his last six games in all competitions and United struggling to make the top four and looking like they will crash out of the UEFA Champions League at Barcelona on Tuesday.

But at least he accepts he must be ruthless, as a whole host of players look set to move on this summer.

Antonio Valencia is leaving at the end of his contract, while Ander Herrera also looks set to leave for PSG and Juan Mata appears to be heading out of the door too. Then there is Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo who both seem set to leave, while Alexis Sanchez and United will both want to move on from a nightmare 18-month spell.

So that’s six first team players potentially on the way out, but only one or two are genuine starters. A bigger overhaul is needed. Here’s a look at where United need to strengthen over the summer, as they also need to sort out David De Gea‘s contract situation very quickly or run the risk of losing him too.

Man United lineup for the 2019-20 season

—– De Gea —–

—- New RB —- New CB —- Lindelof —- Shaw —-

—- New DM —- New DM —- 

—- New AM —- Pogba —- Martial —-

—– Rashford —–

Now, Diogo Dalot can replace Ashley Young as the long-term right back, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have been handed new deals at center back, and Eric Bailly is around too, but their limitations have been made clear over the years. A new RB and CB are a must. In central midfield the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic have all had their ups and downs and that is the main area where United need to strengthen. Going forward, they are pretty set, especially with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in reserve. But the main thing here is clear: have a clear-out of squad players this summer and focus on bringing in 3-4 star players.

Which players should be the top targets for United? Solskjaer should aim for young, hungry players who can be at United together for a decade, while some experienced center backs are key. Bur remember: Solskjaer has been keen to promote youngsters from United’s academy whenever he can, so that may also be the route he goes down to freshen things up and Ed Woodward and United’s hierarchy would probably be fine with that given how much money Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have spent over the past five years.

Here’s a look at the players who should be their top priorities:

Preview: Watford v. Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
Watford host Arsenal at Vicarage Road on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with both teams pushing hard for European qualification.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

The Hornets are still flying high after reaching the FA Cup final last weekend, as Javi Gracia‘s men will play Manchester City at Wembley on May 18 after their stunning semifinal comeback against Wolves. They are also in a great position to finish seventh and qualify for the Europa League, as Everton, Leicester and Wolves all lost at the weekend.

Unai Emery‘s Arsenal lost at Everton last time out, but they followed that up with an impressive defeat of Napoli in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg and the Gunners are very much in the hunt to finish in the top four.

In team news Watford are without Jose Holebas, Domingos Quina and Tom Cleverley who are all injured, while Arsenal’s Sokratis is serving the first of a two-game suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards and Granit Xhaka is struggling with a groin injury.

What they’re saying…

Javi Gracia on Watford focusing on Europe: “Our final is against Arsenal – not in May. This is the mentality we will keep and then at the end we will see the position and the points. But in this moment, our final is on Monday. My feeling is that the players are really focused on the next game. In this moment, I prefer to keep the same attitude we had during all the season, trying to give importance to the next game.”

Unai Emery on Gracia, Watford: “I know Javi Gracia and above all his teams are very organized with a big commitment to helping each other. They are very difficult teams to battle because defensively they are very strong and this is now at Watford. They are a very organized team, with a big capacity offensively because they create a good movement and a good idea, a good style to take that. I want to play matches against Javi Gracia and Watford because I think they are doing a big season.”

Prediction

This is a big week for Arsenal with the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal at Napoli on Thursday, then they host Crystal Palace on Sunday. Emery will rotate his squad and Watford will be high on confidence after they reached the FA Cup final for just the second time in club history. I’m calling this a draw. 1-1.

Salah: Four victories and Liverpool will win title

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2019, 9:35 AM EDT
Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool will win the Premier League title if they win their final four games of the season.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]  

Salah scored a wonder goal in the win at Anfield against Chelsea on Sunday, as he has now come up big in the last three games, all wins, against Tottenham, Southampton and Chelsea.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after their win against Chelsea, the Egyptian winger set out what his side must do to secure their first-ever Premier League title as Manchester City have a game in hand of them but are two points behind current league leaders Liverpool. Will four wins seal the title?

“In my opinion, yes,” Salah said. “We just need to focus on our game and hope Manchester City will lose points. I did follow Man City to see the result, it can help us but also it can push us to perform better. You need to score, you can’t lose any points, I knew the result of Manchester City’s game.”

Salah is probably right.

[ MORE: Klopp reacts to victory

Man City have a much tougher remaining schedule, as they face Tottenham and Man United in their next two games. The second is their game in hand and Pep Guardiola has already said he expects Liverpool to win all of their games, so City must do the same to win the title.

Liverpool have Cardiff, Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves left to play, while City’s final three games are against Burnley, Leicester and Brighton.

It is very likely this incredible title battle will go down to the final day, and that Liverpool could not be crowned champions even if they secure 97 points for the season.