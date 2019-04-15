Champions League score predictions

All four of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties are set up perfectly for the second legs on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with one game tied, two teams having 1-0 leads and a 2-0 lead.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
Liverpool and Barcelona are favored to go through against Porto and Manchester United respectively, while Ajax could easily spring an upset at Juventus and Tottenham will make life very difficult for Man City in the second leg.
Below is a look at each second leg tie, with a score prediction for all four games.
UEFA Champions League quarterfinal predictions
Ajax v. Juventus
First leg: 1-1 draw in Amsterdam
Second leg: Tuesday, Apr. 16, Allianz Stadium, Turin
Prediction: Ajax had plenty of chances to score more than once in the first leg, as they went head-to-head with Juve in an entertaining game. They may regret not taking their chances, as Ronaldo and Co. will feed off the home fans and get over the line. Just. 2-1 to Juventus in the second leg, Juventus to advance 3-2 on aggregate.
Liverpool v. FC Porto
First leg: Liverpool beat FC Porto 2-0 at home
Second leg: Wednesday, Apr. 17, Estadio Dragao, Porto
Prediction: Porto hung in there in the first leg and if they score early on at home, things could get a little tricky for Liverpool, especially after their draining victory against Chelsea. That said, Klopp’s men have the players to hurt anyone on the counter and they will wrap up a second-straight trip to the UCL semis. 2-1 to Liverpool in the second leg, Liverpool to advance 4-1 on aggregate.
Manchester United v. Barcelona
First leg: Barcelona won 1-0 at Man United
Second leg: Tuesday, Apr. 16, Nou Camp, Barcelona
Prediction: United have to come out all guns blazing, and their away displays at Juventus and PSG will fill them with confidence they can score goals on the break and cause problems for anyone. 2-2 draw in second leg, Barcelona to advance 3-2 on aggregate.
Tottenham v. Manchester City
First leg: Tottenham beat Man City 1-0 at home
Second leg: Wednesday, Apr. 17, Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Prediction: Pep Guardiola‘s side were pretty woeful away at Spurs, but this Tottenham side are now without Harry Kane and that is a big blow. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are firing on all cylinders and will win this game, and tie, for City. 4-2 win to Man City in second leg, Man City to advance 4-3 on aggregate.