From bad to worse: Watford give up rare goal, then Deeney is sent off

Arsenal moves back into top four

Away win is Arsenal’s first since Feb. 9 at Huddersfield Town

Deeney sent off in 11th minute

All it took was one Ben Foster error for Arsenal to secure a rare road victory in the Premier League this calendar year.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Arsenal, blocking and re-directing a long pass from Foster into the Watford goal, which was enough for a 1-0 Arsenal victory at Vicarage Road, Monday evening. With the win, Arsenal jump back into the top four of the Premier League table.

19 – Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 19 Premier League games in which they’ve been leading at half time (W18 D1), since a 2-1 defeat against today’s opponents Watford back in October 2017. Wary. #WATARS #MNF pic.twitter.com/Dol9eerO5K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2019

Watford, on the other hand, stayed in 10th place with 46 points.

The entire game changed around a 98-second span early in the first half. First, Ben Foster’s first touch got away from him and before he was able to make a clearance to his forward line, Aubameyang chased him down and blocked the clearance. The ball ricocheted into the net, giving Arsenal the 1-0 lead.

Less than two minutes later, Watford’s captain was given his marching orders after leaving an elbow or forearm in Lucas Torreira‘s head as Troy Deeney passed him. Deeney protested but the referee’s decision was final, leaving Watford down to ten men.

The Hornets still created chances through the rest of the game, finishing with six shots, two of them on target. But Bernd Leno held steady and kept Arsenal their first clean sheet since Arsene Wenger‘s last performance.