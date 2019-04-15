From bad to worse: Watford give up rare goal, then Deeney is sent off

In a one-minute, 38-second span, Watford’s expectations for its match against Arsenal were completely flipped on their head.
First, goalkeeper Ben Foster‘s lackadaisical touch in the six-yard box allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to close him down, resulting in a block that saw the ball ricochet into the net. Then, 98 seconds later, Watford captain Troy Deeney was shown a straight-red card after an assistant referee spotted Deeney leave an elbow into the head of Arsenal central midfielder Lucas Torreira.
That left Watford down a man and down a goal. Perhaps to make matters worse, Watford manager Javi Gracia doesn’t have a star like Gerard Deulofeu available on the bench to add that attacking spark that Watford will need without Deeney on the pitch.
All it took was one Ben Foster error for Arsenal to secure a rare road victory in the Premier League this calendar year.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Arsenal, blocking and re-directing a long pass from Foster into the Watford goal, which was enough for a 1-0 Arsenal victory at Vicarage Road, Monday evening. With the win, Arsenal jump back into the top four of the Premier League table.
Watford, on the other hand, stayed in 10th place with 46 points.
The entire game changed around a 98-second span early in the first half. First, Ben Foster’s first touch got away from him and before he was able to make a clearance to his forward line, Aubameyang chased him down and blocked the clearance. The ball ricocheted into the net, giving Arsenal the 1-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Watford’s captain was given his marching orders after leaving an elbow or forearm in Lucas Torreira‘s head as Troy Deeney passed him. Deeney protested but the referee’s decision was final, leaving Watford down to ten men.
The Hornets still created chances through the rest of the game, finishing with six shots, two of them on target. But Bernd Leno held steady and kept Arsenal their first clean sheet since Arsene Wenger‘s last performance.
The world is full of bad news these days, but here’s a story that should be uplifting to you, regardless of who you support.
In an Instagram post on his official page, former Liverpool and Newcastle left back Jose Enrique announced that a recent MRI revealed he was free of cancer after an 11-month long battle. In May 2018, Enrique revealed after going to the hospital for some headaches and vision problems, doctors had found a tumor in his head, a rare type called a chordoma, per the BBC. This type of cancer grows along the spine, and in Enrique’s case, it was sitting behind his left eye along the base of his skull.
However, despite the world-shattering diagnosis, Enrique seems to have responded just as doctors had hoped to treatment, and he revealed he’s cancer free in the video below.
“We’re so happy about it,” Enrique said. “I can look forward now, not looking back, and I can keep fighting.”
Enrique played 127 times for Newcastle between 2007 and 2011 before moving to Liverpool, where he featured 99 times for the Reds before being released in 2016.
Now retired, it’s great to see Enrique is healthy and hopefully he can now focus on whatever pursuits he wants to make in the future, whether within or outside of soccer.
Watford host Arsenal at Vicarage Road on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), as the teams who are based at training centers in the same street north of London are both aiming for European qualification.
On the back of reaching the FA Cup final (for just the second time in club history) Javi Gracia‘s Watford will be flying high as they chase a top seven finish.
As for Unai Emery‘s Arsenal, they remain in the hunt for a top four finish but Emery has faced Gracia’s teams in the past and knows this will not be an easy task in a busy week for the Gunners who face Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday.
In teams news for Watford, Ben Foster, Christian Kabasele, Daryl Janmaat and Adam Masina all come into the starting lineup.
Arsenal start Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up top, while Dinos Mavropanos also starts and Granit Xhaka has recovered from injury. Mesut Ozil, Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette are all on the bench.
ZURICH (AP) Brazilian soccer official Jose Maria Marin has been banned for life by FIFA, 16 months after he was convicted of corruption charges in the United States.
The 86-year-old Marin, who led Brazil’s organizing committee for the 2014 World Cup, was sentenced in August to four years in prison for racketeering, money laundering and wire fraud.
FIFA says Marin took bribes linked to media and marketing rights for South American and Brazilian soccer competitions.
Prosecutors in federal court said at his 2017 trial that Marin took $6.6 million in bribes. He was ordered to forfeit $3.3 million and pay a $1.2 million fine.
The FIFA ethics committee also imposed a 1 million Swiss franc ($1 million) fine.
Marin was arrested at a luxury Zurich hotel in May 2015 as part of a sweeping American investigation of corruption linked to FIFA officials. After being extradited to the United States that year, he was released on bail and lived in his Trump Tower apartment in Manhattan while awaiting trial.
