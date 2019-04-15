More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Jesse Marsch to take charge of Red Bull Salzburg

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jesse Marsch has completed the hat trick. He is moving on to his third Red Bull club.

The former New York Red Bulls head coach has spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant at RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga, and now he is heading to the Austrian Bundesliga to manage Red Bull Salzburg.

Marsch, 45, will take charge of Salzburg next season and the former U.S. men’s national team and MLS stalwart will have one of the best jobs an American coach has ever had in world soccer.

“I am really pleased and feel honored to be able to work for this fantastic club as their next coach. I will give everything to further continue the extremely successful work here,” Marsch said. “That is going to be a new challenge for me, and I can’t wait for it. I still have a lot to do with RB Leipzig until then to finish the season in the best possible way. I am concentrating completely on that before my new role at FC Red Bull Salzburg starts.”

Sporting Director Christoph Freund added that Salzburg have “followed Marsch’s career and development very closely in recent years” and that they are “completely convinced of him both as a professional and as a person. He knows our philosophy and way of playing football very well.”

There is no doubt that Marsch has landed a very decent job, and the way he transformed the fortunes of the New York Red Bulls in MLS (a Supporters’ Shield and Coach of the Year award in 2015 the highlight) shows he deserves it. His work to develop young players has been particularly impressive, and Salzburg have a record of improving and selling on plenty of talented youngsters such as Sadio Mane and Kevin Kampl. Salzburg’s link with Leipzig is a close one, and if Marsch excels in Austria, there is a strong possibility he could head back to Germany to take charge of Leipzig in the future.

As for Salzburg, they reached the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League last season and the last 16 this season, while they are currently top of the table in Austria and if they win the title they will be in the UEFA Champions League playoff round next season.

Many believed Marsch should have been a leading candidate for the USMNT head coaching job during its recent vacancy, but it always seemed like he was more focused on making waves in club management in Europe.

With this job at Salzburg, he certainly has the chance to do that.

Bayern’s Manuel Neuer out with calf injury

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 7:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss about two weeks with a muscle fiber tear in his calf and defender Mats Hummels is out for a few days with a thigh strain.

The Bundesliga club says doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt diagnosed the injuries after the 4-1 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Sunday. Neuer injured his calf with no other players involved and limped off in the 53rd minute.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac said it was the same left calf that caused Neuer to miss games two weeks before. Neuer also had a thumb injury at the time.

Neuer will miss Bayern’s league and cup games against Werder Bremen and the league match at Nuremberg. Bayern, which leads Borussia Dortmund by one point, is also bidding to reach the German Cup final.

The 33-year-old Neuer made only three league appearances for Bayern last season because of a hairline fracture in his left foot and was only confirmed late for Germany’s World Cup squad last year.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NY Red Bulls falter late, fail to capture first away victory

Courtesy of Sporting KC
By Kyle BonnApr 14, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Both teams held a lead over the course of the 90, but the New York Red Bulls will most rue wasting the points as they conceded in the 88th minute to drop points in a 2-2 draw with Sporting KC. Gianluca Busio tapped in the critical goal, giving the home fans something to cheer about while condemning the visitors to yet another disappointing road trip.

New York looked to have found the breakthrough in the 17th minute, but Michael Murillo’s shot came with both Bradley Wright-Phillips and Cristian Casseres Jr. were clearly in an offside position as the shot snuck through to the back post. That would prove costly as the hosts went down the other end and went in front minutes later.

Off a 24th minute throw-in, Krisztian Nemeth collected with his back to goal and fed a streaking Johnny Russell who broke along the end line and powered home a low drive from a tight angle. It was more of the same for the Red Bulls who have suffered through defensive lapses this young season, failing to win a road game to this point and losing three straight coming in.

In the second half, the Red Bulls brought things back level courtesy of Sporting KC’s absurdly high line. With the defenders almost at the halfway line, Daniel Royer made a run down the left and Casseres pinged a perfect ball right in stride. With Royer completely free on goal, he touched around Tim Melia and finished from a tight angle.

Sporting KC came extremely close to retaking the lead soon after, but Russell fired wide with a great opportunity to strike. Surprisingly, with 19 minutes to go, Red Bulls boss Chris Armas withdrew Wright-Phillips in favor of 23-year-old striker Brian White. The change paid off almost immediately for the visitors. Another high back line saw Kaku deliver a delicious ball from the deep left flank and White reached it before his mark Matt Besler, heading the ball into the far post for his first goal this season.

Unfortunately for Armas, the defense faltered late yet again. A set-piece goal tied it late in the 88th minute, as Graham Zusi collected a punch from Luis Robles and fired a shot towards goal that deflected right to the feet of Gianluca Busio for an easy tap-in on the line. That brought the game back level and scuppered New York’s chance for its first away win of the season.

To boot, Kaku was sent off in the 94th minute was sent off for blasting the ball into the crowd from close range on the touchline, earning him a petulant red card that could affect New York’s selection in the near future.

With the draw, the Red Bulls have just five points on the young season, with just one win to boast. Sporting KC, meanwhile, would also rue losing a lead, but the point pushed them to seventh in the West with nine points.

Sarri explains approach after Liverpool loss, makes title prediction

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 14, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says if not for a two-minute stretch soon after halftime, the Blues had Liverpool right where they wanted them. If only.

Sadio Mane scored the opener six minutes after the break before Mohamed Salah scored a Goal of the Season contender two minutes later to put the Reds two-up. According to Sarri, Chelsea’s hope was to lock Liverpool down and snatch it late.

“Our plan was to arrive in the last 25 minutes at 0-0, because of course they needed to win, and we knew we could find a lot of spaces then,” Sarri said of his gameplan coming into the match. Unfortunately, it came back to bite them, as Sarri believes allowing Liverpool too much leeway in the attacking half was the reason they scored.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned in Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea ]

“They are such a difficult side to play against,” Sarri said. “You know they can approach the first 10 minutes of the half in a very strong way with great intensity. We came through that in the first half, but the second half we defended too low.”

Then, Sarri said he believes the team is improving, taking positives from the defeat. It’s probably not what Chelsea fans – who expect their team to contend for a title – want to hear.

“We stayed in the match where three months ago we wouldn’t have been able to do that. So we are improving,” Sarri said. “It’s very difficult because here in England, the standard is really high, to close the gap the on Manchester City and Liverpool it will be very, very difficult. But now we are really very close to the other teams.”

While Sarri refused to pick a team to win the title after seeing the table-topping Reds in person, he did issue a prediction of sorts.

“The title will probably depend on the ball hitting a post and going in, or staying out,” Sarri said. “It will be point by point and I am not sure who will win it, but I am sure at the end the difference will be one or two points, no more.” Let’s hope for the neutral fans that is the case.

PSG fails to wrap up Ligue 1 title after 5-1 humiliation by Lille

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnApr 14, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain came to Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday with a chance to seal the Ligue 1 title in dominating fashion. They left with nothing but a humiliating 90 minutes to show for the trip.

The French giants went behind just seven minutes in, and slumped to a humiliating 5-1 defeat by second-placed Lille, PSG’s biggest league defeat in 10 years. In addition to the loss, PSG also saw oft-injured Thiago Silva leave injured after just 16 minutes, while Thomas Meunier also departed injured just eight minutes later.

Things got started in the seventh minute as Meunier looked to cut out a cross from Jonathan Ikone, but instead stuck his foot out and poked the ball into the back of his own net under little pressure. Juan Bernat equalized four minutes later to bring PSG back level as he tapped in at the far post after receiving a deep cross from Kylian Mbappe. Bernat, however, was sent off just past the half-hour mark as he tugged on Nicolas Pepe on a breakaway, leaving referee Benoit Bastien to show Bernat the red card for soft a last-man foul.

After halftime, playing a man down, PSG absolutely caved. Pepe put Lille up again in the 51st minute on a breakaway with a shot through the legs of Alphonse Areola, and it was all hosts from there. Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel, and Jose Fonte all found the scoresheet after the hour mark, and the rout was on. Bamba’s goal was the most embarrassing for the PSG back line as he simply out-paced the defenders before beating Areola at his near post in a performance to forget from the PSG goalkeeper. Presnel Kimpembe and Thilo Kehrer provided little to no resistance on Gabriel’s 71st minute header, while Fonte completed the heavy scoreline with a header of his own as Kimpembe was again beat in the air.

PSG still needs just one victory to wrap up the Ligue 1 title, still owning a massive 17-point lead, but they have dropped points in each of their last two league games and are limping to the finish line, still with a Coupe de France final against Stade Rennais to come on April 27.