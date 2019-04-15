Long-time Newcastle, Liverpool left back Enrique says he is cancer free

The world is full of bad news these days, but here’s a story that should be uplifting to you, regardless of who you support.

In an Instagram post on his official page, former Liverpool and Newcastle left back Jose Enrique announced that a recent MRI revealed he was free of cancer after an 11-month long battle. In May 2018, Enrique revealed after going to the hospital for some headaches and vision problems, doctors had found a tumor in his head, a rare type called a chordoma, per the BBC. This type of cancer grows along the spine, and in Enrique’s case, it was sitting behind his left eye along the base of his skull.

However, despite the world-shattering diagnosis, Enrique seems to have responded just as doctors had hoped to treatment, and he revealed he’s cancer free in the video below.

“We’re so happy about it,” Enrique said. “I can look forward now, not looking back, and I can keep fighting.”

Enrique played 127 times for Newcastle between 2007 and 2011 before moving to Liverpool, where he featured 99 times for the Reds before being released in 2016.

Now retired, it’s great to see Enrique is healthy and hopefully he can now focus on whatever pursuits he wants to make in the future, whether within or outside of soccer.