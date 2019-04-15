More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Salah: Four victories and Liverpool will win title

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2019, 9:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool will win the Premier League title if they win their final four games of the season.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]  

Salah scored a wonder goal in the win at Anfield against Chelsea on Sunday, as he has now come up big in the last three games, all wins, against Tottenham, Southampton and Chelsea.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after their win against Chelsea, the Egyptian winger set out what his side must do to secure their first-ever Premier League title as Manchester City have a game in hand of them but are two points behind current league leaders Liverpool. Will four wins seal the title?

“In my opinion, yes,” Salah said. “We just need to focus on our game and hope Manchester City will lose points. I did follow Man City to see the result, it can help us but also it can push us to perform better. You need to score, you can’t lose any points, I knew the result of Manchester City’s game.”

Salah is probably right.

[ MORE: Klopp reacts to victory

Man City have a much tougher remaining schedule, as they face Tottenham and Man United in their next two games. The second is their game in hand and Pep Guardiola has already said he expects Liverpool to win all of their games, so City must do the same to win the title.

Liverpool have Cardiff, Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves left to play, while City’s final three games are against Burnley, Leicester and Brighton.

It is very likely this incredible title battle will go down to the final day, and that Liverpool could not be crowned champions even if they secure 97 points for the season.

Preview: Watford v. Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Watford host Arsenal at Vicarage Road on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with both teams pushing hard for European qualification.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

The Hornets are still flying high after reaching the FA Cup final last weekend, as Javi Gracia‘s men will play Manchester City at Wembley on May 18 after their stunning semifinal comeback against Wolves. They are also in a great position to finish seventh and qualify for the Europa League, as Everton, Leicester and Wolves all lost at the weekend.

Unai Emery‘s Arsenal lost at Everton last time out, but they followed that up with an impressive defeat of Napoli in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg and the Gunners are very much in the hunt to finish in the top four.

In team news Watford are without Jose Holebas, Domingos Quina and Tom Cleverley who are all injured, while Arsenal’s Sokratis is serving the first of a two-game suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards and Granit Xhaka is struggling with a groin injury.

What they’re saying…

Javi Gracia on Watford focusing on Europe: “Our final is against Arsenal – not in May. This is the mentality we will keep and then at the end we will see the position and the points. But in this moment, our final is on Monday. My feeling is that the players are really focused on the next game. In this moment, I prefer to keep the same attitude we had during all the season, trying to give importance to the next game.”

Unai Emery on Gracia, Watford: “I know Javi Gracia and above all his teams are very organized with a big commitment to helping each other. They are very difficult teams to battle because defensively they are very strong and this is now at Watford. They are a very organized team, with a big capacity offensively because they create a good movement and a good idea, a good style to take that. I want to play matches against Javi Gracia and Watford because I think they are doing a big season.”

Prediction

This is a big week for Arsenal with the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal at Napoli on Thursday, then they host Crystal Palace on Sunday. Emery will rotate his squad and Watford will be high on confidence after they reached the FA Cup final for just the second time in club history. I’m calling this a draw. 1-1.

Jesse Marsch to take charge of Red Bull Salzburg

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jesse Marsch has completed the hat trick. He is moving on to his third Red Bull club.

The former New York Red Bulls head coach has spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant at RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga, and now he is heading to the Austrian Bundesliga to manage Red Bull Salzburg on a three-year contract.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]

Marsch, 45, will take charge of Salzburg from next season and the former U.S. men’s national team and MLS stalwart will have one of the best jobs an American coach has ever had in world soccer.

“I am really pleased and feel honored to be able to work for this fantastic club as their next coach. I will give everything to further continue the extremely successful work here,” Marsch said. “That is going to be a new challenge for me, and I can’t wait for it. I still have a lot to do with RB Leipzig until then to finish the season in the best possible way. I am concentrating completely on that before my new role at FC Red Bull Salzburg starts.”

Sporting Director Christoph Freund added that Salzburg have “followed Marsch’s career and development very closely in recent years” and that they are “completely convinced of him both as a professional and as a person. He knows our philosophy and way of playing football very well.”

There is no doubt that Marsch has landed a very decent job, and the way he transformed the fortunes of the New York Red Bulls in MLS (a Supporters’ Shield and Coach of the Year award in 2015 the highlight) shows he deserves it. His work to develop young players has been particularly impressive, and Salzburg have a record of improving and selling on plenty of talented youngsters such as Sadio Mane and Kevin Kampl. Salzburg’s link with Leipzig is a close one, and if Marsch excels in Austria, there is a strong possibility he could head back to Germany to take charge of Leipzig in the future.

As for Salzburg, they reached the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League last season and the last 16 this season, while they are currently top of the table in Austria and if they win the title they will be in the UEFA Champions League playoff round next season.

Many believed Marsch should have been a leading candidate for the USMNT head coaching job during its recent vacancy, but it always seemed like he was more focused on making waves in club management in Europe.

With this job at Salzburg, he certainly has the chance to do that.

Bayern’s Manuel Neuer out with calf injury

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2019, 7:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss about two weeks with a muscle fiber tear in his calf and defender Mats Hummels is out for a few days with a thigh strain.

The Bundesliga club says doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt diagnosed the injuries after the 4-1 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Sunday. Neuer injured his calf with no other players involved and limped off in the 53rd minute.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac said it was the same left calf that caused Neuer to miss games two weeks before. Neuer also had a thumb injury at the time.

Neuer will miss Bayern’s league and cup games against Werder Bremen and the league match at Nuremberg. Bayern, which leads Borussia Dortmund by one point, is also bidding to reach the German Cup final.

The 33-year-old Neuer made only three league appearances for Bayern last season because of a hairline fracture in his left foot and was only confirmed late for Germany’s World Cup squad last year.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NY Red Bulls falter late, fail to capture first away victory

Courtesy of Sporting KC
By Kyle BonnApr 14, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Both teams held a lead over the course of the 90, but the New York Red Bulls will most rue wasting the points as they conceded in the 88th minute to drop points in a 2-2 draw with Sporting KC. Gianluca Busio tapped in the critical goal, giving the home fans something to cheer about while condemning the visitors to yet another disappointing road trip.

New York looked to have found the breakthrough in the 17th minute, but Michael Murillo’s shot came with both Bradley Wright-Phillips and Cristian Casseres Jr. were clearly in an offside position as the shot snuck through to the back post. That would prove costly as the hosts went down the other end and went in front minutes later.

Off a 24th minute throw-in, Krisztian Nemeth collected with his back to goal and fed a streaking Johnny Russell who broke along the end line and powered home a low drive from a tight angle. It was more of the same for the Red Bulls who have suffered through defensive lapses this young season, failing to win a road game to this point and losing three straight coming in.

In the second half, the Red Bulls brought things back level courtesy of Sporting KC’s absurdly high line. With the defenders almost at the halfway line, Daniel Royer made a run down the left and Casseres pinged a perfect ball right in stride. With Royer completely free on goal, he touched around Tim Melia and finished from a tight angle.

Sporting KC came extremely close to retaking the lead soon after, but Russell fired wide with a great opportunity to strike. Surprisingly, with 19 minutes to go, Red Bulls boss Chris Armas withdrew Wright-Phillips in favor of 23-year-old striker Brian White. The change paid off almost immediately for the visitors. Another high back line saw Kaku deliver a delicious ball from the deep left flank and White reached it before his mark Matt Besler, heading the ball into the far post for his first goal this season.

Unfortunately for Armas, the defense faltered late yet again. A set-piece goal tied it late in the 88th minute, as Graham Zusi collected a punch from Luis Robles and fired a shot towards goal that deflected right to the feet of Gianluca Busio for an easy tap-in on the line. That brought the game back level and scuppered New York’s chance for its first away win of the season.

To boot, Kaku was sent off in the 94th minute was sent off for blasting the ball into the crowd from close range on the touchline, earning him a petulant red card that could affect New York’s selection in the near future.

With the draw, the Red Bulls have just five points on the young season, with just one win to boast. Sporting KC, meanwhile, would also rue losing a lead, but the point pushed them to seventh in the West with nine points.