Salah: Four victories and Liverpool will win title

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool will win the Premier League title if they win their final four games of the season.

Salah scored a wonder goal in the win at Anfield against Chelsea on Sunday, as he has now come up big in the last three games, all wins, against Tottenham, Southampton and Chelsea.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after their win against Chelsea, the Egyptian winger set out what his side must do to secure their first-ever Premier League title as Manchester City have a game in hand of them but are two points behind current league leaders Liverpool. Will four wins seal the title?

“In my opinion, yes,” Salah said. “We just need to focus on our game and hope Manchester City will lose points. I did follow Man City to see the result, it can help us but also it can push us to perform better. You need to score, you can’t lose any points, I knew the result of Manchester City’s game.”

Salah is probably right.

Man City have a much tougher remaining schedule, as they face Tottenham and Man United in their next two games. The second is their game in hand and Pep Guardiola has already said he expects Liverpool to win all of their games, so City must do the same to win the title.

Liverpool have Cardiff, Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves left to play, while City’s final three games are against Burnley, Leicester and Brighton.

It is very likely this incredible title battle will go down to the final day, and that Liverpool could not be crowned champions even if they secure 97 points for the season.

