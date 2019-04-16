Ajax continues dream run with upset of Ronaldo’s Juve (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ronaldo gives Juve lead after 1-1 first leg

Van der Beek levels before halftime

De Ligt flicks home headed winner

Ajax will meet Man City-Spurs winner in semis

Matthijs De Ligt and Donny van der Beek scored as upstart Ajax continues to recall its glory days, outlasting Juventus 2-1 in Turin to claim a 3-2 aggregate win in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Ajax, who had a slight advantage after a 1-1 first leg.

Ajax proved a game foe, though Juventus went ahead early through one of the competition’s all-time giants.

Ronaldo took advantage of a collision between Ajax players to nod home from a corner kick, and Juve led 1-0 before the half-hour mark.

Van der Beek was right place, right time within five minutes of the opener to deadlock the leg and tie with a finish past Wojciech Szczesny.

Ajax immediately answers the Juve goal AGAIN 😱 Watch NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/fDvHTsJZ1G pic.twitter.com/w6fnq7DmYb — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 16, 2019

And like the first leg, Ajax was the better bet to score the second goal. This time, the Dutch legends did just that.

De Ligt hammered a header home off a corner kick to give Ajax a lead with 23 minutes to play in regulation.

AJAX HAS NO FEAR 😱 The Dutch side leads and now Juve needs two 🤯 Watch the finish on #BRLive: https://t.co/fDvHTsJZ1G pic.twitter.com/KexcgPT9S8 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 16, 2019

Ajax was denied a goal for offside when Hakim Ziyech curled a shot around Szczesny, and VAR backed up the linesman.

Then Ronaldo was saved at the other end.

