Ajax continues dream run with upset of Ronaldo’s Juve (video)

- Ronaldo gives Juve lead after 1-1 first leg
- Van der Beek levels before halftime
- De Ligt flicks home headed winner
- Ajax will meet Man City-Spurs winner in semis
Matthijs De Ligt and Donny van der Beek scored as upstart Ajax continues to recall its glory days, outlasting Juventus 2-1 in Turin to claim a 3-2 aggregate win in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Ajax, who had a slight advantage after a 1-1 first leg.
Ajax proved a game foe, though Juventus went ahead early through one of the competition’s all-time giants.
Ronaldo took advantage of a collision between Ajax players to nod home from a corner kick, and Juve led 1-0 before the half-hour mark.
Van der Beek was right place, right time within five minutes of the opener to deadlock the leg and tie with a finish past Wojciech Szczesny.
And like the first leg, Ajax was the better bet to score the second goal. This time, the Dutch legends did just that.
De Ligt hammered a header home off a corner kick to give Ajax a lead with 23 minutes to play in regulation.
Ajax was denied a goal for offside when Hakim Ziyech curled a shot around Szczesny, and VAR backed up the linesman.
Then Ronaldo was saved at the other end.