Barnsley launch complaint after alleged Barton attack

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barnsley have launched a complaint to the English Football League and Football Association after their manager Daniel Stendel was involved in an incident with Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton on Saturday.

Numerous reports state that Barton attacked Stendel in the tunnel after the game, as video footage showed South Yorkshire police stopping Barton from leaving Oakwell Stadium after the game.

The police are still investigating the incident and are speaking to individuals and looking at video footage to decide what action to take next.

It has been reported that Stendel is “OK” but has suffered facial injuries after the incident following Barnsley’s 4-2 win against Fleetwood which keeps their hopes of automatic promotion to the Championship on track.

In a statement released on their website, Barnsley had the following to say:

“Barnsley Football Club can confirm that it has lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association. This is following an alleged incident at the conclusion of the match on Saturday 13th April, between Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel.

“The Club is also currently working with the police and assisting with all enquiries regarding the incident. No further comment will be issued whilst police investigations are ongoing.”

Barton’s playing career was littered with misdemeanors on and off the pitch, as the fiery character was charged with assault twice and handed a six-month prison sentence in 2008.

This is Barton’s first season as a manager after the former Man City, Newcastle, QPR and Burnley midfielder ended his playing career amid further controversy when handed an 18-month ban for betting while playing for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports