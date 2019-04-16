Cardiff City alive after huge win at Brighton (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cardiff pulls within 2 points of Brighton

Seagulls have match-in-hand

Mendez-Laing scores beauty

Cardiff City is not going down without a fight.

The Welsh side won for just the second time in eight Premier League outings, putting Brighton and Hove Albion deep in the relegation fight following a 2-0 win for the visitors at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Sean Morrison scored Cardiff City’s goals; The Bluebirds are two points behind 17th place Brighton, who has one more match to play than Cardiff’s four.

Both teams attacked early, and Solly March spun an outside of the foot effort through traffic but wide of the post in the seventh minute.

Cardiff would take the lead through a beauty, Mendez-Laing starting a play and racing down field to take a pass from Oumar Niasse. Mendez-Laing then curled a shot around Mat Ryan.

And Cardiff doubled its advantage early in the second half, with Morrison at the back door to take advantage of a free kick lofted into the perfect place for a header.

Bluebirds STRIKE. A huge goal for Cardiff and @mendezlaing19 and look at what it means to the supporters! Watch it on NBCSN or stream here: https://t.co/sw8SkEkiDo pic.twitter.com/pYYFHZhKx1 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 16, 2019

