Cardiff City alive after huge win at Brighton (video)

- Cardiff pulls within 2 points of Brighton
- Seagulls have match-in-hand
- Mendez-Laing scores beauty
Cardiff City is not going down without a fight.
The Welsh side won for just the second time in eight Premier League outings, putting Brighton and Hove Albion deep in the relegation fight following a 2-0 win for the visitors at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Sean Morrison scored Cardiff City’s goals; The Bluebirds are two points behind 17th place Brighton, who has one more match to play than Cardiff’s four.
Both teams attacked early, and Solly March spun an outside of the foot effort through traffic but wide of the post in the seventh minute.
Cardiff would take the lead through a beauty, Mendez-Laing starting a play and racing down field to take a pass from Oumar Niasse. Mendez-Laing then curled a shot around Mat Ryan.
And Cardiff doubled its advantage early in the second half, with Morrison at the back door to take advantage of a free kick lofted into the perfect place for a header.
- Ronaldo gives Juve lead after 1-1 first leg
- Van der Beek levels before halftime
- De Ligt flicks home headed winner
- Ajax will meet Man City-Spurs winner in semis
Matthijs De Ligt and Donny van der Beek scored as upstart Ajax continues to recall its glory days, outlasting Juventus 2-1 in Turin to claim a 3-2 aggregate win in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Ajax, who had a slight advantage after a 1-1 first leg.
Ajax proved a game foe, though Juventus went ahead early through one of the competition’s all-time giants.
Ronaldo took advantage of a collision between Ajax players to nod home from a corner kick, and Juve led 1-0 before the half-hour mark.
Van der Beek was right place, right time within five minutes of the opener to deadlock the leg and tie with a finish past Wojciech Szczesny.
And like the first leg, Ajax was the better bet to score the second goal. This time, the Dutch legends did just that.
De Ligt hammered a header home off a corner kick to give Ajax a lead with 23 minutes to play in regulation.
Ajax was denied a goal for offside when Hakim Ziyech curled a shot around Szczesny, and VAR backed up the linesman.
Then Ronaldo was saved at the other end.
The fairytale ending didn’t materialize for Manchester United, as Lionel Messi and Barcelona thumped their visitors 3-0 on Tuesday at the Camp Nou to win the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 4-0 on aggregate.
Messi scored twice and Philippe Coutinho also scored as Barca advanced to meet the winner of Liverpool and Porto.
United controlled the ball off the opening kickoff, and Paul Pogba sent Marcus Rashford on goal only to see the young striker rip a shot over the cross bar.
United had the better of the early chances, but Ivan Rakitic’s charge for a loose ball saw him trip over the outstretched leg of Fred in the box. It wasn’t intentional, and the decision would go to VAR.
No penalty.
Barca went ahead minutes later, as Messi cut in from the right to swerve a sensational strike around the diving De Gea.
And it was 2-0 before long, 3-0 on aggregate, as Messi’s low drive took a slight turn off Phil Jones but still seemed destined for De Gea’s arms only to squirt underneath the United keeper.
De Gea made a face save before halftime to deny Sergi Roberto and Messi in their bid to ice the contest.
Coutinho put it to bed with just under a half-hour to play, and Liverpool fans have seen this a time or two.
Those dreaming of another away Manchester United fairytale in the UEFA Champions League may have overlooked the fact that Lionel Messi is as otherworldly as anything created by the Brothers Grimm.
And when you let a nearly supernatural striker score via howler, well, you can forget the happy endings.
There’s still plenty of time to play at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona has taken its 1-0 advantage from Old Trafford and turned it into 3-0 via two Lionel Messi goals.
The first is vintage Messi.
The match could’ve stayed 1-0 a bit longer, but the 20th minute saw a low drive from Messi bamboozle De Gea.
This one, undoubtedly, underscores the difference between 2017-18 De Gea and 2018-19 De Gea.
Two finely balanced ties take center stage in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as the quarterfinal stage concludes.
Manchester United head to Barcelona for their second leg hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Lionel Messi and Co. It will be a tall order for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men, but he more than anyone knows that even the impossible is possible at the Nou Camp…
In the other quarterfinal second leg there is an intriguing clash as Juventus host Ajax with the scores locked at 1-1 from the first leg in Amsterdam. Cristiano Ronaldo is working his way back to full fitness, but the likes of Dusan Tadic will be aiming to secure another famous away win after they dumped reigning champs Real Madrid out in the last round.
Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, while we will have you covered here at Pro Soccer Talk with analysis and reaction from both games.
Tuesday’s UCL quarterfinal, second leg schedule
Barcelona v. Manchester United – 3 p.m. ET kick off (Barcelona lead 1-0 on aggregate)
Juventus v. Ajax – 3 p.m. ET kick off (1-1 on aggregate)