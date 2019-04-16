More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Joe Gomez ready for Liverpool return

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
Joe Gomez has handed Liverpool another huge boost in their quest to win the Premier League title.

The England international, 21, has been out since suffering a fracture to his lower left leg during a win at Burnley in December.

Initially, Gomez was only going to be out for a few weeks but complications have since arrived and he has had to have surgery and further treatment to rectify the issue.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Porto on Wednesday (Liverpool have a 2-0 lead from the first leg), Jurgen Klopp revealed Gomez is now available for selection and has travelled with the team to Portugal.

“Absolutely [he looks strong]. Ox and Joe both did really well at Leicester, it was a brilliant game by all of the boys, to be honest, I watched it back. It looked really good,” Klopp said. “It’s clear they still need time to get full match fitness but it’s nice to have them back and now Joe first as an option. He played right full-back, we need him as this option as well. We all know he played a wonderful season at the centre-half position until his injury, but he can play both and it’s good to have him.”

Klopp now has a lot of options in defense, as Joel Matip has stepped in and played pretty well alongside Virgil Van Dijk over the past few months, as losing Gomez for a pivotal stretch of the season was a big concern for Liverpool. Even though Matip has filled in well, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson are clearly Liverpool’s first-choice back four.

With Dejan Lovren out with illness, getting Gomez back is a big deal for Liverpool as the composed center back was developing a superb relationship with VVD in the heart of Liverpool’s defense. However, with only TAA as a right back option and the likes of James Milner having to fill in there at times, it seems likely Gomez will rotate in that full back role in the final weeks of the season rather than disrupt the Matip-VVD partnership.

Mark this down as another big plus for Liverpool in their quest to win the league title for the first time since 1989-90.

In other injury news, Klopp also confirmed that Lovren is out of the game against Porto, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain needs more fitness work, Adam Lallana has returned to training and Jordan Henderson is fit after a slight ankle knock against Chelsea.

All in all, good news for Liverpool as they enter a season-defining 10 days.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
The latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings are out, as the busy schedule continues to see the stars rise to the top.

Players from Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham and Southampton dominate our list, as those teams are in fine form right now.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 2
  2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
  3. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – New entry
  4. Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – New entry
  5. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 4
  6. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
  7. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Down 2
  8. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  9. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  10. Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry
  11. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 4
  12. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 4
  13. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham) – New entry
  14. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) – New entry
  15. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 13
  16. David De Gea (Man United) – New entry
  17. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) – Down 2
  18. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
  19. Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry
  20. Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) – New entry

FA charge Paul Scholes in relation to betting rules

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
Maybe this was why Paul Scholes stepped down as Oldham Athletic’s manager after just one month in charge…

The Manchester United and England legend has been charged by the English Football Association in regard to their betting regulations.

In a statement the FA confirmed that Scholes, 44, has been handed a misconduct charge regarding allegations he placed 140 bets on games between August 2015 and January 2019.

Scholes is a minority owner of Salford City, who sit in the fifth-tier of English soccer, and took charge of Oldham for just over one month in 2019 as he arrived on Feb. 11, then departed on Mar. 14.

So, Scholes didn’t make any bets while he was manager of Oldham, but he did while he was a director of Salford City which is against the rules.

In a similar situation Joey Barton was banned for 18 months after being found guilty of breaching the FA’s betting rules.

Below is the statement in full:

Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Betting Rules. It is alleged he placed 140 bets on football matches, contrary to FA Rule E8, between 17 August 2015 and 12 January 2019. He has until 26 April 2019 to respond to the charge.

Guardiola prefers Premier League title over Champions League glory

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
Pep Guardiola wants you to know one thing: he isn’t bothered about winning the UEFA Champions League at Manchester City.

Guardiola won the trophy twice in his first four years as a manager at Barcelona, but hasn’t won it since 2011 as he failed to win the Champions League in his time at Bayern Munich.

Many believed the main reason Guardiola was hired by City was so that they could dominate Europe and win the Champions League, but Pep, on the eve of their UCL quarterfinal second leg against Tottenham (City trail 1-0 from the first leg at Spurs), insisted that is not the case.

“I know people say I came here to win the Champions League, but I didn’t come here to win the Champions League, honestly,” Guardiola said. “I came here to play the way my team has been playing in the last 20 months. That is why I came here – to play the way I want to play and of course I want to win the Champions League.

“A lot of big clubs are not here now in these stages, so what is important is how you handle things for 11 months. That is why I have said many times the Premier League, for me, is the most important title, showing every three days that you are there. Being there every time sends out a good message. What we need to do tomorrow is put our hurt on the pitch, our desire and after we will see.”

Guardiola sarcastically called his time at Bayern Munich “a big failure” for not winning the Champions League, but if he doesn’t lead City to European glory, will his time at the Etihad Stadium be similarly ridiculed?

Nope. He has already led City to a record-breaking PL title win during the 2017-18 campaign and the way his team have dominated the league, after the struggles of his first season in charge, shows have he has proven everybody wrong. There is the argument though that after winning the PL last season, the UCL should be City’s priority this season.

City are the bookies favorites to win the Champions League as they aim to win a historic quadruple this season, but Pep is staying focused on beating Liverpool to the PL title and then letting things shake out in the cup competitions. Could that see players rested for the league game against Spurs on Saturday rather than playing on Wednesday? Let’s wait and see, but it seems like Guardiola is suggesting that and it was certainly the case in the first leg as Kevin De Bruyne started on the bench.

But ahead of the huge UCL last eight second leg against Spurs on Wednesday, Guardiola has called for City’s fans to rise to the occasion as the away atmospheres in knockout games have been “incredible” over the years.

“We need it. We really need it. I want to see if they (the supporters) want to get to the semi-final, not just the players,” Guardiola said. “The players I don’t doubt after 20 months. I want to see if our fans really want to get to the semi-finals. I want to see tomorrow.”

MLS, Mexico impress in study of global attendance figures

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
A study of attendance figures in global soccer has thrown up a few surprises.

The CIES Football Observatory have taken a deep dive into the attendance figures over the past five years, and both Major League Soccer and Liga MX have come been praised for their growth.

Based on average attendance the Bundesliga and Premier League lead the way with average crowds of 43,302 and 36,675 respectively, with Spain’s La Liga in third with 27,381 and Mexico’s Liga MX in fourth with 25,582 fans per game.

MLS has seen the second-highest growth rate in attendance figures in the globe from 2003-18, with only attendances in the Polish first division growing at a quicker in that 15-year period.

The report concludes that Mexico’s Liga MX is the best league in the world for attendances outside of Europe, while the U.S., Canada and China are showing strong levels of growth.

“Outside of Europe, Mexican clubs attract the biggest crowds. The study of the changes since 2003 reveals the growing enthusiasm for football in the United States and Canada. Despite the increase in the number of teams participating in the MLS, average attendances have consistently increased to break the 20,000-spectator threshold over the past five years. This limit has also been broken in China, where football’s popularity is henceforth well established too.”

Of course, many will argue that the announced attendances in MLS are someway short of the actual fans at the games, and that’s fair enough. But there’s no doubting that the addition of Toronto FC, the Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati and LAFC have significantly increased attendance figures across MLS.

When it comes to attendances for individual teams, Borussia Dortmund lead the way with an average crowd of 80,230 and then come Manchester United with 75,218 and Barcelona at 74,876.

Below is a look at some of the tables produced by CIES, which is intriguing to have a look at. Check out Sunderland (in England’s third-tier!) in 38th place globally, and a strong contingent of Chinese Super League teams in the top 52.