Messi, Barcelona knock Manchester United out of Champions League (video)

WATCH: Messi scores 2 in first 20 mins

Second is howler from De Gea

Barca advances to UCL semifinal

Coutinho adds insurance goal

The fairytale ending didn’t materialize for Manchester United, as Lionel Messi and Barcelona thumped their visitors 3-0 on Tuesday at the Camp Nou to win the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 4-0 on aggregate.

Messi scored twice and Philippe Coutinho also scored as Barca advanced to meet the winner of Liverpool and Porto.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

United controlled the ball off the opening kickoff, and Paul Pogba sent Marcus Rashford on goal only to see the young striker rip a shot over the cross bar.

United had the better of the early chances, but Ivan Rakitic’s charge for a loose ball saw him trip over the outstretched leg of Fred in the box. It wasn’t intentional, and the decision would go to VAR.

No penalty.

Barca went ahead minutes later, as Messi cut in from the right to swerve a sensational strike around the diving De Gea.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Lionel Messi doing Lionel Messi things. Barcelona lead Manchester United thanks to yet another moment of brilliance. #MUFC's Fred will not want to see this again. #BARMUN 2-0 #UCLpic.twitter.com/V0INQtBN6s — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 16, 2019

And it was 2-0 before long, 3-0 on aggregate, as Messi’s low drive took a slight turn off Phil Jones but still seemed destined for De Gea’s arms only to squirt underneath the United keeper.

De Gea made a face save before halftime to deny Sergi Roberto and Messi in their bid to ice the contest.

Coutinho put it to bed with just under a half-hour to play, and Liverpool fans have seen this a time or two.

Coutinho winds up and makes it three 💪 pic.twitter.com/jbAGhS9GMl — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 16, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola