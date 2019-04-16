More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Messi scores 2 in first 20 minutes versus Manchester United (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT
Those dreaming of another away Manchester United fairytale in the UEFA Champions League may have overlooked the fact that Lionel Messi is as otherworldly as anything created by the Brothers Grimm.

And when you let a nearly supernatural striker score via howler, well, you can forget the happy endings.

There’s still plenty of time to play at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona has taken its 1-0 advantage from Old Trafford and turned it into 3-0 via two Lionel Messi goals.

The first is vintage Messi.

The match could’ve stayed 1-0 a bit longer, but the 20th minute saw a low drive from Messi bamboozle De Gea.

This one, undoubtedly, underscores the difference between 2017-18 De Gea and 2018-19 De Gea.

LIVE, Champions League: Barcelona v. Man United; Juventus v. Ajax

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
Two finely balanced ties take center stage in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as the quarterfinal stage concludes.

Manchester United head to Barcelona for their second leg hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Lionel Messi and Co. It will be a tall order for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men, but he more than anyone knows that even the impossible is possible at the Nou Camp…

In the other quarterfinal second leg there is an intriguing clash as Juventus host Ajax with the scores locked at 1-1 from the first leg in Amsterdam. Cristiano Ronaldo is working his way back to full fitness, but the likes of Dusan Tadic will be aiming to secure another famous away win after they dumped reigning champs Real Madrid out in the last round.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, while we will have you covered here at Pro Soccer Talk with analysis and reaction from both games.

Tuesday’s UCL quarterfinal, second leg schedule

Barcelona v. Manchester United – 3 p.m. ET kick off (Barcelona lead 1-0 on aggregate)
Juventus v. Ajax – 3 p.m. ET kick off (1-1 on aggregate)

Watch Live: Brighton v. Cardiff

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT
Brighton & Hove Albion host Cardiff City on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Amex, in a massive game in the relegation battle.

The Seagulls have slumped in recent months and were hammered 5-0 at home by Bournemouth last time out. Chris Hughton‘s men sit five points above Cardiff heading into this game, with Neil Warnock‘s side occupying the final relegation spot and knowing they simply must win to give themselves a chance of staying in the Premier League.

In team news Brighton make five changes as Bruno, Jahanbakhsh, March, Gross and Murray all come into the starting lineups following their thumping at the weekend.

Cardiff make two changes in attack, as Oumar Niasse and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replacing Kenneth Zohore and Josh Murphy in attack.

LINEUPS

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
The latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings are out, as the busy schedule continues to see the stars rise to the top.

Players from Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham and Southampton dominate our list, as those teams are in fine form right now.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 2
  2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
  3. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – New entry
  4. Lucas Moura (Tottenham) – New entry
  5. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 4
  6. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
  7. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Down 2
  8. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  9. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  10. Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry
  11. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 4
  12. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 4
  13. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham) – New entry
  14. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) – New entry
  15. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Down 13
  16. David De Gea (Man United) – New entry
  17. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) – Down 2
  18. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
  19. Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry
  20. Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) – New entry

Joe Gomez ready for Liverpool return

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
Joe Gomez has handed Liverpool another huge boost in their quest to win the Premier League title.

The England international, 21, has been out since suffering a fracture to his lower left leg during a win at Burnley in December.

Initially, Gomez was only going to be out for a few weeks but complications have since arrived and he has had to have surgery and further treatment to rectify the issue.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Porto on Wednesday (Liverpool have a 2-0 lead from the first leg), Jurgen Klopp revealed Gomez is now available for selection and has travelled with the team to Portugal.

“Absolutely [he looks strong]. Ox and Joe both did really well at Leicester, it was a brilliant game by all of the boys, to be honest, I watched it back. It looked really good,” Klopp said. “It’s clear they still need time to get full match fitness but it’s nice to have them back and now Joe first as an option. He played right full-back, we need him as this option as well. We all know he played a wonderful season at the centre-half position until his injury, but he can play both and it’s good to have him.”

Klopp now has a lot of options in defense, as Joel Matip has stepped in and played pretty well alongside Virgil Van Dijk over the past few months, as losing Gomez for a pivotal stretch of the season was a big concern for Liverpool. Even though Matip has filled in well, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson are clearly Liverpool’s first-choice back four.

With Dejan Lovren out with illness, getting Gomez back is a big deal for Liverpool as the composed center back was developing a superb relationship with VVD in the heart of Liverpool’s defense. However, with only TAA as a right back option and the likes of James Milner having to fill in there at times, it seems likely Gomez will rotate in that full back role in the final weeks of the season rather than disrupt the Matip-VVD partnership.

Mark this down as another big plus for Liverpool in their quest to win the league title for the first time since 1989-90.

In other injury news, Klopp also confirmed that Lovren is out of the game against Porto, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain needs more fitness work, Adam Lallana has returned to training and Jordan Henderson is fit after a slight ankle knock against Chelsea.

All in all, good news for Liverpool as they enter a season-defining 10 days.